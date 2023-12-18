DEUTSCHE BOERSE : UBS raises its recommendation

UBS has upgraded its recommendation on Deutsche Boerse from 'neutral' to 'buy', while raising its target price from €185 to €210, a target that offers a 19% upside potential for the German stock exchange group's shares.



We expect SimCorp's penalizing issue to dissipate in 2024, which should enable Deutsche Boerse to benefit from an expansion of its multiples next year, after having lagged its peers in 2023...', believes the broker.



