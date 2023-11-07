By Joshua Kirby

Deutsche Boerse is to launch a share buyback of 300 million euros ($321.6 million,) and set out a new annual dividend policy.

The operator of the German stock exchange said late Monday that it will from now on pay 30%-40% of its adjusted annual net profit in dividends, entailing an increase in dividend per share. For 2023, the company plans to pay out some 40% of profits, it said.

For 2022, DB proposed a payout of 44% of profits.

Deutsche Boerse will complement dividend payouts with share buybacks in case of excess cash, starting with a buyback of EUR300 million beginning in the first quarter of next year.

"The executive board will decide separately on the details of the share buyback," the company said.

