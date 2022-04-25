Log in
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
04/25
164.85 EUR   +1.20%
01:51pDeutsche Boerse ups 2022 targets after Q1 beat
RE
01:20pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Quarterly statement Q1/2022
PU
01:10pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Quarterly statement 1/2022 - Deutsche Börse Group (25/04/2022)
PU
Deutsche Boerse ups 2022 targets after Q1 beat

04/25/2022
FILE PHOTO: Bull and bear symbols are seen in front of the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse raised its full-year targets on Monday as it reported better-than-expected quarterly results thanks to higher trading activity amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

Due to the uncertainty on the market, demand for hedging in almost all asset classes rose and boosted trading volumes especially in index derivatives and commodities including energy and gas products, Deutsche Boerse said.

"The first quarter of 2022 was considerably above our expectations," Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said in a statement.

The company said it now expects 2022 net revenue over 3.8 billion euros ($4.07 billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) over 2.2 billion euros as its cyclical net revenue grew more than expected in the first quarter.

Deutsche Boerse's previous forecast had been for revenue around 3.8 billion euros and EBITDA around 2.2 billion euros.

It added longer-term growth has been driven by new products in financial derivatives, Deutsche Boerse's increasing market share in commodities, growing demand for environment-related products and the continued trend to outsource fund management.

The company's EBITDA rose 32% to 687.4 million euros in the first quarter, compared with analysts' average expectation for a figure of 637.9 million euros. ($1 = 0.9334 euro) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.64% 163.95 Delayed Quote.10.74%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -0.64% 186.03 Delayed Quote.-12.69%
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 3 896 M 4 200 M 4 200 M
Net income 2022 1 339 M 1 443 M 1 443 M
Net Debt 2022 2 120 M 2 285 M 2 285 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 29 911 M 32 243 M 32 243 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,22x
EV / Sales 2023 7,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 528
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.74%32 243
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-14.27%65 877
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC15.67%57 428
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-26.31%54 128
NASDAQ-20.55%27 432
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO28.90%18 331