Deutsche Börse AG: Additional judgment creditors of Iran filed a complaint in the U.S. naming also Deutsche Börse AG subsidiary Clearstream Banking S.A. as defendant

08/27/2020 | 01:25pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Deutsche Börse AG: Additional judgment creditors of Iran filed a complaint in the U.S. naming also Deutsche Börse AG subsidiary Clearstream Banking S.A. as defendant

27-Aug-2020 / 19:19 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Börse AG: Additional judgment creditors of Iran filed a complaint in the U.S. naming also Deutsche Börse AG subsidiary Clearstream Banking S.A. as defendant

Clearstream Banking S.A., Luxembourg ("Clearstream"), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Deutsche Börse AG, learned today that on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, additional judgment creditors of Iran (the "Ofisi Plaintiffs") filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The complaint names Iran, the Central Bank of Iran, Bank Markazi, and several financial institutions including Clearstream as defendants.

The Ofisi Plaintiffs obtained a judgment against Iran and others in 2014, awarding them damages totalling approximately USD 8.7 billion based on terroristic acts attributed to Iran and other entities. Through this newly filed action, they are seeking to execute upon the judgment. To this end, the Ofisi Plaintiffs seek to require Clearstream to surrender assets that are alleged to be attributed to Bank Markazi. A number of other actions by judgement creditors of Iran have been previously commenced against Clearstream targeting the same assets. Bank Markazi, for its part, has sued Clearstream in Luxembourg for surrender of essentially the same assets (cf. ad hoc announcement of Deutsche Börse AG dated 18 January 2018). Furthermore, the Ofisi Plaintiffs assert claims directly against Clearstream in an amount equal to the damage award plus punitive damages.

The complaint closely tracks the allegations and claims asserted by the Havlish plaintiffs (cf. ad hoc announcement of Deutsche Börse AG dated 19 October 2016).

Clearstream considers any claims for damages against it in this context to be unfounded and will take all necessary and appropriate measures to decisively defeat such claims. The release of assets, to the extent that they are still held by Clearstream, will have to be arranged in accordance with the court decisions and in compliance with Clearstream's obligations as central securities depository.

Contact:
Ingrid Haas
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Telefon: +49 69 211 1 32 17


Patrick Kalbhenn
Group Communications
Deutsche Börse AG
Telefon: +49 69 211 1 47 30


E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

27-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 211 - 0
E-mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com
ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A2LQJ75, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
WKN: 581005, A1RE1W, A2LQJ7, A161W6, A1684V
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1124409

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1124409  27-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1124409&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
