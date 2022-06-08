Log in
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:06 2022-06-08 am EDT
151.35 EUR   -1.66%
10:57aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:53aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:50aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Deutsche Börse AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/08/2022 | 10:46am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.06.2022 / 16:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Book

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Börse AG

b) LEI
529900G3SW56SHYNPR95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005810055

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
153.999032 EUR 345573.83 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
153.999032 EUR 345573.83 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


08.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75703  08.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371087&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
