Deutsche Börse AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.06.2022 / 16:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Stephan Last name(s): Leithner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Börse AG

b) LEI

529900G3SW56SHYNPR95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005810055

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 153.999032 EUR 392697.53 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 153.999032 EUR 392697.53 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

07/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

