Deutsche Börse AG: PUBLICATION OF OFFER DOCUMENT FOR THE ALL-CASH VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER FOR SIMCORP A/S



25.05.2023 / 08:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONSTITUTES AN ANNOUNCEMENT ISSUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 4(2) OF THE DANISH EXECUTIVE ORDER NO. 636 of 15 MAY 2020 ON TAKEOVER OFFERS. 25 May 2023 PUBLICATION OF OFFER DOCUMENT FOR THE ALL-CASH VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER FOR SIMCORP A/S With reference to the announcement of 27 April 2023 regarding the entering into of a binding agreement between Deutsche Börse AG ("DB1") ("Deutsche Börse") and SimCorp A/S ("SIM") ("SimCorp") (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which Deutsche Börse will make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer to acquire all of the shares (excluding treasury shares) in SimCorp at a price of DKK 735.0 per share (the "Offer" and the "Offer Price" respectively), Deutsche Börse has today published the offer document approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, including an acceptance form, in accordance with Sections 4(2) and 21 of the Danish Executive Order no. 636 of 15 May 2020 on Takeover Offers (the "Danish Takeover Order") (the "Offer Document"). The Offer Document contains the full terms and conditions of the Offer. The Offer Document can, subject to certain restrictions, be viewed and downloaded at https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-de/investor-relations/mitteilungen-und-services/simcorp. The offer period for the Offer commences on 25 May 2023 and remains valid until 13 July 2023 at 23:59 (CEST) (the "Offer Period"). Deutsche Börse reserves the right to extend the Offer Period from time to time in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer and the Danish Takeover Order, as set forth in the Offer Document. The final result of the Offer will be published within three (3) business days after the expiry of the Offer Period in accordance with section 21(3) of the Danish Takeover Order. Offer Highlights Deutsche Börse offers DKK 735.0 for each share of SimCorp in cash, subject to adjustment for any dividends or other distributions paid to the shareholders of SimCorp prior to completion of the Offer.

The Offer Price represents a 38.9 per cent premium to the closing share price of DKK 529.0 and a 45.3 per cent premium to the 3-months volume-weighted average price of DKK 505.7 as of 26 April 2023 respectively.

Completion of the Offer is subject to satisfaction of certain customary conditions, including that Deutsche Börse obtains all necessary regulatory approvals and a minimum acceptance level of 50% plus one share of SimCorp's share capital and voting rights.

The Board of Directors of SimCorp has unanimously resolved that it intends to recommend the shareholders of SimCorp to accept the Offer. The Board of Directors of SimCorp will in accordance with Section 22 of the Danish Takeover Order publish a statement in respect of the Offer, which will include the Board of Directors' considered statement on the Offer.

Members of SimCorp's Executive Management Board and Board of Directors have irrevocably undertaken to accept the Offer or otherwise sell their SimCorp shares to Deutsche Börse at the Offer Price on the terms and conditions applicable to the Offer, subject to certain customary conditions and any restrictions applicable under SimCorp's remuneration policy or SimCorp's existing incentive program. Offer Timetable The following timetable sets forth certain key dates relating to the Offer, provided that the Offer Period has not been extended in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer as set forth in the Offer Document: 27 April 2023 Deutsche Börse and SimCorp entered into the agreement. 27 April 2023 Announcement by Deutsche Börse concerning its decision to make the Offer to the SimCorp shareholders. 27 April 2023 Company announcement no. 7/2023 by SimCorp with regards to Deutsche Börse's announcement of its decision to make the Offer and the SimCorp Board of Directors' intention to recommend the SimCorp shareholders to accept the Offer. 25 May 2023 Publication of the Offer Document and commencement of the Offer Period. 18 June 2023 Last day for publication of the SimCorp Board of Directors' statement. 13 July 2023 Expected expiration of the Offer Period (subject to extension of the Offer Period in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer and assuming no withdrawal by Deutsche Börse in accordance with the terms of the Offer, in each case, as set forth in the Offer Document). 14 July 2023 Publication of preliminary results of the Offer (or, alternatively, the latest announcement of an extension of the Offer Period or withdrawal of the Offer). 18 July 2023 Latest expected announcement of the final result of the Offer. 25 July 2023 Latest expected day for settlement of the Offer Price per SimCorp share due to accepting SimCorp shareholders pursuant to the Offer. 25 July 2023 Latest date that the Offer Price per SimCorp share due to accepting SimCorp shareholders under the Offer is expected to be available on the accepting SimCorp shareholders' bank account.* Reference is also made to the information about the Offer Period and extensions thereof as set forth in the Offer Document. * Payment to SimCorp shareholders who do not have a Danish bank account may take longer. Acceptance: The Offer may be accepted by SimCorp shareholders subject to the terms and conditions as set out in the Offer Document. Acceptance of the Offer must be received by Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland through the SimCorp shareholder's own account holding institution prior to the expiry of the Offer Period. SimCorp shareholders wishing to accept the Offer are requested to accept the Offer online via their account holding institution's web bank solution or use the acceptance form, attached to the Offer Document as Schedule A. SimCorp shareholders are requested to note that acceptance of the Offer must be notified to the SimCorp shareholder's own account holding institution in due time to allow the account holding institution to process and communicate the acceptance to Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland who must have received such acceptance prior to the expiry of the Offer Period on 13 July at 23:59 (CEST) or by such date and time as the Offer Period may be extended to in accordance with Section 9 of the Danish Takeover Order and as set forth in the Offer Document. The deadline for notification of acceptance to the account holding institution will depend upon each SimCorp shareholder's agreement with its account holding institution and the rules and procedures of the relevant account holding institution and may be earlier than the last day of the Offer Period. Advisors Deutsche Börse has appointed Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (lead) and Deutsche Bank AG as financial advisors as well as Plesner Advokatpartnerselskab, Hengeler Mueller Partnerschaft von Rechtsanwälten mbB, Linklaters LLP (financing) and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP (U.S. counsel) as legal advisors and Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland as settlement agent in connection with the Offer. Contacts Ingrid Haas Group Communications Deutsche Börse AG Phone: +49 69 21113217 Jan Strecker Investor Relations Deutsche Börse AG Phone: +49 69 21111670 About Deutsche Börse As an international exchange organisation and innovative market infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse ensures markets characterised by integrity, transparency and stability. With its wide range of products, services and technologies, the Deutsche Börse Group organises safe and efficient markets for sustainable economies. Its business areas cover the entire financial market transaction process chain. This includes the provision of indices, data and analytical solutions as well as admission, trading and clearing. Additionally, it comprises services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments as well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company, the Deutsche Börse Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers IT systems all over the world. With more than 11,000 employees, the Deutsche Börse Group has its headquarters in the financial centre of Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in 38 locations such as Luxembourg, Prague, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/. About SimCorp SimCorp offers an industry-leading front-to-back investment management platform and ecosystem used by some of the world’s top asset owners and managers. SimCorp's proprietary technology and its eco-system comprising partners, services, and third-party connectivity provides their customers with the efficiency and flexibility needed to succeed. With over 25 offices around the world, and more than 2,200 employees, SimCorp is a truly global, collaborative team that connects clients from every continent and across the industry seamlessly. For more information, visit www.simcorp.com. Versions This announcement is prepared in both a Danish and an English version. In case of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall prevail. DISCLAIMER This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any securities in SimCorp or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in SimCorp, pursuant to the Offer or otherwise. The Offer is made solely by means of the Offer Document as approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how the Offer may be accepted. The SimCorp shareholders are advised to read the Offer Document and the related documents as they contain important information. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the PRA in the United Kingdom is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Deutsche Börse and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement. In connection with such matters, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, its affiliates and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to their clients or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this announcement, the Offer Document or any other matter referred to herein. Deutsche Bank AG is authorised under German banking law (the European Central Bank ("ECB") as competent authority) and, in the United Kingdom, by the PRA. Deutsche Bank AG is subject to supervision by the ECB and Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin"), and is subject to limited regulation in the United Kingdom by the PRA and the Financial Conduct Authority. Deutsche Bank AG is acting exclusively for Deutsche Börse and no one else in connection with the Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than Deutsche Börse for providing the protections afforded to clients of Deutsche Bank AG nor for providing advice in relation to the Offer or any other matter referred to herein. Forward-Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements and statements of future expectations that reflect Deutsche Börse's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied and that are beyond Deutsche Börse's ability to control or estimate precisely. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "anticipates", "intends", "expects", "may", "will", "shall", "potential", "continue" and other similar expressions. The absence of such terminology does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those statements due to, without limitation, (i) general economic conditions, (ii) future performance of financial markets, (iii) interest rate levels, (iv) currency exchange rates, (v) the behaviour of other market participants, (vi) general competitive factors, (vii) changes in laws and regulations, (viii) changes in the policies of central banks, governmental regulators and/or (foreign) governments, (ix) the ability to successfully integrate acquired and merged businesses and achieve anticipated synergies, (x) reorganisation measures, in each case on a local, national, regional and/or global basis, and (xi) litigations or other legal proceedings. The forward-looking statements included in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof. Although Deutsche Börse believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this announcement, such forward-looking statements are based on Deutsche Börse's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, assumptions and projections about the Deutsche Börse Group's business, SimCorp's business and, following completion of the Offer, including settlement of the Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions as set out in the Offer Document, the combined Deutsche Börse Group and SimCorp's (the "Combined Group") business and the industry in which the Deutsche Börse Group and SimCorp operate as well as on information which Deutsche Börse has received from SimCorp (including with respect to forecasts prepared by SimCorp's management with respect to expected future financial and operating performance of SimCorp) and/or which has been extracted from publications, reports and other documents prepared by SimCorp and/or the Deutsche Börse Group and are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's and/or the Combined Group's control that could cause the Deutsche Börse Group's, SimCorp's or the Combined Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law or regulation, neither Deutsche Börse nor any of its advisors assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect any change in their respective expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based and to adapt them to future events or developments. Restricted Jurisdictions The Offer is not being made, and the SimCorp shares will not be accepted for purchase from or on behalf of persons, in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities or other laws or regulations of such jurisdiction (the "Restricted Jurisdictions"). Persons obtaining this announcement and/or into whose possession this announcement comes are required to take due note and observe all such restrictions and obtain any necessary authorisations, approvals or consents. Neither Deutsche Börse nor any of its advisors accepts any liability for any violation by any person of any such restriction. Any person (including, without limitation, custodians, nominees and trustees) who intends to forward this announcement to any jurisdiction outside Denmark should inform themselves of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction, before taking any action. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than Denmark may be restricted by law, and, therefore, persons who come into possession of this announcement should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws and regulations of any such jurisdiction. Notice to SimCorp's Shareholders in the United States of America The Offer is subject to the laws of Denmark. The Offer relates to the securities of a Danish company and is subject to the disclosure requirements applicable under Danish law, which may be different in material aspects from those applicable in the United States of America ("U.S."). The Offer is being made in the U.S. in compliance with Section 14(e) of, and applicable provisions of Regulation 14E promulgated under, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") subject to the "Tier II" exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Danish law. In this case, the Offer is not subject to Section 14(d)(1) of, or Regulation 14D promulgated under, the Exchange Act. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to disclosure requirements that may be different than those under applicable U.S. law, procedures and practice. In addition, the financial information contained in this announcement has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and thus may not be comparable to financial information relating to U.S. companies. The Offer is being made to SimCorp shareholders residing in the U.S. on the same terms and conditions as those made to all other SimCorp shareholders to whom the Offer is made. Any information documents, including this announcement, are being disseminated to SimCorp shareholders whose place of residence, seat or habitual residence is in the U.S. (the "U.S. SimCorp Shareholders") on a basis reasonably comparable to the method that such documents are provided to other SimCorp shareholders. U.S. SimCorp Shareholders must be aware that this announcement and the Offer Document and any other documents regarding the Offer have been prepared in accordance with Danish laws and standards, which laws and standards may differ from U.S. laws and standards. In addition, the procedures for the tender of SimCorp shares and settlement of the consideration due to each SimCorp shareholder who accepts the Offer will be carried out in accordance with the rules applicable in Denmark, which may differ in material aspects from the rules and procedures applicable to a tender offer for the securities of a domestic U.S. company, in particular with respect to withdrawal rights, offer timetable, settlement procedures and the payment date of the securities. It may be difficult for U.S. SimCorp Shareholders to enforce certain rights and claims they may have arising in connection with the Offer under U.S. securities laws, since Deutsche Börse and SimCorp are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions, and some or all of their respective officers and directors are residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. U.S. SimCorp Shareholders may not be able to sue Deutsche Börse or SimCorp and/or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of U.S. securities laws. Further, it may not be possible to compel Deutsche Börse and SimCorp or their respective affiliates, as applicable, to subject themselves to the judgment of a U.S. court. In accordance with customary Danish practice and to the extent permitted by applicable law, including Rule 14e-5(b) of the Exchange Act, Deutsche Börse or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or nominees or brokers of the foregoing (acting as agents or in a similar capacity), may from time to time make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, SimCorp shares outside the U.S., other than pursuant to the Offer, before or during the period in which the Offer remains open for acceptance. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. If, prior to the completion of the Offer, Deutsche Börse or any affiliate of Deutsche Börse or any nominee or broker of the foregoing acquires SimCorp shares at a higher price than the Offer Price, Deutsche Börse will increase the Offer Price correspondingly as required by applicable law. Any information about such purchases will be announced through relevant electronic media if, and to the extent, such announcement is required under applicable law, rules or regulations. In addition, in the ordinary course of business, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Deutsche Bank AG and their respective affiliates may make or hold a broad array of investments including serving as counterparties to certain derivative and hedging arrangements and actively trade debt and equity financial instruments (or related derivative financial instruments) and other types of financial instruments (including bank loans) for their own account and for the accounts of their customers, and such investment and financial instrument activities may involve securities and/or instruments of SimCorp. DENNE MEDDELELSE UDGØR EN OFFENTLIGGØRELSE UDSTEDT I HENHOLD TIL § 4, STK. 2 I BEKENDTGØRELSE NR. 636 AF 15. MAJ 2020 OM OVERTAGELSESTILBUD. 25. maj 2023 OFFENTLIGGØRELSE AF TILBUDSDOKUMENT FOR DET KONTANTE FRIVILLIGE ANBEFALEDE OFFENTLIGE OVERTAGELSESTILBUD PÅ SIMCORP A/S Med henvisning til meddelelsen af 27. april 2023 om indgåelsen af en bindende aftale mellem Deutsche Börse AG ("DB1") ("Deutsche Börse") og SimCorp A/S ("SIM") ("SimCorp"), i henhold til hvilken Deutsche Börse vil fremsætte et kontant frivilligt anbefalet offentligt overtagelsestilbud på alle aktier (eksklusive egne aktier) i SimCorp til en pris på DKK 735,0 pr. aktie (henholdsvis "Tilbuddet" og "Tilbudsprisen"), har Deutsche Börse i dag offentliggjort det af Finanstilsynet godkendte tilbudsdokument, herunder en acceptblanket, i overensstemmelse med § 4, stk. 2, og § 21 i bekendtgørelse nr. 636 af 15. maj 2020 om overtagelsestilbud ("Overtagelsesbekendtgørelsen") ("Tilbudsdokumentet"). Tilbudsdokumentet indeholder alle vilkår og betingelser for Tilbuddet. Tilbudsdokumentet kan, med visse begrænsninger, ses og downloades på https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-de/investor-relations/mitteilungen-und-services/simcorp. Tilbudsperioden for Tilbuddet gælder fra den 25. maj 2023 og indtil den 13. juli 2023 kl. 23:59 (CEST) ("Tilbudsperioden"). Deutsche Börse forbeholder sig retten til at forlænge Tilbudsperioden fra tid til anden i overensstemmelse med vilkårene og betingelserne for Tilbuddet og i Overtagelsesbekendtgørelsen, som nærmere beskrevet i Tilbudsdokumentet. Det endelige resultat af Tilbuddet vil blive offentliggjort senest tre (3) hverdage efter udløbet af Tilbudsperioden i overensstemmelse med § 21, stk. 3, i Overtagelsesbekendtgørelsen. Hovedpunkter for Tilbuddet Deutsche Börse tilbyder DKK 735,0 for hver SimCorp aktie i kontanter, med forbehold for justering for udbytte eller andre udlodninger udbetalt til aktionærerne i SimCorp inden gennemførelsen af Tilbuddet.

Tilbudsprisen udgør henholdsvis en præmie på 38,9 procent i forhold til lukkekursen på DKK 529,0 og en præmie på 45,3 procent i forhold til den 3-måneders volumenvægtede gennemsnitskurs på DKK 505,7 pr. 26. april 2023.

Gennemførelsen af Tilbuddet er betinget af opfyldelse af visse sædvanlige betingelser, herunder at Deutsche Börse opnår alle nødvendige myndighedsgodkendelser og et minimumsacceptniveau på 50 procent plus én aktie af SimCorps aktiekapital og stemmerettigheder.

SimCorps bestyrelse har enstemmigt besluttet, at den har til hensigt at anbefale SimCorps aktionærer at acceptere Tilbuddet. SimCorps bestyrelse vil i overensstemmelse med § 22 af Overtagelsesbekendtgørelsen offentliggøre en redegørelse vedrørende Tilbuddet, som vil indeholde bestyrelsens begrundede udtalelse om Tilbuddet.

Medlemmerne af SimCorps Executive Management Board og bestyrelsen har uigenkaldeligt forpligtet sig til at acceptere Tilbuddet, eller på anden måde sælge deres SimCorp aktier til Deutsche Börse, til Tilbudsprisen på de vilkår og betingelser, der gælder for Tilbuddet, med forbehold for visse sædvanlige betingelser og begrænsninger, der gælder i henhold SimCorps vederlagspolitik eller SimCorps eksisterende incitamentsprogram. Tidsplan for Tilbuddet Nedenstående tidplan viser visse vigtige datoer i forbindelse med Tilbuddet, forudsat at Tilbudsperioden ikke er blevet forlænget i henhold til Tilbuddets vilkår og betingelser, som beskrevet i Tilbudsdokumentet: 27. april 2023 Deutsche Börse og SimCorp indgik offentliggørelsesaftalen. 27. april 2023 Deutsche Börse offentliggjorde sin beslutning om at fremsætte Tilbuddet til SimCorp aktionærerne. 27. april 2023 Selskabsmeddelelse nr. 7/2023 fra SimCorp med hensyn til Deutsche Börses meddelelse om sin beslutning om at fremsætte Tilbuddet og SimCorp bestyrelsens intention om at anbefale SimCorp aktionærerne at acceptere Tilbuddet. 25. maj 2023 Offentliggørelse af dette Tilbudsdokument og påbegyndelse af Tilbudsperioden. 18. juni 2023 Sidste dag for offentliggørelse af SimCorp bestyrelsens redegørelse. 13. juli 2023 Forventet udløb af Tilbudsperioden (med forbehold for forlængelse af Tilbudsperioden i overensstemmelse med vilkår og betingelser i Tilbuddet og forudsat ingen tilbagekaldelse fra Deutsche Börse i henhold til Tilbuddets vilkår, i hvert tilfælde som beskrevet i Tilbudsdokumentet). 14. juli 2023 Offentliggørelse af de foreløbige resultater af Tilbuddet (eller, alternativt, den seneste dag for meddelelse om forlængelse af Tilbudsperioden eller tilbagekaldelse af Tilbuddet). 18. juli 2023 Seneste forventede offentliggørelse af det endelige resultat af Tilbuddet. 25. juli 2023 Seneste forventede dag for afregning af Tilbudsprisen for hver SimCorp aktie, der skal betales til de accepterende SimCorp aktionærer i henhold til Tilbuddet. 25. juli 2023 Seneste dato, hvor Tilbudsprisen for hver SimCorp aktie skal betales til de accepterende SimCorp aktionærer i henhold til Tilbuddet, forventes at være tilgængeligt på de accepterende SimCorp aktionærernes bankkonto.* Der henvises endvidere til oplysningerne om Tilbudsperioden og forlængelser heraf som beskrevet i Tilbudsdokumentet. * Betaling til SimCorp aktionærer som ikke har en dansk bankkonto kan tage længere tid. Accept Tilbuddet kan accepteres af SimCorp aktionærer i henhold til de vilkår og betingelser, der er fastsat i Tilbudsdokumentet. Accept af Tilbuddet skal være modtaget af Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland gennem SimCorp aktionærens egen kontoførende institut inden Tilbudsperiodens udløb. SimCorp aktionærer, der ønsker at acceptere Tilbuddet, bedes acceptere Tilbuddet online gennem deres eget kontoførende instituts netbanksløsning eller anvende den acceptblanket, der er vedlagt Tilbudsdokumentet som Bilag A. SimCorp aktionærer bedes bemærke, at accept af Tilbuddet skal være meddelt SimCorp aktionærens eget kontoførende institut tids nok til, at det kontoførende institut kan behandle og videreformidle accepten til Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland, der skal have accepten i hænde inden Tilbudsperioden udløb den 13. juli 2023 kl. 23:59 (CEST), eller i tilfælde af en forlænget Tilbudsperioden, den senere dato og det senere tidspunkt, som Tilbudsperioden kan blive forlænget til i overensstemmelse med § 9 i Overtagelsesbekendtgørelsen og som anført i Tilbudsdokumentet. Fristen for meddelelse af accept til det kontoførende institut vil afhænge af den enkelte SimCorp aktionærs aftale med sit kontoførende institut, og af reglerne og procedurerne i den relevante kontoførende institution, og kan være tidligere end den sidste dag i Tilbudsperioden. Rådgivere Deutsche Börse har udpeget Morgan Stanley & Co. International (ledende rådgiver) og Deutsche Bank AG som finansielle rådgivere samt Plesner Advokatpartnerselskaber, Hengeler Mueller von Rechtsanwälten mbB, Linklaters LLP (finansiering) og Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP (U.S. rådgiver) som juridiske rådgivere og Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland som afviklingsbank i forbindelse med Tilbuddet. Kontakter Ingrid Haas Group Communications Deutsche Börse AG Telefon: +49 69 21113217 Jan Strecker Investor Relations Deutsche Börse AG Telefon: +49 69 21111670 Om Deutsche Börse Deutsche Börse sikrer, som en international børsorganisation og innovativ udbyder af markedsinfrastruktur, markeder karakteriseret af integritet, gennemsigtighed og stabilitet. Med sin brede vifte af produkter, tjenester og teknologier organiserer Deutsche Börse koncernen sikre og effektive markeder for bæredygtige økonomier. Deutsche Börses forretningsområder dækker hele proceskæden for transaktioner på det finansielle marked. Dette inkludere indeks, data og analyseløsninger samt optagelse, handel og clearing. Herudover omfatter det tjenester for fonde, afvikling og opbevaring af finansielle instrumenter samt administration af sikkerhedsstillelse og likviditet. Deutsche Börse koncernen udvikler som teknologivirksomhed avancerede it-løsninger og tilbyder it-systemer over hele verden. Med mere end 11.000 ansatte har Deutsche Börse koncernen dets hovedkvarter i det finansielle centrum af Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, samt en stærk global tilstedeværelse i 38 lokationer såsom Luxembourg, Prag, London, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo og Sydney. For yderligere information besøg venligst www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/. Om SimCorp SimCorp tilbyder en brancheførende front-to-back investeringsforvaltningsplatform og økosystem anvendt af nogle af verdens top portefølje- og kapitalforvaltere. SimCorps proprietære teknologi og dets økosystem, der omfatter samarbejdspartnere, tjenester og tredjepartstilslutninger giver deres kunder den effektivitet og fleksibilitet, der er nødvendig for at få succes. Med over 25 kontorer rundt om i verden og mere end 2.200 ansatte er SimCorp et sandt globalt samarbejdende team, der problemfrit forbinder kunder fra alle kontinenter og på tværs af branchen. For yderligere information besøg www.simcorp.com. Versioner Denne meddelelse af udarbejdet i både en dansk og engelsk version. I tilfælde af uoverensstemmelse vil den danske version have forrang. DISCLAIMER Denne meddelelse udgør ikke et tilbud eller en invitation til at købe værdipapirer i SimCorp eller en opfordring til at købe værdipapirer i SimCorp, hverken i henhold Tilbuddet eller på anden måde. Tilbuddet er udelukkende fremsat som et Tilbudsdokument, der er godkendt af Finanstilsynet, som indeholder alle vilkår og betingelser for Tilbuddet, herunder nærmere oplysninger om, hvordan Tilbuddet kan accepteres. SimCorp aktionærer opfordres til at læse Tilbudsdokumentet og de relaterede dokumenter, da de indeholder vigtige oplysninger. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, som er godkendt af Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") og reguleres af Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") og PRA i det forenede kongerige Storbritannien og Nordirland ("U.K."), agerer eksklusivt for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse med Tilbuddet. I forbindelse med sager relateret hertil vil Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, dets tilknyttede selskaber og deres respektive ledelse, ansatte og agenter ikke antage nogen anden person som deres klient, og vil heller ikke være ansvarlig over for nogen anden person for at yde den beskyttelse, der ydes til deres kunder eller for at yde rådgivning i forhold til indholdet af denne meddelelse, Tilbudsdokumentet eller ethvert andet forhold, der henvises til heri. Deutsche Bank AG er autoriseret i henhold til den Tyske banklov (den Europæiske Central Bank ("ECB") som kompetent myndighed) og i U.K. af PRA. Deutsche Bank er underlagt tilsyn af ECB og Tysklands Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin"), og er underlagt begrænset regulering i U.K. af PRA og Financial Conduct Authority. Deutsche Bank AG handler udelukkende for Deutsche Börse og ingen andre i forbindelse med Tilbuddet og vil ikke være ansvarlig over for andre end Deutsche Börse for at yde den beskyttelse, der ydes Deutsche Bank AGs kunder, eller for at yde rådgivning i forbindelse med Tilbuddet eller andre forhold, der henvises til i dette Tilbudsdokument. Forbehold vedrørende fremadrettede udsagn Denne meddelelse indeholder fremadrettede udsagn og udsagn om fremtidige forventninger, der afspejler Deutsche Börses nuværende synspunkter og antagelser med hensyn til fremtidige begivenheder. Disse udsagn er underlagt kendte og ukendte risici og usikkerheder, som kan medføre, at de faktiske resultater, præstationer eller begivenheder afviger væsentligt fra de udtrykte eller antydede, og som ligger uden for Deutsche Börses evne til at kontrollere eller vurdere præcist. Ud over udsagn, der er fremadrettede på grund af sammenhængen, kan fremadrettede udsagn identificeres ved brug af fremadrettede terminologier, herunder ordene "mener", "forudser", "har til hensigt", "forventer", "kan", "vil", "skal", "potentielt", "fortsætter" og lignende udtryk. Fraværet af en sådan terminologi betyder ikke nødvendigvis, at et udsagn ikke er fremadrettet. Faktiske resultater, præstationer eller begivenheder kan afvige væsentligt fra disse udsagn, uden begrænsning, på grund af (i) generelle økonomiske forhold, (ii) de finansielle markeders fremtidige resultater, (iii) renteniveauer, (iv) valutakurser, (v) andre markedsdeltageres adfærd, (vi) generelle konkurrencefaktorer, (vii) ændringer i love og bestemmelser, (viii) ændringer i centralbankernes politik, statslige tilsynsmyndigheder og/eller (udenlandske) regeringer, (ix) evnen til at integrere erhvervede og fusionerede virksomheder med succes og opnå forventede synergier, (x) reorganiseringsforanstaltninger, i hvert enkelt tilfælde på lokalt, nationalt, regionalt og/eller globalt plan, og (xi) tvister og andre retssager. De fremadrettede udsagn, der er indeholdt i denne meddelelse, gælder kun fra datoen heraf. Selvom Deutsche Börse mener, at de forventninger, der afspejles i disse fremadrettede udsagn, er rimelige på datoen for denne meddelelse, er sådanne fremadrettede udsagn baseret på Deutsche Börses nuværende forventninger, skøn, prognoser, forudsætninger og forudsigelser om Deutsche Börse koncernens virksomhed, SimCorps virksomhed og, efter gennemførelsen, herunder afviklingen, af Tilbuddet i overensstemmelse med de vilkår og betingelser, der er fastsat i Tilbuddet, den kombinerede Deutsche Börse koncern og SimCorps (den "Sammenlagte Koncern") virksomhed og den branche, som Deutsche Börse koncernen og SimCorp opererer i, samt på oplysninger, som Deutsche Börse har modtaget fra SimCorp (herunder med hensyn til prognoser udarbejdet af SimCorps ledelse med hensyn til SimCorps forventede fremtidige finansielle og driftsmæssige resultater) og/eller som er blevet uddraget af publikationer, rapporter og andre dokumenter udarbejdet af SimCorp og/eller Deutsche Börse koncernen og er ikke garantier for fremtidige resultater eller udviklinger og indebærer kendte og ukendte risici, usikkerheder og andre vigtige faktorer uden for Deutsche Börse koncernens, SimCorp koncernens eller den kombinerede Sammenlagte Koncerns kontrol, som kan medføre, at Deutsche Börse koncernens, SimCorps og/eller den Sammenlagte Koncerns faktiske resultater, præstationer eller resultater afviger væsentligt fra de fremtidige resultater, præstationer eller resultater, som er udtrykt eller antydet i sådanne fremadrettede udsagn. Medmindre det kræves i henhold til gældende love og regler, påtager hverken Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere sig nogen forpligtelse til at opdatere sådanne fremadrettede udsagn heri eller til at afspejle enhver ændring i deres respektive forventninger med hensyn hertil eller enhver ændring i de begivenheder, forhold eller omstændigheder, som et sådant udsagn er baseret på, og til at tilpasse dem til fremtidige begivenheder eller udviklinger. Udelukkede jurisdiktioner Tilbuddet fremsættes ikke, og SimCorp aktierne vil ikke blive accepteret fra eller på vegne af personer, i enhver jurisdiktion, hvor et sådant tilbud eller accept heraf ikke ville være i overensstemmelse med værdipapirlovgivningen eller andre love og bestemmelser i en sådan jurisdiktion (de "Udelukkede Jurisdiktioner"). Personer, der modtager denne meddelelse og/eller kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, er forpligtet til at tage behørigt hensyn til og overholde alle sådanne restriktioner og indhente alle nødvendige tilladelser, godkendelser eller samtykker. Hverken Deutsche Börse eller nogen af dets rådgivere påtager sig noget ansvar for nogen overtrædelse af sådanne restriktioner fra nogen person. Enhver person (herunder, men ikke begrænset til, depotforvaltere, nominees, og trustees), der har til hensigt at videresende denne meddelelse til en jurisdiktion uden for Danmark, bør orientere sig om lovgivningen i den relevante jurisdiktion, inden de foretager sig noget. Distributionen af denne meddelelse i andre jurisdiktioner end Danmark kan være begrænset ved lov, og derfor bør personer, der kommer i besiddelse af denne meddelelse, informerer sig om og overholde sådanne restriktioner. Enhver manglende overholdelse af sådanne restriktioner kan udgøre en overtrædelse af værdipapirlove og regler i en sådan jurisdiktion. Information til SimCorp aktionærer i USA Tilbuddet er underlagt dansk lovgivning. Tilbuddet vedrører værdipapirer i et dansk selskab og er underlagt oplysningsforpligtelserne i henhold til dansk lovgivning, som på væsentlige områder kan være forskellige fra dem, der gælder i Amerikas Forenede Stater ("USA"). Tilbuddet fremsættes i USA i overensstemmelse med Section 14(e) og gældende bestemmelser i Regulation 14E bekendtgjort i U.S. Securities Exchange Act af 1934, med senere ændringer ("Exchange Act") med forbehold for "Tier II" undtagelser, der fremgår af rule 14-1(d) i Exhange Act og i øvrigt i henhold til danske lovkrav. I dette tilfælde, er Tilbuddet ikke underlagt Section 14(d)(1) i eller Regulation 14D bekendtgjort i Exchange Act. Tilbuddet er derfor underlagt oplysningskrav, som kan være anderledes end dem, der gælder i henhold til gældende amerikansk lovgivning, procedurer og praksis. Herudover er de finansielle oplysninger i denne meddelelse ikke udarbejdet i overensstemmelse med almindeligt anerkendte regnskabsprincipper i USA og kan derfor ikke nødvendigvis sammenlignes med finansielle oplysninger vedrørende amerikanske virksomheder. Tilbuddet fremsættes til SimCorp aktionærer hjemmehørende i USA på samme vilkår og betingelser som dem, der gælder for andre SimCorp aktionærer, til hvem Tilbuddet fremsættes. Alle dokumenter, inklusive denne meddelelse, formidles til SimCorp aktionærer, der er hjemmehørende, har hjemsted eller har sædvanligt opholdssted i USA ("Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer"), på et grundlag, der med rimelighed kan sammenlignes med den metode, hvormed sådanne dokumenter er udleveret til andre SimCorp aktionærer. Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer skal være opmærksomme på, at denne meddelelse og Tilbudsdokumentet og andre dokumenter vedrørende Tilbuddet, inklusive bilag, er udarbejdet i overensstemmelse med danske love og danske standarder, som kan afvige fra amerikanske love og amerikanske standarder. Fremgangsmåden for at tilbyde værdipapirer og afregne vederlag, der skal betales til hver enkelt SimCorp aktionær, der accepterer Tilbuddet, vil være i henhold til gældende danske regler, der på væsentlige områder kan være forskellige fra de regler og fremgangsmåder, der er gældende for et købstilbud vedrørende værdipapirerne i et amerikansk indregistreret selskab, særligt for så vidt angår tilbagekaldelsesret, tidsplan for købstilbuddet, afviklingsprocedurer og betalingstidspunkt for værdipapirerne. Det kan være vanskeligt for Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer at håndhæve visse rettigheder og krav, de måtte have i forbindelse med Tilbuddet i medfør af den amerikanske værdipapirlovgivning, idet Deutsche Börse og SimCorp er placeret i jurisdiktioner uden for USA, og nogle af eller alle deres respektive bestyrelses- og direktionsmedlemmer er hjemmehørende i jurisdiktioner uden for USA. Amerikanske SimCorp Aktionærer vil muligvis ikke kunne anlægge sag mod Deutsche Börse eller SimCorp og/eller deres respektive direktions- og bestyrelsesmedlemmer ved en ikke-amerikansk domstol for overtrædelse af amerikansk værdipapirlovgivning. Det kan desuden være vanskeligt at tvinge Deutsche Börse og SimCorp eller deres koncernforbundne selskaber til at underkaste sig en amerikansk domstols afgørelse. I henhold til sædvanlig dansk praksis og i det omfang, det er tilladt i henhold til gældende lovgivning, herunder Rule 14e-5(b) i Exchange Act kan Deutsche Börse eller et af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller nominees eller mæglere for forannævnte (der agerer som agenter eller i lignende egenskab) til enhver tid foretage visse køb eller indgå aftale om køb af SimCorp aktier uden for USA ud over i henhold til Tilbuddet. Dette kan ske før eller i løbet af den periode, hvor Tilbuddet er åbent for accept. Sådanne køb kan ske enten i markedet til gældende kurser eller i private transaktioner til forhandlede priser. Hvis Deutsche Börse, eller et af Deutsche Börses koncernforbundne selskaber eller nominees eller mæglere for forannævnte, inden gennemførelsen, erhverver SimCorp aktier til en højere pris end Tilbudsprisen, vil Deutsche Börse forhøje Tilbudsprisen tilsvarende som krævet i henhold til gældende love, regler eller bestemmelser. Eventuelle oplysninger om sådanne køb vil blive offentliggjort gennem Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S og relevante elektroniske medier, hvis og i det omfang en sådan offentliggørelse kræves i henhold til gældende ret, regler eller bestemmelser. I øvrigt kan både Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc og Deutsche Bank AG og deres respektive tilknyttede selskaber som led i udøvelsen af deres sædvanlige aktiviteter foretage eller eje en lang række investeringer, herunder fungere som modparter i visse derivat- eller afdækningsaftaler og aktivt handle gælds- eller aktieinstrumenter (eller relaterede afledte finansielle instrumenter) samt andre typer finansielle instrumenter (herunder banklån) for egen regning og for deres kunders regning, og sådanne aktiviteter vedrørende investeringer og finansielle instrumenter kan omfatte værdipapirer og/eller instrumenter i SimCorp.

