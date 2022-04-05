Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
04/05/2022 | 09:52am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
05.04.2022 / 15:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year