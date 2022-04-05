Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Börse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/05/2022 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Börse AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05.04.2022 / 15:50
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2022
Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/3037504/51b13666d4e79d6808856e892183f3c1/data/gdb-quartalsmitteilung-q1-2022-tug_de.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 25, 2022
Address: http://deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/3037508/66e16e0a1d3d385a59d6cff12b0031c9/data/gdb-quarterly-statement-q1-2022-tug_en.pdf

05.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1320965  05.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1320965&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
09:52aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and q..
EQ
03/30TRACKINSIGHT : Crypto ETFs still a popular item on investors’ menu
TI
03/28DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
03/28Deutsche Börse AG agreed to acquire KNEIP Communication S.A.
CI
03/24TRACKINSIGHT : Cotton ETFs warm up on shifting weather and rising costs
TI
03/23Steel giant Severstal scrambles to avoid first major default of Russia-Ukraine crisis
RE
03/23AirCarbon Pte Ltd announced that it expects to receive funding from Deutsche Börse AG
CI
03/10Deutsche Boerse's February OTC Clearing, Contracts Jump
MT
03/09DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
03/09DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 830 M 4 210 M 4 210 M
Net income 2022 1 329 M 1 461 M 1 461 M
Net Debt 2022 2 091 M 2 299 M 2 299 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 29 957 M 32 931 M 32 931 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,37x
EV / Sales 2023 7,69x
Nbr of Employees 9 528
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 163,15 €
Average target price 172,63 €
Spread / Average Target 5,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.91%32 931
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-4.50%73 389
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-18.58%59 893
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC17.46%59 540
NASDAQ-13.17%29 982
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO44.88%21 248