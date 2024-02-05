EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
Deutsche Börse AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG
05.02.2024 / 09:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares1. Details of issuer
2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
|
Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached4. Share-position
5. Details
|
|
Share-position in %
|
total amount of shares issued
|Resulting situation
|
3.0028 %
|
190,000,000
|Previous publication
|
2.65 %
|
/
|absolute
|
in %
|direct
|
indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
|
direct
|
indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
|5,705,370
|3.0028 %
|
%
05.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|
English
|Company:
|
Deutsche Börse AG
|
-
|
60485 Frankfurt / Main
|
Germany
|Internet:
|
www.deutsche-boerse.com
|
|End of News
|
EQS News Service
1829981 05.02.2024 CET/CEST