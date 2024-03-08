EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Deutsche Börse AG: Stephan Leithner to become new Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Börse AG



08-March-2024 / 16:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG today appointed Mr Stephan Leithner (57) as Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG for a period of five years with effect from October 1, 2024.



From October 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 Mr Weimer and Mr Leithner will each exercise the function of Co-CEO. This will ensure an orderly transition in the chairmanship of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG.



For the period until October 1, 2024, Mr Leithner was also appointed Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board today.



Mr Leithner has been a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG since 2018 and is currently responsible for the "Pre- and Post Trading" division which, in addition to the Clearstream business, also includes the "Investment Management Solutions" segment.



The appointment of Mr Leithner takes place due to the scheduled expiry of Mr Theodor Weimer's service contract at the end of 2024, at which time Mr Weimer will be 65 years old.



08-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

