  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Börse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
Deutsche Börse : Boerse cancels DAX expansion event due to COVID situation

09/13/2021 | 08:13am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German stock market operator Deutsche Boerse said on Monday it had cancelled a Sept. 20 event to celebrate the planned expansion of the country's benchmark DAX index, citing a rising numbers of coronavirus infections.

"We have realised that due to the significant increase in COVID-19 infections in the Rhine-Main metropolitan area, the time may not yet be right for such a wider, in-person gathering convening Index members, investors and media from across Germany," the company said.

"The health of our guests, colleagues and employees takes priority."

The cancellation comes a day after the end of the IAA Munich car show, which drew 400,000 visitors and took place under stricter security to prevent the spread of the virus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 5,511, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday, an increase of 762 compared to Monday last week.

This month, Deutsche Boerse unveiled the largest overhaul of the DAX, Germany's blue-chip index, in its 33-year history, most notably an increase in the number of constituents to 40 from 30 effective Sept. 20.

The index counts global heavyweights as members such as Volkswagen, SAP, Daimler, BMW and Siemens.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 475 M 4 096 M 4 096 M
Net income 2021 1 182 M 1 394 M 1 394 M
Net Debt 2021 2 813 M 3 315 M 3 315 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,3x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 26 244 M 31 043 M 30 934 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,36x
EV / Sales 2022 7,64x
Nbr of Employees 9 674
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.69%31 043
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED18.59%81 978
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.08%66 925
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-9.79%62 657
NASDAQ, INC.47.69%32 779
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-23.15%16 663