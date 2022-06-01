Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Börse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/01 02:17:27 am EDT
157.25 EUR   +0.64%
02:02aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse Group Investor Day 2022 on 29 June
PU
05/30DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Unscheduled free float adjustment for Aareal Bank AG in SDAX
PU
05/30DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Börse : Börse Group Investor Day 2022 on 29 June

06/01/2022 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Release date: 01 Jun 2022| Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse Group Investor Day 2022 on 29 June

Deutsche Börse Group will host an Investor Day on 29 June at its headquarters in Frankfurt (Eschborn) at 13:00 CEST. During the event Deutsche Börse's management team will give an update on the execution of its mid-term plan "Compass 2023" and dive deeper into selected businesses. The presentations are expected to conclude at approximately 16:00 CEST.

The general public can access the event by registering for the webcast which will be made available on Deutsche Börse's website.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
02:02aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse Group Investor Day 2022 on 29 June
PU
05/30DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Unscheduled free float adjustment for Aareal Bank AG in SDAX
PU
05/30DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
05/30Illuminate Financial Management LLP announced that it expects to receive funding from L..
CI
05/24EU watchdog calls for 'workable balance' in derivatives Brexit battle
RE
05/24DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Eurex wins one of the world's largest pension fund managers for repo clea..
PU
05/19DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Press Release
CO
05/18DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Dividends
CO
05/18DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 918 M 4 203 M 4 203 M
Net income 2022 1 386 M 1 487 M 1 487 M
Net Debt 2022 2 131 M 2 286 M 2 286 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 28 690 M 30 780 M 30 780 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,87x
EV / Sales 2023 7,23x
Nbr of Employees 9 528
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 156,25 €
Average target price 180,46 €
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.22%30 780
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-25.14%57 557
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-25.78%54 500
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.81%53 558
NASDAQ-26.07%25 630
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO14.90%16 260