Deutsche Börse : Börse Group Investor Day 2022 on 29 June

Release date: 01 Jun 2022 | Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse Group will host an Investor Day on 29 June at its headquarters in Frankfurt (Eschborn) at 13:00 CEST. During the event Deutsche Börse's management team will give an update on the execution of its mid-term plan "Compass 2023" and dive deeper into selected businesses. The presentations are expected to conclude at approximately 16:00 CEST.



The general public can access the event by registering for the webcast which will be made available on Deutsche Börse's website.