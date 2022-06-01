Deutsche Börse : Börse Group Investor Day 2022 on 29 June

Release date: 01 Jun 2022| Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse Group Investor Day 2022 on 29 June
Deutsche Börse Group will host an Investor Day on 29 June at its headquarters in Frankfurt (Eschborn) at 13:00 CEST. During the event Deutsche Börse's management team will give an update on the execution of its mid-term plan "Compass 2023" and dive deeper into selected businesses. The presentations are expected to conclude at approximately 16:00 CEST.
The general public can access the event by registering for the webcast which will be made available on Deutsche Börse's website.
Disclaimer
