Deutsche Börse : Börse partners with Kaiko to extend its market data offering in the crypto sector

Deutsche Börse enters into a cooperation agreement with Kaiko, a leading crypto market data provider, to make their consolidated crypto data feed directly accessible to its customers. In Q4, historical L2 tick-level orderbook data on a T+1 basis and live trade data will be made available through Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services' distribution network, followed by the introduction of historical orderbook data for selected digital asset exchanges on a T+1 basis.

Kaiko collects tick-level trade data from over 100 Centralised Exchanges (CEXs) and Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs) for both spot and derivatives markets and continuously adds new exchanges and new assets. Kaiko covers about 96 per cent of the tick-level trading data from various DEXs and includes a majority of blockchain protocols such as Ethereum or Avalanche. The tick-level trading data collected from CEXs comprises more than 150,000 instruments for spot and derivatives markets.

"The crypto market faces high volatility and price fluctuations. Therefore, many of our clients have a high demand for consolidated data from centralised as well as decentralised exchanges to develop useful crypto investment strategies. Our new offering fulfils this need, helps our clients gain a deeper understanding of the cryptocurrency market and allows them to analyse specific events," says Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse. "With Kaiko and its extensive catalogue of data types, we have found the right partner for this purpose."

Ambre Soubiran, CEO of Kaiko, says: "Kaiko is thrilled to partner with Deutsche Börse Group for the redistribution of high-quality and auditable digital assets market data. Established institutions like Deutsche Börse are essential in making cryptocurrency market data accessible to financial institutions. We are looking forward to reinforcing this partnership further in the future, as demand for data in this new asset class grows."





About Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services

Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services provides financial market participants around the world with proprietary market data from Deutsche Börse Group's Xetra and Eurex trading platforms, as well as with data from our cooperation partners. Our clients include analysts, algo traders, banks, hedge funds, asset managers, mid- and back-office professionals and vendors who rely on high-quality, reliable information to make investment and trading decisions, manage risk, safeguard assets and meet increasing regulatory requirements.

Our product portfolio includes real-time market data, index data from the DAX and STOXX indices, as well as reference data and historical data. In addition, we use the highly granular market data from Eurex and Xetra to develop meaningful analytics that help our clients optimise their trading strategies. Our growing offering includes the cloud-based analytics platform A7 or tools such as Xetra and Eurex Flow Insights, which can be obtained directly from our Data Shop.

About Kaiko

Kaiko is the leading source of cryptocurrency market data, providing businesses with industrial grade and regulatory compliant data. Kaiko empowers market participants with global connectivity to real time and historical data feeds across the world's leading centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaiko's proprietary products are built to empower financial institutions and cryptocurrency businesses with solutions ranging from portfolio valuation to strategy backtesting, performance reporting, charting, analysis, indices, pre- and post-trade.





