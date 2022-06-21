Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Börse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
04:43 2022-06-21 am EDT
155.10 EUR   +0.23%
04:24aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse partners with Kaiko to extend its market data offering in the crypto sector
PU
01:59aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
06/20Deutsche Börse Removes Nordex from Two Indices on Criteria Breach
MT
Deutsche Börse : Börse partners with Kaiko to extend its market data offering in the crypto sector

06/21/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Release date: 21 Jun 2022| Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse partners with Kaiko to extend its market data offering in the crypto sector
  • Deutsche Börse's new data offering includes real-time and historical tick level data for all crypto exchanges and all digital assets covered by crypto market data provider Kaiko with data quality review by Deutsche Börse
  • With this offering, Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services aims to expand its product offering and drive transparency throughout the digital asset industry

Deutsche Börse enters into a cooperation agreement with Kaiko, a leading crypto market data provider, to make their consolidated crypto data feed directly accessible to its customers. In Q4, historical L2 tick-level orderbook data on a T+1 basis and live trade data will be made available through Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services' distribution network, followed by the introduction of historical orderbook data for selected digital asset exchanges on a T+1 basis.

Kaiko collects tick-level trade data from over 100 Centralised Exchanges (CEXs) and Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs) for both spot and derivatives markets and continuously adds new exchanges and new assets. Kaiko covers about 96 per cent of the tick-level trading data from various DEXs and includes a majority of blockchain protocols such as Ethereum or Avalanche. The tick-level trading data collected from CEXs comprises more than 150,000 instruments for spot and derivatives markets.

"The crypto market faces high volatility and price fluctuations. Therefore, many of our clients have a high demand for consolidated data from centralised as well as decentralised exchanges to develop useful crypto investment strategies. Our new offering fulfils this need, helps our clients gain a deeper understanding of the cryptocurrency market and allows them to analyse specific events," says Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data + Services at Deutsche Börse. "With Kaiko and its extensive catalogue of data types, we have found the right partner for this purpose."

Ambre Soubiran, CEO of Kaiko, says: "Kaiko is thrilled to partner with Deutsche Börse Group for the redistribution of high-quality and auditable digital assets market data. Established institutions like Deutsche Börse are essential in making cryptocurrency market data accessible to financial institutions. We are looking forward to reinforcing this partnership further in the future, as demand for data in this new asset class grows."


About Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services

Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services provides financial market participants around the world with proprietary market data from Deutsche Börse Group's Xetra and Eurex trading platforms, as well as with data from our cooperation partners. Our clients include analysts, algo traders, banks, hedge funds, asset managers, mid- and back-office professionals and vendors who rely on high-quality, reliable information to make investment and trading decisions, manage risk, safeguard assets and meet increasing regulatory requirements.

Our product portfolio includes real-time market data, index data from the DAX and STOXX indices, as well as reference data and historical data. In addition, we use the highly granular market data from Eurex and Xetra to develop meaningful analytics that help our clients optimise their trading strategies. Our growing offering includes the cloud-based analytics platform A7 or tools such as Xetra and Eurex Flow Insights, which can be obtained directly from our Data Shop.

About Kaiko

Kaiko is the leading source of cryptocurrency market data, providing businesses with industrial grade and regulatory compliant data. Kaiko empowers market participants with global connectivity to real time and historical data feeds across the world's leading centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaiko's proprietary products are built to empower financial institutions and cryptocurrency businesses with solutions ranging from portfolio valuation to strategy backtesting, performance reporting, charting, analysis, indices, pre- and post-trade.


Media contact:

Deutsche Börse AG
Josefin Altrichter
Phone: +49 (0)69 211-16075
media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

Kaiko
Mathieu Jalvé
marketing@kaiko.com

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
