Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Börse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:28:03 2023-01-24 am EST
161.15 EUR   -0.56%
05:07aDeutsche Börse : Clearstream and Vermeg to offer first STP tri-party collateral management solution for ECMS launch
PU
02:55aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
01/23Germany's DAX Closes Higher Amid Global Rally, Eurozone Consumer Confidence Boost
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Börse : Clearstream and Vermeg to offer first STP tri-party collateral management solution for ECMS launch

01/24/2023 | 05:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Release date: 24 Jan 2023| Clearstream
Clearstream and Vermeg to offer first STP tri-party collateral management solution for ECMS launch

- Clearstream's collateral management and European custody capabilities bring ultimate collateral optimisation opportunity for Eurozone banks
- Vermeg's Easy Collateral platform provides digital and cloud-based plug & play monitoring tool
- Unique service to be ready as of start of the Eurosystem Collateral Management System (ECMS) in April 2024

Clearstream and software provider Vermeg are joining forces to provide a unique and fully-fledged STP collateral management solution connected to the Eurosystem Collateral Management System (ECMS). The European Central Bank (ECB) is introducing ECMS to unify the management of collateral of national central banks across the Eurozone. As of ECMS launch in April 2024, Clearstream will be the only Eurozone CSD offering comprehensive tri-party collateral services fully integrated into ECMS and for all the Eurozone national central banks.

Leveraging Vermeg's Easy Collateral solution, Clearstream clients will benefit from a best-in-class digital monitoring tool, enhanced liquidity management and unparalleled collateral optimisation. Eurozone banks will have the opportunity for centralised monitoring of the overall ECB collateral pool and consolidation of up to 100 per cent of ECB-eligible securities at Clearstream's ICSD and CSDs. This will provide them with the best possible operational and cost-efficient set-up to optimise collateral and liquidity positions at the ECB.

Marton Szigeti, Head of Collateral, Lending and Liquidity Solutions at Clearstream, says: "ECMS will standardise collateral management across the Eurozone, advancing liquidity and automation potential. As always, Clearstream's core aim is to provide innovative best-in-class solutions that meet market needs. We are determined to support our global network of participants throughout the whole process to leverage Clearstream's unique tri-party collateral management capabilities as of day 1 of ECMS. Together with our innovative software partner Vermeg, we are happy to enable the market to directly reap the benefits of ECMS."

Khaled Ben Abdeljelil, Senior VP/ Product at Vermeg, added: "We are delighted to partner with a player such as Clearstream. As the provider of the ECMS platform, Vermeg is pleased to continue to support banks on collateral management and to facilitate their onboarding to the unified platform. Vermeg and Clearstream are creating a unique solution that will enable banks to benefit from the best operational set-up for all types of assets, both marketable assets and credit claims, through a direct connection to ECMS and to Clearstream tri-party collateral services."

Read the use case to get to know more!


About Clearstream
As an international central securities depository (ICSD), headquartered in Luxembourg, Clearstream, which is part of Deutsche Börse Group, provides the post-trade infrastructure for the Eurobond market and services for securities from 59 domestic markets worldwide. With 16 trillion Euros in assets under custody, Clearstream is one of the world's largest settlement and custody firms for domestic and international securities.
www.clearstream.com

About Vermeg
Vermeg is a specialised software house covering three main market segments in financial services: collateral management & asset servicing, regulatory reporting and Digital transformation and is the number one provider worldwide of collateral management solutions for central banks.
Its business solutions have been designed to address the challenges linked to the transformation of the financial services industry.
Vermeg has over 1,500 employees and supports more than 550 clients in 40 countries.
For more information, please visit: EASY Collateral by VERMEG - Vermeg or read the joint use case reflection here

Media contacts:

Clearstream
Tabea Behr
Phone: +49 (0)69 2 11-13 016
tabea.behr@clearstream.com

Vermeg
Inès Ben Hadj Ali
Phone: +216 71 160 600
ibenhadjali@vermeg.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 10:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
05:07aDeutsche Börse : Clearstream and Vermeg to offer first STP tri-party collateral management..
PU
02:55aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
01/23Germany's DAX Closes Higher Amid Global Rally, Eurozone Consumer Confidence Boost
MT
01/23Fed Appears Ready to Dial Down Rate Rises; Inflation May Get Upward Pressure From China..
DJ
01/23Frankfurt 'STIRs' up euro clearing battle with London
RE
01/22DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 30
RE
01/20DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 30
RE
01/20Analysis-Frankfurt 'STIRs' up euro clearing battle with London
RE
01/20Linde to Be Removed From DAX Index After Delisting From Frankfurt Stock Exchange
DJ
01/18DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 284 M 4 657 M 4 657 M
Net income 2022 1 474 M 1 602 M 1 602 M
Net Debt 2022 2 776 M 3 017 M 3 017 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 29 756 M 32 344 M 32 344 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,59x
EV / Sales 2023 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 9 528
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 162,05 €
Average target price 191,22 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.40%32 344
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.93%60 698
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.25%59 549
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC2.69%50 143
NASDAQ, INC.1.16%30 617
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-4.39%14 292