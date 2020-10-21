Log in
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
Deutsche Börse : Compleo Charging Solutions AG new in Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

10/21/2020 | 04:10am EDT
Release date: 21 Oct 2020| Deutsche Börse Cash Market
Compleo Charging Solutions AG new in Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Compleo Charging Solutions AG (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9) has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €44.00. The issue price was €49.00.

The IPO was accompanied by Commerzbank and Oddo BHF. Oddo Seydler Bank acts as designated sponsor in Xetra trading and as specialist for the trading venue Börse Frankfurt.

Compleo Charging Solutions has been developing charging stations for electric vehicles since 2009. According to their own statements, large companies, operators and energy suppliers throughout Europe rely on Compleo's AC and DC (conversion from alternating to direct electricity) charging stations. The company from Dortmund intends to use the proceeds from the IPO in particular to expand its own production capacities.


Contact for media:
Josefin Altrichter
+49 (0)69 211-1 60 75
media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com


Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 08:09:09 UTC

