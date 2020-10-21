Deutsche Börse : Compleo Charging Solutions AG new in Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Compleo Charging Solutions AG (ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9 ) has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €44.00. The issue price was €49.00.

The IPO was accompanied by Commerzbank and Oddo BHF. Oddo Seydler Bank acts as designated sponsor in Xetra trading and as specialist for the trading venue Börse Frankfurt.

Compleo Charging Solutions has been developing charging stations for electric vehicles since 2009. According to their own statements, large companies, operators and energy suppliers throughout Europe rely on Compleo's AC and DC (conversion from alternating to direct electricity) charging stations. The company from Dortmund intends to use the proceeds from the IPO in particular to expand its own production capacities.