Deutsche Börse : DAX 50 ESG Index licensed to Württembergische Lebensversicherung

Release date: 23 Oct 2020

Zug (October 23, 2020) - Qontigo has licensed the DAX® 50 ESG Index to Württembergische Lebensversicherung as a benchmark for an actively managed fund.

The DAX 50 ESG tracks the performance of the fifty largest, most liquid German stocks that have comparably good performance based on their Environmental, Social and Governance criteria. Further, the stocks must have passed standardized ESG screens related to the Sustainalytics Global Standards Screening, as well as exclusionary screening for involvement in controversial weapons, tobacco production, thermal coal, nuclear power and military contracting.

Pascal Bäthke, Head of Product Management at Württembergische Lebensversicherung:

'Responsible action and social commitment are an integral part of the corporate culture at the Württembergische. We are pleased to have gained in Qontigo a competent partner for the sustainable further development of our in-house W&W funds.'

'We are pleased to cooperate with Württembergische Lebensversicherung. This marks the first time our index is used as a benchmark for an actively managed fund. We are observing a continuous trend towards sustainable investing, and the DAX 50 ESG is the ideal index to be used as the ESG flagship benchmark for the German equity market,' said Stephan Flaegel, Global Head of Indices and Benchmarks at Qontigo.

The base universe of the index is the HDAX® index which comprises the joint set of companies included in the DAX®, MDAX® and TecDAX® indices. Selected components are weighted by free-float market capitalization, subject to a 7% component cap.





About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the company's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of STOXX, DAX and Axioma, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.

About STOXX

STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo's global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of over 10,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets. STOXX is the administrator of the STOXX® and DAX® indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.

STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds.