Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Börse : Europe's STOXX 600 opening delayed due to data input problems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:28am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's key STOXX <.STOXX> <.STOXX50> indexes opened more than an hour late on Monday after an outage due to "input data problems", the index operator Qontigo told its clients.

The delay comes at the start of a crucial week for markets as traders prepare for market volatility ahead of the U.S. elections on Tuesday.

The issue did not affect trading of single stocks, although it likely impacted derivatives or exchange traded funds whose prices are based on the pan-European STOXX 600 levels.

"Our input data and index calculation have been affected by input data problems," said, Qontigo, which is owned by Deutsche Boerse. Qontigo's spokesman did not give further details on the reason for STOXX's failure this morning.

The STOXX 600 index opened an hour and six minutes late and was trading 0.4% higher at 343.6 points as of 0915 GMT.

The outage follows Euronext's widespread disruption last month affecting trading from Dublin and Amsterdam to Paris and Lisbon.

There have been a string of breakdowns this year on international exchanges, including a hardware failure at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, cyber attacks that hit New Zealand's stock exchange, and a software glitch at Germany's electronic trading platform Xetra, also managed by Deutsche Boerse.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Giles Elgood, Kirsten Donovan)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 1.39% 128 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.91% 345.55 Delayed Quote.-17.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
04:49aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Euro Stoxx Benchmark Index Fails to Calculate Prices at Open
DJ
04:28aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Europe's STOXX 600 opening delayed due to data input problems
RE
10/30DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/30DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
10/30DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
10/29DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
10/29DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
10/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Big names today
10/29DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/29DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 226 M 3 755 M 3 755 M
Net income 2020 1 119 M 1 303 M 1 303 M
Net Debt 2020 1 941 M 2 259 M 2 259 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 2,45%
Capitalization 23 176 M 27 009 M 26 979 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,79x
EV / Sales 2021 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 6 427
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 153,90 €
Last Close Price 126,35 €
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-9.85%27 009
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED46.32%60 369
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.2.00%52 985
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.81%37 636
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.42.14%20 457
NASDAQ12.97%19 874
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group