Deutsche Börse : Extraordinary free float adjustment in MDAX and TecDAX

(Zug, 15 February 2021) - On Monday, Qontigo's global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced an unscheduled change to the MDAX and TecDAX indices.

Due to the acquisition of Siltronic AG (DE000WAF3001) by GlobalWafers GmbH the free float of Siltronic AG changed by more than 10 percentage points.

According to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, section 5.1.4., the company's free float will be adjusted in the indices from the current 69.17 percent to 43.08 percent.

These changes will become effective on 18 February 2021.

The next scheduled index review is 3 March 2021.

www.qontigo.com



