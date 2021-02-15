Log in
Deutsche Börse : Extraordinary free float adjustment in MDAX and TecDAX

02/15/2021 | 04:05pm EST
Release date: 15 Feb 2021| Deutsche Börse
Extraordinary free float adjustment in MDAX and TecDAX

(Zug, 15 February 2021) - On Monday, Qontigo's global index provider STOXX Ltd. announced an unscheduled change to the MDAX and TecDAX indices.

Due to the acquisition of Siltronic AG (DE000WAF3001) by GlobalWafers GmbH the free float of Siltronic AG changed by more than 10 percentage points.

According to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, section 5.1.4., the company's free float will be adjusted in the indices from the current 69.17 percent to 43.08 percent.

These changes will become effective on 18 February 2021.

The next scheduled index review is 3 March 2021.

MDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Qontigo Index GmbH.


About Qontigo

Qontigo is a financial intelligence innovator and a leader in the modernization of investment management, from risk to return. The combination of the company's world-class indices and best-of-breed analytics, with its technological expertise and customer-driven innovation enables its clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace. Qontigo's global client base includes the world's largest financial products issuers, capital owners and asset managers. Created in 2019 through the combination of STOXX, DAX and Axioma, Qontigo is part of Deutsche Börse Group, headquartered in Eschborn with key locations in New York, Zug and London.
www.qontigo.com


About STOXX

STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo's global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of over 13,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets.
STOXX is the administrator of the STOXX® and DAX® indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.
STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds.


Legal disclaimer:
STOXX Ltd., Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment ad-vice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 21:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
