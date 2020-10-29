Log in
Deutsche Börse : IPO of fashionette AG in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

10/29/2020 | 04:50am EDT
Release date: 29 Oct 2020| Deutsche Börse Cash Market
IPO of fashionette AG in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

fashionette AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1) has been listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €29.00. The issue price was €31.00.

The IPO was accompanied by Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG, which also acts as Designated Sponsor in Xetra trading. Wolfgang Steubing AG is the Specialist for the trading venue Börse Frankfurt.

Founded in 2008, fashionette AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, and is, according to its own statements, one of the leading European providers of data-controlled online platforms for premium and luxury fashion accessories. The focus of fashionette AG is currently on the DACH region. The company aims to become the leading online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories in Europe.

Since 2015 fashionette has been a member of the Deutsche Börse Venture Network, which improves the financing situation and capital market maturity of growth companies in Germany. With today's IPO, the ninth member of the Deutsche Börse Venture Network was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.


Contact for media:
Josefin Altrichter
+49 (0)69 211-1 60 75
media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 08:49:10 UTC

