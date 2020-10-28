Deutsche Börse : Quarterly statement 3/2020 - Deutsche Börse Group (28/10/2020)

Despite the weaker development in the third quarter, the Group's guidance for 2020 remains unchanged at around €1.20 billion adjusted consolidated net profit. Amongst other factors this is subject to an increase of market activity in the fourth quarter.

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2020 went down by

Deutsche Börse Group | Quarterly statement Q3/2020

Publication of results

28 October 2020

Comparability of figures

With effect from the first quarter of 2020, Deutsche Börse Group has adjusted the segment reporting structure, in order to further enhance transparency regarding the Group's growth areas.

The former GSF (collateral management) segment has been fully allocated to the Clearstream (post-trading) segment.

(post-trading) segment. Business in the former Data segment is now being reported within the Xetra (cash equities) and Eurex (financial derivatives) segments.

Results of operations

As in the first half of 2020, the challenges of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic remained unchanged in the third quarter. Decisions on the easing of restrictions were at all times contrasted with the potential risk of a renewed increase in infections. The uncertainty which arose among market participants as a result of this situation - especially concerning the economic impact - particularly led to lower financial derivatives trading activities on Eurex and on the EEX's power derivatives markets. Accordingly, average volatility in the third quarter - as measured by the VSTOXX index - decreased significantly below the level of the first quarter of 2020. Likewise, the volume of interest rate derivative products fell short of the previous year's figures owing to the lower average interest rates. In addition, the decline in interest rates

especially in the USA - had a material adverse impact on net interest income for US dollar cash deposits in the Clearstream (post-trading) segment.

Deutsche Börse Group's net revenue for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to €707.5 million, equivalent to a -4 per cent1 decrease (Q3/2019: €733.8 million). Despite unfavourable market conditions, the Group achieved secular net revenue growth of +4 per cent, benefiting in particular from growth initiatives in the Eurex (financial derivatives) segment, a rise in volumes in the IFS (investment fund services) segment, as well as from increased custody business in the Clearstream segment (post-trading). Further- more, net revenue attributable to consolidation effects made a positive +2 per cent contribution to growth, mostly resulting from the Axioma acquisition in 2019. On account of the environment outlined above - especially the lower trading activity in financial and power derivatives and decreasing net interest income from banking business - the cyclical factors had an adverse effect of -9 per cent on growth.

The Group's operating costs totalled €319.9 million (Q3/2019: €319.5 million) and included non-

recurring effects in the amount of €31.9 million (Q3/2019: €46.0 million), mainly comprising costs for acquisitions, legal advice retained for litigation, and measures to reduce structural costs launched within the scope of the "Roadmap 2020". Adjusted operating costs of €288.0 million (Q3/2019: €273.5 mil- lion) reflected a +5 per cent increase, which was exclusively attributable to consolidation effects resulting from the Axioma acquisition.

The equity method valuation of Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank, Xetra (cash equities) segment, which delivered a very strong business performance in the current year, resulted in a positive effect on income from strategic investments, which thus increased to €11.9 million.

Deutsche Börse Group's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by -7 per cent, to €431.4 million (Q3/2019: €461.7 million). Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses totalled €62.3 million during the quarter (Q3/2019: €53.6 million).

1) Number may not add up due to rounding.

