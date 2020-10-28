Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/28 02:40:23 pm
129.6 EUR   -2.67%
10/27DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Warburg Research drops its Sell rating
MD
10/26Share trading in Europe set to be fragmented by Brexit
RE
10/23DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Börse : Quarterly statement Q3/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 02:25pm EDT
Release date: 28 Oct 2020| Deutsche Börse
Quarterly statement Q3/2020

Dear Sir or Madam,

Deutsche Börse AG has just published its quarterly statement Q3/2020.

The analyst and investor conference call will take place on Thursday, 29 October 2020 at 02.00 PM CET.
For participation please register here.


Media contact:

Patrick Kalbhenn
+49 (0) 69 211-1 47 30
media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 18:24:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
10/27DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Warburg Research drops its Sell rating
MD
10/26Share trading in Europe set to be fragmented by Brexit
RE
10/23DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : quaterly earnings release
10/23DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : DAX 50 ESG Index licensed to Württembergische Lebensversicherun..
PU
10/23DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : fashionette AG share subscription offer launched in Scale segme..
PU
10/21DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Compleo Charging Solutions AG new in Prime Standard on the Fran..
PU
10/20Euronext resumes trading as outage raises concentration concerns
RE
10/19Euronext plagued by two glitches Monday, latest exchange to go down
RE
10/19FACTBOX : From hungry squirrels to cyberattacks, exchange outages roil markets
RE
10/19FACTBOX-From hungry squirrels to cyberattacks, exchange outages roil markets
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 239 M 3 806 M 3 806 M
Net income 2020 1 142 M 1 342 M 1 342 M
Net Debt 2020 1 736 M 2 040 M 2 040 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 2,33%
Capitalization 24 424 M 28 904 M 28 699 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,08x
EV / Sales 2021 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 6 427
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 158,56 €
Last Close Price 133,15 €
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-8.10%28 904
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED44.19%59 525
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.41%54 755
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC10.27%39 207
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.51.14%21 758
NASDAQ16.81%20 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group