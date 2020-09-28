Log in
Deutsche Börse : Siemens Energy AG new in Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

09/28/2020 | 05:00am EDT
Release date: 28 Sep 2020| Deutsche Börse Cash Market
Siemens Energy AG new in Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Siemens Energy AG (ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0) has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €22.01.

The spin-off was accompanied by BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan. Commerzbank and J.P. Morgan act as designated sponsor in Xetra trading. Specialist for the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.

According to company sources, Siemens Energy is a 'pure play company', active along the entire energy technology and service value chain with comprehensive and differentiated products, solutions and services offering.


Contact for media:
Josefin Altrichter
Phone: +49 (0)69 211-1 60 75
media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 08:59:09 UTC
