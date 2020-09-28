Deutsche Börse : Siemens Energy AG new in Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Release date: 28 Sep 2020 | Deutsche Börse Cash Market

Siemens Energy AG (ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0) has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €22.01.

The spin-off was accompanied by BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan. Commerzbank and J.P. Morgan act as designated sponsor in Xetra trading. Specialist for the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.

According to company sources, Siemens Energy is a 'pure play company', active along the entire energy technology and service value chain with comprehensive and differentiated products, solutions and services offering.



