Deutsche Börse : Unscheduled free float adjustment for Deutsche EuroShop AG in SDA

Release date: 29 Jul 2022 | Deutsche Börse

(Zug, 29 July 2022) - Qontigo's global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced an unscheduled adjustment to the SDAX index.

The free float of Deutsche EuroShop AG changes by more than 10 percentage points.

According to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, section 5.1.4, the company's free float will be adjusted in the index from the current 28.97 percent to 15.62 percent.

This change will become effective on 3 August 2022.





SDAX® is a registered trademark of Qontigo Index GmbH.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients-financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers-to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

About STOXX

STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo's global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of about 13,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets.

STOXX is the administrator of the STOXX® and DAX® indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.

STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds.