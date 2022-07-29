Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Börse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59 2022-07-29 pm EDT
170.58 EUR   +1.14%
04:12pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Unscheduled free float adjustment for Deutsche EuroShop AG in SDA
PU
09:52aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03:12aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Börse : Unscheduled free float adjustment for Deutsche EuroShop AG in SDA

07/29/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Release date: 29 Jul 2022| Deutsche Börse
Unscheduled free float adjustment for Deutsche EuroShop AG in SDA

(Zug, 29 July 2022) - Qontigo's global index provider STOXX Ltd. has announced an unscheduled adjustment to the SDAX index.

The free float of Deutsche EuroShop AG changes by more than 10 percentage points.

According to the Guide to the DAX Equity Indices, section 5.1.4, the company's free float will be adjusted in the index from the current 28.97 percent to 15.62 percent.

This change will become effective on 3 August 2022.


SDAX® is a registered trademark of Qontigo Index GmbH.

About Qontigo

Qontigo is a leading global provider of innovative index, analytics and risk solutions that optimize investment impact. As the shift toward sustainable investing accelerates, Qontigo enables its clients-financial-products issuers, asset owners and asset managers-to deliver sophisticated and targeted solutions at scale to meet the increasingly demanding and unique sustainability goals of investors worldwide.

Qontigo's solutions are enhanced by both our collaborative, customer-centric culture, which allows us to create tailored solutions for our clients, and our open architecture and modern technology that efficiently integrate with our clients' processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX. Headquartered in Eschborn, Germany, Qontigo's global presence includes offices in New York, London, Zug and Hong Kong.

About STOXX

STOXX Ltd. is Qontigo's global index provider, currently calculating a global, comprehensive index family of about 13,000 strictly rules-based and transparent indices. Best known for the leading European equity indices EURO STOXX 50, STOXX Europe 50 and STOXX Europe 600, STOXX Ltd. maintains and calculates the STOXX Global index family which consists of total market, broad and blue-chip indices for the regions Americas, Europe, Asia/Pacific and sub-regions Latin America and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) as well as global markets.
STOXX is the administrator of the STOXX® and DAX® indices under the European Benchmark Regulation and exercises control over all benchmark administration processes within Qontigo.
STOXX indices are licensed to more than 600 companies around the world as underlyings for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), futures and options, structured products and passively managed investment funds.


Legal disclaimer:
STOXX Ltd., Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers do not make any warranties or representations, express or implied, with respect to the timeliness, sequence, accuracy, completeness, currentness, merchantability, quality or fitness for any particular purpose of its index data and exclude any liability in connection therewith. STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group and their licensors, research partners or data providers are not providing investment advice through the publication of indices or in connection therewith. In particular, the inclusion of a company in an index, its weighting, or the exclusion of a company from an index, does not in any way reflect an opinion of STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers on the merits of that company. Financial instruments based on the STOXX® indices, DAX® indices or on any other indices supported by STOXX are in no way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by STOXX, Qontigo GmbH, Qontigo Index GmbH, Deutsche Boerse Group or their licensors, research partners or data providers.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 20:11:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
04:12pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Unscheduled free float adjustment for Deutsche EuroShop AG in SDA
PU
09:52aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Barclays reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03:12aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07/28Clearstream opens cash correspondent account with Raiffeisenbank Moscow
RE
07/28Fasten your seatbelts for a bumpy ride, Euronext CEO warns
RE
07/28DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/27DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
07/27DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
07/27TRANSCRIPT : Deutsche Börse AG, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07/27DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 032 M 4 113 M 4 113 M
Net income 2022 1 414 M 1 443 M 1 443 M
Net Debt 2022 2 255 M 2 300 M 2 300 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 2,17%
Capitalization 31 308 M 31 934 M 31 934 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,32x
EV / Sales 2023 7,65x
Nbr of Employees 10 620
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 168,65 €
Average target price 185,24 €
Spread / Average Target 9,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG14.65%31 468
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-19.28%59 260
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-25.01%57 478
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC14.11%53 484
NASDAQ-14.57%29 546
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-2.33%12 975