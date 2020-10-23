Deutsche Börse : fashionette AG share subscription offer launched in Scale segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The share subscription for fashionette AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1) was launched today on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is expected to continue until 27 October. Up to 3,605,000 shares including greenshoe will be offered; the book building range is €30.00 to 38.00 per share. The first trading day of fashionette AG in the Scale segment is scheduled for 29 October.



The share subscription involves Deutsche Börse's subscription function DirectPlace, which is intended to enable companies to tap into additional investor groups, such as family offices, asset managers and retail investors, prior to the IPO. This offers private investors the opportunity to place buy orders through their custodian bank during the subscription period. Investors can find important information on the transaction as well as the securities prospectus at www.boerse-frankfurt.de.



fashionette AG, headquartered in Düsseldorf, was founded in 2008. According to its own statements, the company is one of the leading European providers of a data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories such as handbags, shoes, sunglasses, watches and jewellery. fashionette AG is currently focussing on the DACH region. The company's aim is to become the leading online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories in Europe. fashionette AG is a member of the Deutsche Börse Venture Network since 2015.