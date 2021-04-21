Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Börse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Börse : Boerse reports better-than-expected Q1 net profit

04/21/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Confident of meeting 2021 growth targets

* Revenue down from pandemic trading boom a year earlier

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday it posted a 14% fall in first-quarter net profit, a better result than analysts had expected, and the company said it was on course to meet its growth targets this year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was 317.3 million euros ($381.62 million), down from 367.2 million euros a year ago, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit decrease of 20%.

Deutsche Boerse saw a jump in revenue early last year as market volatility around the coronavirus crisis helped spark trading.

But markets calmed, and Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said in February that the company wouldn't be able to match the volatility-driven revenue highs of the first quarter of last year.

Net revenue in the quarter declined to 855.1 million euros, down 7% from last year. Analysts had expected an 8.5% drop in revenue.

"We are also confident that we will meet our growth targets for 2021," said Gregor Pottmeyer, Deutsche Boerse's chief financial officer.

($1 = 0.8315 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig Editing by Chris Reese and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
01:32pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE  : Boerse reports better-than-expected Q1 net profit
RE
01:30pPRESS RELEASE  : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Annual General Meeting approves all ..
DJ
01:05pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE  : Boerse Q1 net profit down 14% but better than expected
RE
12:24pDEUTSCHE BÖRSE  : Boerse To Delist Coinbase Global Over Missing Reference Data
MT
10:22aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ericsson, Netflix, Roche...
08:59aDGAP-ADHOC  : Einhell Germany AG: Business development FY 2021
DJ
08:50aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Growth is great, healthy growth is better
07:45aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -15-
DJ
07:45aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms -11-
DJ
07:45aAMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -4-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 461 M 4 164 M 4 164 M
Net income 2021 1 166 M 1 404 M 1 404 M
Net Debt 2021 1 845 M 2 220 M 2 220 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 27 042 M 32 541 M 32 541 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,35x
EV / Sales 2022 7,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 881
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 159,13 €
Last Close Price 147,35 €
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG5.82%32 557
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED12.85%79 392
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.88%67 390
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-14.56%59 582
NASDAQ, INC.20.30%26 194
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-6.47%20 104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ