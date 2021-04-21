Deutsche Börse : Boerse reports better-than-expected Q1 net profit

* Confident of meeting 2021 growth targets
* Revenue down from pandemic trading boom a year earlier
FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday it posted a 14%
fall in first-quarter net profit, a better result than analysts
had expected, and the company said it was on course to meet its
growth targets this year.
Net profit attributable to shareholders was 317.3 million
euros ($381.62 million), down from 367.2 million euros a year
ago, the company said. Analysts had expected a profit decrease
of 20%.
Deutsche Boerse saw a jump in revenue early last year as
market volatility around the coronavirus crisis helped spark
trading.
But markets calmed, and Chief Executive Theodor Weimer said
in February that the company wouldn't be able to match the
volatility-driven revenue highs of the first quarter of last
year.
Net revenue in the quarter declined to 855.1 million euros,
down 7% from last year. Analysts had expected an 8.5% drop in
revenue.
"We are also confident that we will meet our growth targets
for 2021," said Gregor Pottmeyer, Deutsche Boerse's chief
financial officer.
($1 = 0.8315 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig
Editing by Chris Reese and Paul Simao)