Deutsche Börse AG

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
03/18 04:55:31 am
139.275 EUR   +0.49%
Deutsche Börse : Vantage Towers new in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard

03/18/2021 | 04:48am EDT
Release date: 18 Mar 2021| Deutsche Börse Cash Market
Vantage Towers new in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard

Vantage Towers AG (ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2) has been listed in the Prime Standard segment on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €24.80. The issue price was €24.00.

The IPO was accompanied by BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Barclays, Berenberg, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and UBS act as designated sponsors on Xetra. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.

Vantage Towers, the tower business of Vodafone, is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. According to its own statements, the company is a leading operator of tower infrastructures with approx. 82,000 locations in 10 European countries. The company's core business is based on the construction and operation of towers for mobile communication in order to provide space, energy management and related services to B2B customers.

Contact for media:
Josefin Altrichter
+49 (0)69 211-1 60 75
media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 08:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 460 M 4 133 M 4 133 M
Net income 2021 1 171 M 1 398 M 1 398 M
Net Debt 2021 2 265 M 2 706 M 2 706 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 25 436 M 30 270 M 30 384 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,01x
EV / Sales 2022 7,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 881
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 158,56 €
Last Close Price 138,60 €
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-0.47%30 737
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED6.96%72 699
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-1.38%64 967
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-19.32%58 302
NASDAQ, INC.8.50%23 948
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-9.40%19 963
