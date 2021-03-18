Deutsche Börse : Vantage Towers new in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard

Vantage Towers AG (ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2 ) has been listed in the Prime Standard segment on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €24.80. The issue price was €24.00.

The IPO was accompanied by BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Barclays, Berenberg, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and UBS act as designated sponsors on Xetra. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Baader Bank.

Vantage Towers, the tower business of Vodafone, is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. According to its own statements, the company is a leading operator of tower infrastructures with approx. 82,000 locations in 10 European countries. The company's core business is based on the construction and operation of towers for mobile communication in order to provide space, energy management and related services to B2B customers.