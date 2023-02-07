Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Börse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:41:00 2023-02-07 am EST
166.45 EUR   -0.57%
02/07Deutsche Börse presents annual figures - profit increase targeted
DP
02/02Asset managers, banks call on EU to cost plans to grab euro clearing from London
RE
02/02Deutsche Börse Logs Lower Annual Cash Markets Turnover in January
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Börse presents annual figures - profit increase targeted

02/07/2023 | 11:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse benefited last year from brisk trading in uncertain times. In October, the executive board of the Frankfurt-based market operator had therefore raised its expectations for the full year 2022: in terms of net revenue, the DAX group was targeting more than 4.1 billion euros, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) were expected to rise to "significantly" more than 2.2 billion euros.

Whether the company has achieved its targets will become clear this Wednesday evening after the close of the stock exchange, when Deutsche Börse publishes its figures for the past year. On Thursday (10:00 a.m.), CEO Theodor Weimer and CFO Gregor Pottmeyer will then present the balance sheet in detail.

Analysts expect net revenue of almost €4.3 billion and Ebitda of €2.5 billion for the full year 2022. In 2021, Deutsche Börse had increased its net revenue to €3.5 billion, also thanks to acquisitions. Ebitda increased to 2.04 billion euros, and the bottom line for 2021 was a profit of just over 1.2 billion euros./ben/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.16% 15320.88 Delayed Quote.10.04%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -0.57% 166.45 Delayed Quote.3.13%
All news about DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
02/07Deutsche Börse presents annual figures - profit increase targeted
DP
02/02Asset managers, banks call on EU to cost plans to grab euro clearing from London
RE
02/02Deutsche Börse Logs Lower Annual Cash Markets Turnover in January
MT
01/31Deutsche Börse Books Record-high Turnover For Exchange-traded Funds In FY22
MT
01/31Rheinmetall raises one billion euros via convertible bond for acquisition
DP
01/31Xetra Etf & Etp Statistics 2022 : High growth rates for ETFs with focus on sustainability,..
PU
01/30Commerzbank Posts Positive EBITDA in Bid for DAX 40 Membership
MT
01/24Deutsche Bank lowers target for Deutsche Börse to 206 euros - 'Buy
DP
01/24Deutsche Börse : Clearstream and Vermeg to offer first STP tri-party collateral management..
PU
01/24DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 286 M 4 584 M 4 584 M
Net income 2022 1 473 M 1 575 M 1 575 M
Net Debt 2022 3 020 M 3 230 M 3 230 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 30 564 M 32 689 M 32 689 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,84x
EV / Sales 2023 6,98x
Nbr of Employees 9 528
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 166,45 €
Average target price 192,01 €
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.13%33 002
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.5.59%60 502
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.12%54 449
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.89%50 659
NASDAQ, INC.-1.30%29 133
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-8.25%13 626