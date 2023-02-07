Deutsche Börse presents annual figures - profit increase targeted

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse benefited last year from brisk trading in uncertain times. In October, the executive board of the Frankfurt-based market operator had therefore raised its expectations for the full year 2022: in terms of net revenue, the DAX group was targeting more than 4.1 billion euros, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) were expected to rise to "significantly" more than 2.2 billion euros.

Whether the company has achieved its targets will become clear this Wednesday evening after the close of the stock exchange, when Deutsche Börse publishes its figures for the past year. On Thursday (10:00 a.m.), CEO Theodor Weimer and CFO Gregor Pottmeyer will then present the balance sheet in detail.

Analysts expect net revenue of almost €4.3 billion and Ebitda of €2.5 billion for the full year 2022. In 2021, Deutsche Börse had increased its net revenue to €3.5 billion, also thanks to acquisitions. Ebitda increased to 2.04 billion euros, and the bottom line for 2021 was a profit of just over 1.2 billion euros./ben/DP/he