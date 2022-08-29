Log in
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
2022-08-29
169.70 EUR   +0.09%
10:59aEEX markets to remain open as power prices soar - statement
RE
09:26aDeutsche Boerse Appoints Chief Compliance Officer
MT
09:11aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Marc Peter Klein to join Deutsche Börse as Chief Compliance Officer
PU
EEX markets to remain open as power prices soar - statement

08/29/2022 | 10:59am EDT
The logo of the European Energy Exchange (EEX), world's biggest online power trading platform is pictured at the headquarters in a centre-of-town high-rise office building in Leipzig

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange said on Monday the bourse would remain open in its transparent price-setting role following significant power price volatility since the end of last week.

Concerns that Russia will further curb gas flows to Europe, technical and weather-related issues at French nuclear plants, as well as drought hitting coal deliveries have played havoc with European wholesale power.[EL/DE][NG/EU]

German baseload, a benchmark contract for European electricity futures for annual delivery in 2023, on the exchange was 20.8% down from an intraday high of 1,050 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) at 775 euros/MWh at 1420 GMT.

That high was 6.6% above Friday's already exorbitant close while the latest price is 11 times what it was a year ago and is mirrored in the equivalent contract in the wider OTC market.

EEX said in a note that it kept constantly checking the current market situation. Its council that represents market participants met on Monday and decided against a trading halt.

"Stopping exchange trading would lead to a shift in trading, but it would not change the price development and would even cause more uncertainty overall," said Chief Operating Officer Steffen Koehler.

The EEX, part of Deutsche Boerse, stressed that clearing and settlement of exchange transactions remained ensured and that all margin claims of the clearing house have been serviced by the clearing members.

However, it warned that high liquidity requirements resulting from sky-high prices, could lead to a reluctance on the side of sellers. Operators must place trade margins with the EEX clearing house, ECC.

Therefore, it was important that companies receive support in financing their collateral from Germany as well as other member states of the European Union, the EEX said.

The EEX offered a link to a recent Q+A document on a potential futures market suspension.

https://www.eex.com/fileadmin/EEX/Downloads/FAQ_Downloads/20220817_FAQ_EEX_market_suspension.pdf

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -0.21% 169.15 Delayed Quote.15.26%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.84% 59.7855 Delayed Quote.-20.54%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 069 M 4 067 M 4 067 M
Net income 2022 1 424 M 1 423 M 1 423 M
Net Debt 2022 2 092 M 2 091 M 2 091 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 31 133 M 31 118 M 31 118 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,17x
EV / Sales 2023 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 10 620
Free-Float 96,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 169,55 €
Average target price 187,82 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG15.26%31 118
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-24.26%57 851
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC19.31%54 245
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-27.80%53 034
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO11.58%14 402
NASDAQ-13.30%9 938