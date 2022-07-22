Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Börse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:25 2022-07-22 am EDT
161.25 EUR   -2.33%
10:10aEU lawmaker proposes market data waiver for smaller bourses
RE
06:39aMorgan Stanley expands listed FX offering with Eurex trading
RE
07/21Morgan Stanley Starts Trading Listed FX at Deutsche Boerse's Eurex
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU lawmaker proposes market data waiver for smaller bourses

07/22/2022 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Smaller stock exchanges in the European Union should be exempt from having to supply market prices to a real-time record of transactions for investors, a senior EU lawmaker has proposed.

An EU draft law is mandating "consolidated tapes" to mesh stock, bond and derivatives markets spread across 27 countries by forcing platforms to supply prices as close to real time as possible to investors.

The aim is to enable investors to find the best deals. Exchanges want a 15-minute delay before the mandatory handing over of their data. Banks and investment funds say a tape will be of no use if not in real time.

The plans pit exchanges like Deutsche Boerse and Euronext, keen to keep control over data, against asset managers and banks who say that data on share trades is too expensive -- a complaint rejected by exchanges.

The European Parliament and EU states will have the final say on the proposed legislation.

Danuta Huebner is leading negotiations on parliament's side and will propose exempting platforms which represent less than 1% of total EU daily trading from supplying prices to the tape, an excerpt from her upcoming report, leaked to the press, said.

Platforms which "do not contribute significantly to the fragmentation of EU markets" would also be exempt, but bourses that do not make use of an exemption should get a higher share of the tape's revenues.

Smaller bourses, such as in eastern Europe, would benefit if the amendment is backed by parliament and EU states.

In a move banks will welcome, Huebner, who had no immediate comment, backed the draft law's provision for a tape giving real-time prices.

It was also "essential" that the share tape contains "pre-trade" information, the excerpt says, a step industry bodies like the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME https://www.afme.eu/news/press-releases/details/AFME-BVI-Cboe-Europe-and-EFAMA-Agree-Cross-Industry-Consensus-on-EU-Equity-Consolidated-Tape) have called for. The draft law only refers to "post-trade" prices or completed transactions.

The efficient functioning of Europe's markets is now even more critical to fund the economy given the financial impact of war in Ukraine, said AFME CEO Adam Farkas.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -1.73% 161.95 Delayed Quote.12.24%
EURONEXT N.V. -0.87% 77.32 Real-time Quote.-14.43%
GIELDA PAPIERÓW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE S.A. 1.29% 34.56 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
All news about DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
10:10aEU lawmaker proposes market data waiver for smaller bourses
RE
06:39aMorgan Stanley expands listed FX offering with Eurex trading
RE
07/21Morgan Stanley Starts Trading Listed FX at Deutsche Boerse's Eurex
MT
07/21DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Morgan Stanley begins trading listed FX at Eurex
PU
07/19DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Directa to offer investment funds to Italian investors in partnership wit..
PU
07/12DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Unscheduled free float adjustment for Deutsche EuroShop AG in SDAX
PU
07/12Deutsche Börse's June Trading, Clearing Activities Jump
MT
07/12DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
07/12Deutsche Börse To Substitute ADVA Optical Networking's Tendered Shares On SDAX Index Am..
MT
07/11DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 992 M 4 067 M 4 067 M
Net income 2022 1 409 M 1 436 M 1 436 M
Net Debt 2022 2 140 M 2 180 M 2 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 30 315 M 30 884 M 30 884 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,13x
EV / Sales 2023 7,46x
Nbr of Employees 9 528
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 165,10 €
Average target price 182,41 €
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG12.24%30 884
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-22.53%56 879
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-27.27%55 747
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC13.91%52 642
NASDAQ-19.51%28 654
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-1.17%12 017