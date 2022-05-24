Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Börse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/24 11:01:57 am EDT
165.83 EUR   +1.92%
10:37aEU watchdog calls for 'workable balance' in derivatives Brexit battle
RE
12:08aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Eurex wins one of the world's largest pension fund managers for repo clearing
PU
05/19DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU watchdog calls for 'workable balance' in derivatives Brexit battle

05/24/2022 | 10:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: EU flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels

LONDON (Reuters) - Relocating clearing of euro derivatives from London must find a "workable balance" that avoids business going to the United States or elsewhere rather than the European Union, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.

Brussels has said that EU access for the London Stock Exchange's LCH arm and ICE Clear will end in June 2025, but the shift in trillions of euros in derivatives positions across the Channel has been slow.

Klaus Loeber, chair of the clearing supervisory committee at the European Securities and Markets Authority, said it was too "simplistic" to give a figure on how much volume needed to shift to the EU.

"We need to find a workable balance here," he told a derivatives conference in Frankfurt.

"We also need to make sure if there were to be a momentum created, it is indeed pointing to the EU, and not to other third countries," Loeber said.

Matthias Graulich, a board member at Eurex Clearing in Frankfurt, said he did not favour "forced relocation" of euro clearing, but that a market-led solution probably needed some push from regulators.

Eurex has a market share of about 20% in euro swaps clearing, but over 200 customers were not using their accounts at Eurex to bring more liquidity from LCH because they are waiting for guidance from the EU, Graulich said.

Brussels is due to propose measures to encourage a shift in euro clearing, but mandatory relocation would fragment markets and put some European banks at a competitive disadvantage to global rivals, said Karl Ulrich, head of clearing at derivatives industry body ISDA.

Gaspard Bonin, deputy global head of derivatives execution and clearing at BNP Paribas bank, said market participants were not relocating clearing for now because they don't believe London will actually be cut off in 2025.

"It would be too far reaching... In a way there is nothing really credible on the table," Bonin said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCESS HOLDINGS PLC 1.02% 9.95 End-of-day quote.6.99%
BELIEVE -2.66% 9.32 Real-time Quote.-43.34%
BNP PARIBAS -0.63% 51.83 Real-time Quote.-14.23%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 1.91% 165.85 Delayed Quote.10.61%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.88% 0.85756 Delayed Quote.0.61%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.19% 7296 Delayed Quote.5.40%
MOMENTUM GROUP AB (PUBL) -5.08% 67.39 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
10:37aEU watchdog calls for 'workable balance' in derivatives Brexit battle
RE
12:08aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Eurex wins one of the world's largest pension fund managers for repo clea..
PU
05/19DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/18DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Press Release
CO
05/18DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Dividends
CO
05/18DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Proxy Statments
CO
05/11Deutsche Börse's April Trading Jumps; Cleared Volumes Nearly Double
MT
05/05DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
05/04DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
04/29DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 918 M 4 187 M 4 187 M
Net income 2022 1 377 M 1 472 M 1 472 M
Net Debt 2022 2 131 M 2 277 M 2 277 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 2,22%
Capitalization 29 875 M 31 924 M 31 924 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,17x
EV / Sales 2023 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 9 528
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 162,70 €
Average target price 179,83 €
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.61%31 924
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-28.27%54 984
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-27.23%53 424
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.40%51 206
NASDAQ-29.67%24 325
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO8.62%15 151