BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - In the EU, there is to be an electronic system in the future, in which market data of assets of different financial platforms are brought together. Negotiators from the EU countries and the European Parliament agreed on this in Brussels on Thursday. Market data from all trading platforms will be included in a kind of ticker that aims to publish information as close to real time as possible, according to a statement from the countries. In this way, investors would have access to up-to-date transaction data for the entire EU.

Currently, trade data is scattered across multiple platforms such as stock exchanges and investment banks, it said. That makes it difficult for investors to access the accurate and up-to-date information they need to make decisions, it said. The new system will make it easier for both professional and retail investors to access important information such as the price of instruments and the volume and timing of transactions, the countries said. Accurate and comparable market data is crucial for informed decision-making, the EU Parliament said.

EU countries and the Parliament also want to ban so-called payment for order flows (PFOF) with immediate effect. In this type of stock trading, brokers forward their customers' orders to larger trading houses, from which they then receive money in return. The ban is intended to protect investors from "suboptimal trading decisions," according to Parliament. Countries where PFOFs are widespread will have to implement the ban by June 2026.

The new measures are part of the EU's Capital Markets Union. The aim is to reduce bureaucratic hurdles between the states of the European Union in order to give companies more opportunities to raise money. Consumers should also have better access to financial investments in different countries. The countries and the parliament must now formally adopt the proposals./red/DP/he