Eurex Clearing says collateral cushion rises to record high

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The collateral against
potential losses posted on derivatives trades at Eurex has risen
to a record high of around 130 billion euros ($128 billion) in
the face of highly volatile markets and stubborn inflation, Erik
Mueller, CEO of Eurex Clearing, told Reuters on Thursday.
This is up from around 100 billion euros needed during the
COVID-19 outbreak that wreaked havoc on world markets in early
2020. Mueller told Reuters that risk models at Eurex Clearing
suggested that the current environment meant there was a greater
need to bolster liquidity.
Eurex Clearing is part of Deutsche Boerse's
Eurex Exchange, one of Europe's biggest futures and options
exchanges and clearing houses.
Analysts say that increased demand for collateral could be
one sign of heightened investor angst given decades-high
inflation and aggressive rate hikes from major central banks,
not to mention Russia's invasion of Ukraine which is driving an
energy crisis in Europe.
"In fixed income, as a guide very roughly, the requirements
have doubled," Mueller told Reuters during a
briefing.
"But looking at the last 10 years in rates volatility may
not be a good guide to what's happening in the next 10 years."
The ICE BofA Move Index, a measure of volatility in
the U.S. fixed income market, for instance, last week jumped to
its highest level since March 2020 as British markets fell under
acute selling pressure.
"We are seeing a greater demand of collateral but it’s not
just demand in quality of collateral ... but it's also an
ability to be able to reuse collateral, to be able to do that in
an efficient way," Clearstream Securities CEO Samuel Riley said
during the same briefing.
He noted increased talk in the industry about the
"optimization of collateral" more generally.
Top-rated government bonds such as U.S. Treasuries or German
bonds are often used in markets as collateral to raise cash.
That has at times created a squeeze on triple-A rated German
debt given how scarce it is after years of European Central Bank
bond-buying.
"Because of the demands on collateral and the scarcity of
high-quality collateral, firms are having to make sure they
maximize the opportunity they have with the collateral they’ve
got," Mueller said.
Many pension funds were caught out during a surge in British
government bond yields last week that forced the Bank of England
to step in. The funds had to stump up cash to meet collateral
demands.
