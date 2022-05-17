Log in
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/17 12:17:41 pm EDT
164.28 EUR   +1.34%
11:55aEuronext hikes costs guidance as trading profits soar
RE
05/11Deutsche Börse's April Trading Jumps; Cleared Volumes Nearly Double
MT
05/05DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
Euronext hikes costs guidance as trading profits soar

05/17/2022 | 11:55am EDT
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris

(Reuters) - Euronext on Tuesday reported record quarterly revenues as the pan-European stock exchange profited from high market volatility during times of international crises and improved cost control.

The group said in a statement that progress on the integration of Borsa Italiana, which it bought last year in a 4.4-billion-euro ($4.64 billion) deal, allowed it to slightly raise its costs guidance by an overall 20 million euros.

"Throughout this first quarter, we pursued a strong momentum in our integration plan and in the realisation of targeted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) synergies," the group said in a statement.

Euronext, which runs the stock markets of Paris and Amsterdam among others, posted first-quarter revenues of 395.7 million euros, up from 370.1 million in the previous quarter and a 58.8% year-on-year increase.

Its adjusted EBITDA also grew by 66.8% to 252.2 million euros from last year.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

(This story corrects to fix spelling of "Borsa Italiana" in 2nd paragraph)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Tassilo Hummel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 918 M 4 076 M 4 076 M
Net income 2022 1 377 M 1 433 M 1 433 M
Net Debt 2022 2 131 M 2 217 M 2 217 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 29 765 M 30 966 M 30 966 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,14x
EV / Sales 2023 7,49x
Nbr of Employees 9 528
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.20%30 966
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-28.85%54 325
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-28.37%52 586
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.12%48 798
NASDAQ-30.42%24 064
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO4.58%13 804