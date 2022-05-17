Euronext hikes costs guidance as trading profits soar

The group said in a statement that progress on the integration of Borsa Italiana, which it bought last year in a 4.4-billion-euro ($4.64 billion) deal, allowed it to slightly raise its costs guidance by an overall 20 million euros.

"Throughout this first quarter, we pursued a strong momentum in our integration plan and in the realisation of targeted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) synergies," the group said in a statement.

Euronext, which runs the stock markets of Paris and Amsterdam among others, posted first-quarter revenues of 395.7 million euros, up from 370.1 million in the previous quarter and a 58.8% year-on-year increase.

Its adjusted EBITDA also grew by 66.8% to 252.2 million euros from last year.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

