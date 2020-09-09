Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Italy to use golden power over Milan bourse, wants Euronext merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 02:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Woman goes past the Italian Stock Exchange in Milan

Italy is ready to use its vetting "golden" powers over strategic assets to ensure the Milan stock exchange, Borsa Italiana, is not sold to an unacceptable bidder, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday.

The London Stock Exchange (LSE), which bought Borsa Italiana for 1.6 billion euros (1.45 billion pounds) in 2007, has put it on sale to win European Union approval for its $27 billion takeover of data company Refinitiv.

Gualtieri said in a statement he hoped Borsa Italiana, which controls the key bond-trading platform MTS, would not end up in the hands of a company outside the euro zone.

He said the government was following the situation closely, "aware of the strategic importance that Borsa Italiana and MTS have for the correct workings of the Italian financial market and the entire Italian economic and production system."

Rome considers sovereign bond trading platform MTS of strategic importance as it ramps up borrowing to boost its economy that has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deutsche Boerse, the Swiss stock exchange Six and a consortium comprising France's Euronext and Italian state-lender CDP are all expected to present offers for Borsa Italiana, sources have told Reuters.

Rome "strongly wants" the consortium of CDP and Euronext to prevail, an Italian government source said following Gualtieri's statement.

Italian law allows the government to block attempts by EU and non-EU players to acquire a controlling stake in any company deemed strategically important.

Last month, the ruling coalition also increased the powers available to market regulator Consob to shield the country's stock exchange.

The deadline for non-binding bids for the Borsa Italiana group is Sept. 11, sources said in August.

The EU's competition regulator expressed concern in June that a combination of LSE's MTS and Refinitiv, which owns bond platform Tradeweb, would have a large market share in European government bond trading.

Refinitiv is 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters News.

By Giuseppe Fonte and Gavin Jones

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 1.64% 151.6 Real-time Quote.6.42%
EURONEXT N.V. 2.62% 102 Real-time Quote.36.82%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.94% 8928 Delayed Quote.13.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
02:07pItaly to use golden power over Milan bourse, wants Euronext merger
RE
06:44aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
05:14aBank of England says market infrastructure passed 'COVID test'
RE
09/08DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/07DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : August monthly figures at Eurex and EEX
PU
09/07Correction to Wacker Chemie, Shop Apotheke Europe Article on Friday
DJ
09/03Wacker Chemie, Shop Apotheke Europe to Enter German Index MDAX
DJ
09/02UK's euro clearing access to EU requires careful analysis post Brexit - ECB o..
RE
09/02Deutsche Boerse wants power to name and shame in Wirecard's wake
RE
09/01MARKUS BRAUN : How Germany's Wirecard fell from grace
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 262 M 3 850 M 3 850 M
Net income 2020 1 147 M 1 354 M 1 354 M
Net Debt 2020 2 047 M 2 416 M 2 416 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 2,10%
Capitalization 27 358 M 32 270 M 32 289 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,01x
EV / Sales 2021 8,73x
Nbr of Employees 6 427
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 159,25 €
Last Close Price 149,15 €
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.42%32 270
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED45.45%60 045
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.6.77%55 501
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC13.01%40 059
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO32.74%21 772
NASDAQ18.06%20 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group