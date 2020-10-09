Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/09 06:31:04 am
147.875 EUR   -0.55%
06:12aLSE agrees to sell Borsa Italiana to Euronext for ?4.3 billion
RE
02:21aEuronext says Borsa Italiana takeover will boost its earnings
RE
02:18aLSE agrees to sell Borsa Italiana to Euronext for $5 bln
RE
LSE agrees to sell Borsa Italiana to Euronext for ?4.3 billion

10/09/2020 | 06:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie

Euronext is to buy Borsa Italiana from London Stock Exchange for 4.3 billion euros (£3.9 billion) in cash, the companies said on Friday, in a major expansion of the French operator's network of European trading platforms.

LSE entered exclusive talks with Euronext last month after the Paris bourse owner saw off competition from Deutsche Boerse and Swiss rival SIX.

The deal could bring LSE a step closer to winning approval for its $27 billion (£21 billion) purchase of data provider Refinitiv, which is 45% owned by Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News. LSE put Borsa up for sale to alleviate the European Commission's concerns about its control over the European bond market.

While LSE said it would have preferred to keep its Italian arm, it will bank a significant profit on the 1.6 billion euros it paid in 2007 when buying Borsa.

For Euronext, which operates bourses in Paris, Amsterdam and Dublin among others, the deal will bulk up its equity operations, with the combined group operating exchanges with more than 1,800 listed companies and an aggregate market value of around 4.4 trillion euros.

Borsa's bond trading platform MTS will also give Euronext its first foray into fixed income trading.

"Euronext will significantly diversify its revenue mix and its geographical footprint by welcoming the market infrastructure of Italy, a G7 country and the third largest economy in Europe," Euronext CEO Stephane Boujnah said in a statement.

According to Jeffries analysts, the deal values Borsa at 16.7 times 2019 EBITDA earnings before synergies versus the 15.5 times average for recent market infrastructure mergers and acquisitions "which we think looks reasonable as exchanges of this size and quality rarely come to market".

FUNDING

However it will be a big deal for the French market operator, which has a market value of around 7 billion euros, to swallow. It plans to issue 1.8 billion euros in debt and raise 2.4 billion euros in new equity to fund it.

Its share price was down 3% and LSE's up 0.4% by 0833 GMT.

"Overall, higher synergies coming at a higher price and a bigger rights issue than we expected," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.

Euronext said the transaction was expected to be immediately accretive to its adjusted earnings per share before synergies. Based on its 2019 financials, the combined group would have generated 1.3 billion euros in revenue.

The sale of Borsa is politically sensitive in Italy due to its ownership of MTS, which handles trading of Italy's 2.1 trillion euro ($2.5 trillion) government bond market.

To secure the Italian government's backing, Euronext has teamed up with state agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Italy's biggest bank Intesa SanPaolo, who will subscribe to 700 million euros of Euronext's equity issue.

The sale is contingent on the European Commission formally stating it will only approve LSE's Refinitiv deal if all or part of Borsa Italiana is sold.

"We believe the sale of the Borsa Italiana group will contribute significantly to addressing the EU's competition concerns," LSE Chief Executive David Schwimmer said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Barclays were among the advisors to LSE, Lazard advised CDP, while Mediobanca and JP Morgan helped Euronext.

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Rachel Armstrong; editing by Simon Jessop, Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Maya Nikolaeva and Rachel Armstrong

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -0.47% 147.95 Delayed Quote.6.10%
EURONEXT N.V. -4.78% 97.65 Real-time Quote.41.09%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 0.25% 1.6786 Delayed Quote.-28.66%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.34% 8874 Delayed Quote.14.12%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION -0.03% 107.72 Delayed Quote.15.97%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 254 M 3 838 M 3 838 M
Net income 2020 1 145 M 1 350 M 1 350 M
Net Debt 2020 2 048 M 2 416 M 2 416 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
Yield 2020 2,10%
Capitalization 27 276 M 32 052 M 32 169 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,01x
EV / Sales 2021 8,72x
Nbr of Employees 6 427
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 158,26 €
Last Close Price 148,70 €
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.10%32 052
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED49.33%61 645
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.9.61%56 933
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC14.12%40 117
NASDAQ16.34%20 467
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO27.65%19 967
