    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
06:02:01 2023-02-09 am EST
172.00 EUR   +3.43%
05:35aNo more "Deutsche Boerse, who?": CEO receiving M&A pitches
RE
04:39aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
02:39aDeutsche Börse, Google Cloud Sign Strategic Partnership Deal
MT
No more "Deutsche Boerse, who?": CEO receiving M&A pitches

02/09/2023 | 05:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is getting calls for pitches for M&A deals and would consider a deal with a European exchange, though such a tie-up isn't a major focus, Chief Executive Officer Theodor Weimer said on Thursday.

Acquisitions have played a major role in the company's strategy, which is currently under review for an update.

Weimer, speaking to journalists, said that a few years ago, the response he got when reaching out on possible deals was "Deutsche Boerse, who?" but today the company is on the receiving end of such calls.

Weimer, asked about whether he would consider European exchange mergers, said he would if there were an opportunity but cash markets have not been a major focus.

Any big deal would need to be "synergy-rich", he said, and the focus was now more on "value" rather than the growth of previous years.

Deutsche Boerse plans to update investors on its strategy in June.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz; Editing by Miranda Murray and Rachel More)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 286 M 4 598 M 4 598 M
Net income 2022 1 473 M 1 580 M 1 580 M
Net Debt 2022 3 020 M 3 240 M 3 240 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 30 537 M 32 761 M 32 761 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,83x
EV / Sales 2023 6,98x
Nbr of Employees 9 528
Free-Float 96,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 166,30 €
Average target price 192,01 €
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.04%32 761
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.6.49%61 054
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.00%54 363
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.42%50 633
NASDAQ, INC.-2.28%29 300
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-8.25%13 513