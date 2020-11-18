Präsentation: Investor Day 2020 - Frankfurt (18. November 2020, Englisch)

Source: Bloomberg, 10Y €IRS; 2) Multiple clearing relations of the same entity are not counted; 3) Notional outstanding as of 30 Sept. 2020 compared to before Partnership Program launch; 4) Market share source: Clarus FT
EEX - Trading and clearing of commodity spot and derivatives markets
Key secular growth drivers
Further market share wins in European power and natural gas markets vs. the uncleared OTC market
Leveragethe unique physical-delivery capability of our clearing house European Commodities Clearing
Building outour US energy exchange Nodal, regional expansion of business, strengthening Asian footprint
Net revenue growth
7-10%
Net revenue growth
CAGR 2019-23E
t/o secular
>5%
CAGR
EEX - Leverage potential of the global commodity exchange group, local expertise in global commodity markets
Key industry trends
Key activities
Long-termtrend towards electronic trading and more cleared transactions continues
Commodity traders increasingly active beyond their local markets
Climate debate lets European and USenvironmental markets boom
Transition towards renewable energy sources leads to disruptive trends and opportunities
Asian marketsare being shaped and global trading patterns are evolving
Expand leadership and market share in Europeanpower adding local products
Connect more international tradersand extend regulatory licenses (e.g. Nodal UK)
Large scale auctionsto support market based pricing of carbon emissions
Expansion of US natural gas marketby offering trading screens and capital efficiencies
Develop Japanese power market clearing and expand offering to further Asian countries
Focus on organic growth (products and clients) by capitalizing on our global venue and client network; in parallel actively pursue selected M&A opportunities globally
360T - Foreign exchange markets
Key secular growth drivers
FX market: global, large and growing
Shift to electronic execution and multi-dealerplatforms; reputation, regulatory status key
Changing market structure: rise ofnon-bankliquidity providers, largest bank liquidity providers getting bigger, market fragmentation
Reduced credit capacity: PB capacity linked to higher costs, de-selecting clients based on credit availability, alternatives needed
Technological progress: digitalization, electronification, low latency, data
Net revenue growth
>10%
Net revenue growth
CAGR 2019-23E
t/o secular
~10%
CAGR
360T - Driving a holistic and complete FX product and trading suite on a global scale
Key industry trend
Shift to electronic execution and multi-dealer platforms across clients, products, regions and solutions accelerated by …
Asset managers / real money progressing
on electronification and automation
Key activities
360T's aspiration tocontinuously scale its business based on these drivers
Focus on expansion of holistic FX trading
offering and automated trading solutions
Shifting / fragmented markets requiring different trading styles and products
Increasing futurization and introduction to
central clearing for FX products
COVID-19: unclear on long-term effects, electronification & automation expected to increase
360T Active Markets (incl. GTX) offering anonymous Spot, NDFs(on-/off-SEF)and MidMatch for Swaps
Providing a unique proposition for FX ETD and for centralized FX OTC Clearing
Growth impacted by market development; 360T already compensating negative effects with "own" secular growth
360X - New platform for serial marketplace creation and operations in non-adjacent asset classes
360X structure and focus
Deutsche Börse AG
Partnerships
360X
with industry
players
Art trading/
Real
lending
E-sports
estate
platform
Initial focus on art - plan to partner with industry players, e.g. insurances
Art market attractive based on size, growth, and inefficiencies
Opportunity identified in creatingglobal art exchange driven by fractionalization and tokenization of art
Creation ofecosystem in art trading, lending and insurances
360X as entrepreneurial platform, based in Frankfurt and led by Carlo Kölzer
Vehicle forserial creation and operation of marketplaces in non-adjacent new asset classes
Leanset-up as an independent firm supported by 360T and Deutsche Börse infrastructure
Initial investment of €10muntil end of 2021
Partneringwith key industry players,especially in the art vertical, also to bring in capital
Additional assetsadded in modular fashion - holistic, systemic approach
Potential other asset classes
IFS - Leading provider of investment fund distribution services
Key secular growth drivers
Positioning insweet spot of global fund sector growth, third party distribution acceleration and outsourcing pressures
Build out#1 position as leading European fund processing service provider with ~€2.8tr assets under custody
Strengthen fund distribution services (viaFund Centre) as foundation for growth and onboarding of new portfolios
Cross-sellingsynergy effects from business combinations, e.g. Ausmaq, Fund Centre, Clearstream (I)CSD
Expand in alternative fund shares issuanceto via digital enablers and DLT (FundsDLT)
Strengthenfunds data and analytics solutions
Revenue growth
>15%
Net revenue growth
CAGR 2019-23E
t/o secular
~10%
CAGR
t/o M&A
~6%
(Ausmaq, UBS
Fondcenter)
CAGR
IFS - Well positioned in sweet spot of long-term growth trends
Key industry trend
Attractive underlying investment fund market with assets of $55tr globally and strong historic growth of >10% p.a.
Increasing relevance of passive and alternative investment strategies - multi-assetclass capabilities are key
Increasing importance of independent distributors and third-partyfund offering
Cost pressure in banking and consolidation dynamics open opportunities for further growth
IFS with strong position to grow
Order processing capabilities for>190k funds across 43 jurisdictions
Leading in Europe and strong onboarding pipeline; strong growth momentum in APAC
Leading (mutual and hedge)fund and ETF execution player combined with (I)CSD
Scaling business modeloffering efficiency benefits to clients
Fund Centre with distribution agreements for >70k funds across 25 jurisdictions
Connecting 300 distribution partners with >400 global fund providers
Comprehensive outsourcing offering across thefull value chain
Superior partnering proposition(e.g., with UBS)
IFS - Ambition to further grow IFS footprint along the value chain - strategic roadmap focused around 4 pillars
Expand in alternative
Optimize core
Expand front-office
distribution support
fund shares issuance
Vestima services
(via Fund Centre)
▪
Expand the value chain and
▪
Consolidate foundations
▪
Strengthen products (via
range of services offered
via product development
Fund Centre) to compete at
▪
Use digital enablers and
▪
Tilt to new markets and
par with leaders
DLT to boost efficiency along
expand market coverage
▪
Develop market share by
the value chain
▪
Further enhance efficiency
attracting more distributors
and fund promoters
(processes, platforms)
Strengthen fund data solutions
Valorize data to drive efficiency
Upgrade and monetize fund distribution data services
Agenda
Roadmap 2020: What have we achieved?
Compass 2023: What's the way forward?
Key initiatives: How do we want to grow?
Financials: How do the numbers square up?
We fully reached our Roadmap 2020 financial targets
Net revenue 2017-20E(€m)
~9%
CAGR
~3.2bn
2,462
Target
2%
cyclical
positive
growth
1-2%
M&A
no explicit
growth
guidance
5-6%
secular
>5%
growth
2017
2020E
Deutsche Boerse Group
Net profit (adj.) 2017-20E(€m)
~12%
CAGR
~1.20bn
857
Target
10-15%
CAGR
2017
2020E
Compass 2023 KPIs will be based on reported income statement
Income statement reconciliation 2019 (€m)
Adjusted
Exceptionals
Reported
Net revenue
2,936
2,936
Operating costs
−1,130
−135
−1,264
EBITDA
1,813
−135
1,678
EBITDA margin
62%
57%
EBIT
1,590
−138
1,452
Net profit
1,106
−102
1,004
Earnings per share (€)
6.03
−0.56
5.47
Going forward, income statement will be published on reported basis only
Base year for key Compass 2023 KPIs will be 2019
KPIs reflects our profitable growth ambition
Net revenue growth EBITDA growth (reported) EPS growth (reported)
Our growth ambition is based on multitude of strategic initiatives
Mid-term net revenue growth opportunities (€m)
~0.6bn
~4.3bn
~0.2bn
~0.1bn
~0
2,936
~0.4bn
secular
5%
cyclical
0%
M&A
5%
CAGR
CAGR
CAGR
2019
Trading &
Post-trading
Pre-trading
2023E
Clearing
New ETD1
~110
IFS
~100
Indices
~60
NII
~−130
Closed
~100
M&A
EEX
~90
Custody
~90
Analytics
~40
Trading &
Clearing,
ISS
~300
360T/FX
~70
GSF3 and
~+170
~30
Post-
Pricing
~40
others
trading
Future
~200
OTC IRS
~35
M&A
GFF2
~30
Buy-in agent
~25
Breakdown by product for indicative purpose
1) Exchange traded derivatives; 2) Global Funding & Financing; 3) Global Securities Financing
Midterm secular net revenue growth opportunities fully intact
Net revenue
Growth
Segment
2019 (€m)
CAGR 2023E
t/o secular
t/o M&A
Eurex
1,009
7-10%
>5%
~1%
Quantitative
Brokers
Trading &
EEX
289
7-10%
>5%
̶
Clearing
360T
92
>10%
~10%
̶
Xetra
329
0-3%
0%
̶
Post-
Clearstream
843
0-3%
3-5%
̶
trading
IFS
183
>15%
~10%
~6%
Ausmaq, UBS
Fondcenter
Pre-
Qontigo
190
>15%
~10%
~5% Axioma
trading
ISS
~2%
>5% secular growth
expected for ISS
Future M&A
~2%
Total
2,936
~10%
~5%
~5%
We will continue to pursue our successful M&A agenda
Pre- trading
Trading & Clearing
Post- trading
Index and analytics
ESG
Commodities Foreign-exchange Fixed income
Investment fund services
Financial guidelines
Cash earnings accretive in year 1, latest in year 3
ROI in year 3 should be higher than WACC (~6%) across M&A portfolio
Margin dilution accepted for transactions with
strong strategic fit
ISS is an attractive growth business, which fits well with our Compass 2023 financial targets
Acquisition of a growing business …
… in a strategic partnership format
>US$280m
Net revenue 2020E
ISS management,
Deutsche Börse
(pro forma IFRS)
Genstar Capital
80%
20%
>5% CAGR
>90%
Organic net revenue growth until 2023E pre synergies
High recurring net revenue base
In 2020 ~35% adjusted EBITDA margin
pre transaction effects with further operating leverage potential
Due to strong complementarity, revenuesynergies expected to result in €15 million additional EBITDA by 2023
ISS will be fully consolidated and forms a new segment within thepre-tradingarea
Purchase priceof US$2,275 million
(€1,925m) for 100% cash/debt free
Deutsche Börse isacquiring ~80%, which is financed through ~€1 billion debt and remainder with own cash
Transaction is cash accretive in year 1 (~5% incl. run rate synergies)
Transaction is expected toclose in the first half of 2021
We refined our financial steering logic to support our growth ambition
Sustainable growth
Overall cost development
Financial steering
Continuous improvement
Profitability
Funding ofgrowth initiatives linked to sustainable secular net revenue growth
In order to support our secular revenue growth ambition, we expect the operating costs to increase
Reported operating costswill be new cost metric
Continuous improvement (~2% productivity increase p.a. or
~€100m by 2023) will be key measure to capture efficiencies and ensure scalability of core businesses
We are planning with a broadlystable EBITDA margin until 2023
Additionalcyclical support would result in an increase of the
EBITDA margin
Long standing capital management policy is confirmed
Rating
Dividend policy
Use of excess cash
Capital allocation
AA rating mainly because of post-trading business
Net debt / EBITDA below 1.75x
FFO / net debt above 50%
Payout between 40% to 60% of net profit (reported)
With increased earnings, payout ratio expected to decrease
Preferably reinvested into the business to support M&A strategy; otherwise buy-backs would be considered
Permanent review and monitoring of business portfolio
Maintain sound balance sheet structure
Summary financial targets Compass 2023
CAGR 2019-23E
Net revenue
~10%
EBITDA (reported)
~10%
EPS (reported)
~10%
Note: all figures including ISS
