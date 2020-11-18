Präsentation: Investor Day 2020 - Frankfurt (18. November 2020, Englisch) 0 11/18/2020 | 08:11am EST Send by mail :

Investor Day 2020 Compass 2023: "Growth in uncertain times" Frankfurt, November 18, 2020 Agenda Roadmap 2020: What have we achieved? Compass 2023: What's the way forward? Key initiatives: How do we want to grow? Financials: How do the numbers square up? Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 1 We successfully achieved our Roadmap 2020 targets Roadmap 2020 target achievement Financial scorecard 2017-20E ~9%~12% CAGR CAGR Net revenue Net profit adj. Strategic scorecard Delivery on secular growth target of >5% p.a. Multiple M&A deals in focus areas closed Investments in new technology like cloud & DLT Reduction of structural costs by ~€100 million Execution discipline strengthened Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 2 Agenda Roadmap 2020: What have we achieved? Compass 2023: What's the way forward? Key initiatives: How do we want to grow? Financials: How do the numbers square up? Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 3 Ten convictions form the basis for Compass 2023 1 2 3 4 5 Maintain and even accelerate our overall growth ambition; Compass 2023 formula: 10% growth p.a. overall (DB1 = growth stock) Basis is continued secular net revenue growth ("homemade" sustainable 5% growth p.a.) Overall: no cyclical tailwind assumed (differentiation by segment) Importance of M&A is increasing; readiness for larger deals; focus on asset class expansion rather than exchange consolidation (5% growth p.a. from M&A) ESG emerging as powerful new asset class 6 7 8 9 10 Costs are steered according to secular growth (cyclicality must not affect growth initiatives) EBITDA margins expected to remain stable (M&A structurally margin dilutive, cyclicality accretive) Continue with technology investments in clearly defined areas (e.g. cloud, DLT); willingness to invest in adjacent growth 2021 expected to be cyclically muted, but secular trends fully intact over Compass 2023 period Compass 2023 firmly underpins growth, but is also flexible to getting adjusted if required (contingency plan in place) Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 4 Our key growth drivers are favorable capital markets trends Major trends OTC to on-exchange Brexit Sell-side under pressure Importance of buy-side Digitization COVID-19 Growing importance of futurization

the way the operates (e.g. cloud, DLT) Severe implications for economy and markets (digitization, efficiency, ESG) Our credentials Eurex, EEX and 360T very well positioned to win market share Eurex OTC clearing is a winning proposition IFS with strong position to benefit from outsourcing trend Qontigo with strong starting point to support analytics demand Leading technology is at the core of our business model Products and services across the Group to support clients Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 5 Our secular growth ambition is based on a broad set of initiatives Pre- trading Trading & Clearing Combining index and analytics to increase buy-side penetration and become a leader in the field of investment intelligence Introduction of new derivatives products and building the leading OTC clearinghouse in the Eurozone Expand on leading position in European energy markets and win significant position in US energy market Build out FX one-stop-shop exchange and OTC solutions with leading technology platform Post- trading Strengthen European proposition to continuously onboard new portfolios/clients and grow custody services on a global scale Leverage partnership model and add new clients/services to strengthen leadership position for funds service business platform Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 6 We will continue to pursue our successful M&A agenda Pre- trading Trading & Clearing Post- trading Index and analytics ESG Commodities Foreign-exchange Fixed income Investment fund services Strategic guidelines Strong fit to strategic growth areas Value creation for shareholders Successful integration and synergy potential Public M&A only with high closing certainty Avoidance of auctions if possible Partnerships and majority stakes preferred Larger deals (€1-5bn++) explicitly targeted, but only if there is a strong strategic fit and clear post merger integration plan Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 7 Acquisition of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) with powerful strategic rationale Strategic rationale Very attractive business profile >5% organic revenue growth and good profitability, which fits well with our Compass 2023 targets

Adds substantial recurring revenue

Continued consolidation opportunity in ESG Perfect fit of ISS with our strategic priorities Very attractive data business as growth strategy sweet spot

Very diverse buy-side client base

buy-side client base Top 3 in ESG business Interesting array of businesses along the value chain Market leader in governance research; leading on "G", but perfectly positioned to drive ESG overall

ISS leverages global data operations into adjacent areas with links to Deutsche Börse Well-known global brand name Experienced and very strong senior management Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 8 ISS is significantly expanding our ESG capabilities and complements very well with existing businesses Importance of ESG continues to rise significantly Globally more than $40 trillion of sustainable invested assets ~$1.6 billion Global top player in ESG research, ratings, data, analytics and advisory services Global leader in providing governance research and proxy voting Excellent research, data, product distribution, insight, and workflow solutions to the buy-side Qontigo with world-class indices and best-of-breedportfolio-construction and risk analytics tools

Clearstream with strong

best-of-breedportfolio-construction and risk analytics tools Clearstream European post-trading footprint

IFS with global fund

post-trading footprint with global fund distribution services and €2.8 trillion custody assets revenue pool for ESG data, products, and services Best in class ESG, governance research and data provider Leading market infrastructure provider Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 9 With Compass 2023 we target continued secular growth and an increased M&A contribution Compass 2023 Net revenue (€bn) EBITDA reported (€bn) Continued ~10% CAGR secular growth ~4.3 2.9 + ~0% cyclical growth Increased +5% M&A growth M&A contribution +5% secular growth 2019 2023E ~10% CAGR 1.7 2019 2023E Note: all figures including ISS Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 10 Agenda Roadmap 2020: What have we achieved? Compass 2023: What's the way forward? Key initiatives: How do we want to grow? Financials: How do the numbers square up? Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 11 ISS - An innovative global leader in data and research centered around governance and ESG The global leader in corporate governance for more than three decades with rapidly growing position in broader ESG and distribution services ISS empowers investors and companies to build for long-term and sustainable growth by providing best-in-classdata, analytics, and insights Global reach, local touch: Large and diverse client base with >4,000 clients Primed for continued growth both organically and through acquisition >2,000 employees 33 offices 15 countries 115 markets covered Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 12 ISS - Well established global business with excellent organic and inorganic growth track record Net revenue growth Incl. acquisitions, US$m +15% >280 CAGR I N T E G R A T E D E S G S O L U T I O N S & 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E D I S T R I B U T I O N Oct 2014 Aug 2016 Jun 2017 Mar 2018 Mar 2019 Oct 2020 Executive comp Interactive proxy ESG platform ESG ratings Distribution data & ESG cyber risk platform analytics 11 acquisitions: ▪ ESG (6) ▪ Data & Analytics (3) Sep 2015 Dec 2016 Feb 2018 Feb 2019 Jul 2020 ▪ Data & Distribution (2) Screening & ESG content Financial data Australia ESG Fund flow controversies intelligence Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 13 ISS - ESG permeates all five businesses serving investors and corporations Global leader in Innovative and high- Solutions to help Provides critical Market-leading digital providing objective quality ESG research, companies design and research, data, media brands - governance research ratings, index, manage their gover- insight, and workflow PLANSPONSOR, PLANADVISER, and and advisory, and screening, data, nance, compensation, solutions to global CIO - for the invest- end-to-end proxy analytics & advisory EVA and sustainability asset managers and ment management voting solutions services programs distributors industries 75% of the business related to ESG & stewardship solutions 23% distribution 2% media Integrated data & technology infrastructure drives product innovation Product Set Breadth & Innovation Market leader and widest range of ESG and stewardship solutions

Continued innovation & product development

Offshore development & data collection Superior Data Assets Continuous expansion of proprietary data sets unrivalled for timeliness, breadth and depth

Coverage spans carbon & climate, executive pay, director profiles, ESG ratings, and tens of thousands more datapoints underlying portfolio monitoring Scalable Technology Infrastructure Scalable and integrated technology infrastructure to support diverse product suite

Highly secure, reliable and flexible environment gives common architecture across multiple products Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 14 ISS - Strong and unique opportunities for future growth and synergies with Deutsche Börse ESG data spending continues to grow rapidly Global spending, US$m1 ESG indices 1,000 ESG content 800 600 400 200 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E +20% p.a. +35% p.a. growth on ESG growth on ESG data spending index spending Unique position to expand products & services ISS and Deutsche Börse are uniquely positioned across key ESG segments Governance Research and Voting Corporate Solutions ESG (screening, data, research, ratings, index, climate, cyber) Index/ Analytics 1) Source: Opimas, overall ESG data, products and services estimated at ~$1.6bn in 2020 Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 15 ISS - Partnership to strengthen Deutsche Börse's pre-trade business and to provide runway for ISS to grow Future ESG growth Strong and diverse client base Regionally complementary Business complementary Strong operations skills ISS' business will transform Deutsche Börse into a global ESG leader; ISS with Deutsche Börse's significant financial resources will accelerate ISS' product/M&A roadmap ISS' strong global brand translates into access to 4,000+ clients, with high buy-sideexposure including 2,000+ asset managers (including global top 10) ISS with very strong US franchise and brand; leverage Deutsche Börse's strong European brand/network to expand in EMEA Highly complementary product offering already within ISS; strong linkages to Deutsche Börse that offer concrete revenue synergies in pre- and post-trading ISS has strong and deep experience in operating emerging market data and processing centres, which can be leveraged by Deutsche Börse ISS research and advisory activities to continue to operate fully independent at arm's length Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 16 Qontigo - Building state-of-the-art investment products of the future Key secular growth drivers Investment intelligence market will grow by 5-10% p.a. with high growth pockets of >15%

grow by 5-10% >15% Active-to-passive migration will continue - Qontigo serves both and can leverage scale in index/passive

migration Demand for seamless customer experience and margin pressure will accelerate growth of E2E platforms and interoperable ecosystems

seamless customer experience E2E platforms ecosystems Disruption by ESG and fast lateral entrants will lead to few mega-platforms and offer opportunities for superior analytics

fast lateral entrants mega-platforms superior analytics Qontigo aggregates scale with its open architecture platform connecting own as well as 3 rd party content Revenue growth >15% Net revenue growth CAGR 2019-23E t/o secular ~10% CAGR t/o M&A ~5% (Axioma) CAGR Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 17 Qontigo - COVID has even accelerated secular growth trends and strengthened our growth convictions Key drivers Initial objectives COVID acceleration Increasing complexity Brands matter Passive proliferating Client margins shrinking Sustainable investing Unite Axioma's sophisticated analytics and technology with STOXX' indexing expertise Disrupt entrenched brands; advance/protect our own brands Leverage our strengths in indexing and analytics to help clients create unique passive/structured solutions Create a cost efficient model as margin squeeze continues and regulation increases Capitalize on our index position in Europe, expand ESG offerings and lead in investor-centric models Higher requirements for sophisticated models post COVID; link to tradeable products Concentration on biggest and/or highest valued brands (like STOXX, Axioma) Public debate on active vs. passive costs and performance intensifies Accelerated move to the cloud due to greater cost pressure Position Deutsche Börse Group as the go-to source for sustainable investment solutions Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 18 Qontigo - Priorities for driving double-digit revenue growth New partnerships Derivatives Asset-based fees Licensing Key drivers of distribution and product strategy Implement segment-specific distribution strategies to optimize cross- selling

segment-specific distribution strategies Wealth channel significantly accelerating Opportunity to grow asset-based fees tied to ETPs New distribution partnerships expand reach

One-stop shop for sustainable indices & analytics products

sustainable indices & analytics products Expand index product offering : comprehensive global families for ESG, unlock access to deep and broad research and data Include ESG functionality into Axioma analytics products and develop selective ESG IP to set reporting standards

Expand analytics solutions that offer full integration in the cloud (e.g. optimizer access, single security analytics, multi-asset class performance attribution) Qontigo: Optimizing Impact Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 19 Trading & Clearing - Well positioned to deliver scalability and growth Industry trends Investment themes Active to passive

Single to global multi asset

Towards sustainability / ESG Regulation OTC to exchange

Bilateral to clearing

Towards transparency and integrity Technology Sell-side to buy-side agency

to buy-side agency High-touch to electronic

to electronic Towards quant and data driven Synergetic assets Trusted markets, global benchmarks and brands + Deep liquidity, margin and collateral pools + Leading risk management and portfolio margining + Superior technology, innovation capacity, and operational excellence Ambition level The global venue for benchmark indices

global venue indices The home of the

Euro yield curve The preferred global commodity exchange group The global leader for listed and OTC FX trading, clearing and technology Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 20 Eurex - Trading and clearing of financial derivatives Key secular growth drivers Equity index business - Product innovation Leading global position with STOXX index family ; unique innovation pipeline to capture growth trends in index, futurization, ESG and ETF derivatives Fixed income business - OTC clearing Partnership program driving volume growth by factor of 6 ; Euro Interest Rate Derivatives (IRD) with ~19% market share Service and business expansion - Organic and M&A Quantitative Brokers - quant-tech algorithmic execution

- quant-tech algorithmic execution Buy-in Agent - service for failed securities settlement Net revenue growth 7-10% Net revenue growth CAGR 2019-23E t/o secular >5% CAGR t/o M&A ~1% (Quantitative Brokers) CAGR Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 21 Eurex Equity Index - Product innovations lever global lead and drive structural growth ambitions Global index derivatives and futurization: ESG and ETF derivatives: global leader today; scale and expansion next leading entry today; liquidity build-up next Achievements so far Next Achievements so far Next Global index derivatives MSCI Futurization Total Return Futures STOXX Global leader with 46% market share +265% in volumes +178% in open interest since 2016 Global leader with first mover advantage +450% in volumes +190% in open interest since launch in 2018 Expand MSCI ESG Global leader with Diversify into other index product suite derivatives broadest product range into ESG, families +65% in volumes dividend & total STOXX Complement with +220% in open interest return MSCI additional ESG since launch in 2019 derivatives methodologies Diversify into Partnerships with other index European leader with additional families ETF broadest product range ETF issuers Expand into derivatives +530% in volumes since Expansion into single name & launch in 2018 new asset customizable classes baskets Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 22 Eurex Fixed Income - Successful partnership program drives OTC volume growth and market share expansion Achievements since launch in 2018 Next Competitive spreads Distribution Market Share from 2 to 0 BP Eurex-LCH Euro Basis1 from ~200 to ~500 Clearing Members and Disclosed Clients2 from 2% to 19% Market share in Euro IRD3,4 Same spreads quoted by vast majority of dealers for Eurex vs LCH and negligible basis

Further build out USP of integrated risk management and portfolio margining across listed, repo and IRS businesses

USP of integrated risk management across listed, repo and IRS businesses Lever partnership program to create traction in buy side repo initiative

partnership program buy side repo initiative Lever additional jurisdictions to expand non-EU member and client base

Increasing portfolio switches into Euro zone; aiming at market share of 25% post

Brexit

market share of 25% post Brexit Switch Incentive Program launched; delivers tangible economic benefits Source: Bloomberg, 10Y €IRS; 2) Multiple clearing relations of the same entity are not counted; 3) Notional outstanding as of 30 Sept. 2020 compared to before Partnership Program launch; 4) Market share source: Clarus FT Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 23 EEX - Trading and clearing of commodity spot and derivatives markets Key secular growth drivers Further market share wins in European power and natural gas markets vs. the uncleared OTC market

market share wins power and gas markets Leverage the unique physical-delivery capability of our clearing house European Commodities Clearing

physical-delivery capability Building out our US energy exchange Nodal, regional expansion of business, strengthening Asian footprint Net revenue growth 7-10% Net revenue growth CAGR 2019-23E t/o secular >5% CAGR Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 24 EEX - Leverage potential of the global commodity exchange group, local expertise in global commodity markets Key industry trends Key activities Long-term trend towards electronic trading and more cleared transactions continues

trend towards and more continues Commodity traders increasingly active beyond their local markets

traders increasingly active beyond local markets Climate debate lets European and US environmental markets boom

boom Transition towards renewable energy sources leads to disruptive trends and opportunities

renewable energy sources opportunities Asian markets are being shaped and global trading patterns are evolving Expand leadership and market share in European power adding local products

Connect more international traders and extend regulatory licenses (e.g. Nodal UK)

Large scale auctions to support market based pricing of carbon emissions

carbon emissions Market design and innovation (e.g. short-term power flexibility markets)

innovation Expansion of US natural gas market by offering trading screens and capital efficiencies

Develop Japanese power market clearing and expand offering to further Asian countries Focus on organic growth (products and clients) by capitalizing on our global venue and client network; in parallel actively pursue selected M&A opportunities globally Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 25 360T - Foreign exchange markets Key secular growth drivers FX market : global, large and growing

: global, large and growing Shift to electronic execution and multi-dealer platforms; reputation, regulatory status key

electronic execution multi-dealer reputation, regulatory Changing market structure : rise of non-bank liquidity providers, largest bank liquidity providers getting bigger, market fragmentation

Reduced credit capacity : PB capacity linked to higher costs, de-selecting clients based on credit availability, alternatives needed

: PB capacity linked to higher costs, de-selecting clients based on credit availability, alternatives needed Technological progress : digitalization, electronification, low latency, data Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 26 Net revenue growth >10% Net revenue growth CAGR 2019-23E t/o secular ~10% CAGR 360T - Driving a holistic and complete FX product and trading suite on a global scale Key industry trend Shift to electronic execution and multi-dealer platforms across clients, products, regions and solutions accelerated by … Asset managers / real money progressing on electronification and automation Key activities 360T's aspiration to continuously scale its business based on these drivers Focus on expansion of holistic FX trading offering and automated trading solutions Shifting / fragmented markets requiring different trading styles and products Increasing futurization and introduction to central clearing for FX products COVID-19: unclear on long-term effects, electronification & automation expected to increase 360T Active Markets (incl. GTX) offering anonymous Spot, NDFs (on-/off-SEF)and MidMatch for Swaps Providing a unique proposition for FX ETD and for centralized FX OTC Clearing Growth impacted by market development; 360T already compensating negative effects with "own" secular growth Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 27 360X - New platform for serial marketplace creation and operations in non-adjacent asset classes 360X structure and focus Deutsche Börse AG Partnerships 360X with industry players Art trading/ Real lending E-sports estate platform Initial focus on art - plan to partner with industry players, e.g. insurances Art market attractive based on size, growth, and inefficiencies

based on size, growth, and inefficiencies Opportunity identified in creating global art exchange driven by fractionalization and tokenization of art

driven by and of art Creation of ecosystem in art trading, lending and insurances 360X as entrepreneurial platform , based in Frankfurt and led by Carlo Kölzer

Vehicle for serial creation and operation of marketplaces in non-adjacent new asset classes

and in non-adjacent new asset classes Lean set-up as an independent firm supported by 360T and Deutsche Börse infrastructure

as an independent firm supported by 360T and Deutsche Börse infrastructure Initial investment of €10m until end of 2021

Partnering with key industry players , especially in the art vertical, also to bring in capital

key industry players Additional assets added in modular fashion - holistic, systemic approach Potential other asset classes Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 28 IFS - Leading provider of investment fund distribution services Key secular growth drivers Positioning in sweet spot of global fund sector growth, third party distribution acceleration and outsourcing pressures

of global fund third party and Build out #1 position as leading European fund processing service provider with ~€2.8tr assets under custody

as leading European service provider with assets under custody Strengthen fund distribution services (via Fund Centre ) as foundation for growth and onboarding of new portfolios

) as foundation for growth and Cross-selling synergy effects from business combinations, e.g. Ausmaq, Fund Centre, Clearstream (I)CSD

synergy effects Expand in alternative fund shares issuance to via digital enablers and DLT (FundsDLT)

Strengthen funds data and analytics solutions Revenue growth >15% Net revenue growth CAGR 2019-23E t/o secular ~10% CAGR t/o M&A ~6% (Ausmaq, UBS Fondcenter) CAGR Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 29 IFS - Well positioned in sweet spot of long-term growth trends Key industry trend Attractive underlying investment fund market with assets of $55tr globally and strong historic growth of >10% p.a. Increasing relevance of passive and alternative investment strategies - multi-assetclass capabilities are key Increasing importance of independent distributors and third-partyfund offering Cost pressure in banking and consolidation dynamics open opportunities for further growth IFS with strong position to grow Order processing capabilities for >190k funds across 43 jurisdictions

across 43 jurisdictions Leading in Europe and strong onboarding pipeline; strong growth momentum in APAC

and strong onboarding pipeline; strong Leading (mutual and hedge) fund and ETF execution player combined with (I)CSD

and player combined with Scaling business model offering efficiency benefits to clients

Fund Centre with distribution agreements for >70k funds across 25 jurisdictions

distribution agreements >70k funds Connecting 300 distribution partners with >400 global fund providers

300 distribution partners Comprehensive outsourcing offering across the full value chain

Superior partnering proposition (e.g., with UBS) Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 30 IFS - Ambition to further grow IFS footprint along the value chain - strategic roadmap focused around 4 pillars Expand in alternative Optimize core Expand front-office distribution support fund shares issuance Vestima services (via Fund Centre) ▪ Expand the value chain and ▪ Consolidate foundations ▪ Strengthen products (via range of services offered via product development Fund Centre) to compete at ▪ Use digital enablers and ▪ Tilt to new markets and par with leaders DLT to boost efficiency along expand market coverage ▪ Develop market share by the value chain ▪ Further enhance efficiency attracting more distributors and fund promoters (processes, platforms) Strengthen fund data solutions Valorize data to drive efficiency

to drive efficiency Upgrade and monetize fund distribution data services Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 31 Agenda Roadmap 2020: What have we achieved? Compass 2023: What's the way forward? Key initiatives: How do we want to grow? Financials: How do the numbers square up? Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 32 We fully reached our Roadmap 2020 financial targets Net revenue 2017-20E(€m) ~9% CAGR ~3.2bn 2,462 Target 2% cyclical positive growth 1-2% M&A no explicit growth guidance 5-6% secular >5% growth 2017 2020E Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 33 Net profit (adj.) 2017-20E(€m) ~12% CAGR ~1.20bn 857 Target 10-15% CAGR 2017 2020E Compass 2023 KPIs will be based on reported income statement Income statement reconciliation 2019 (€m) Adjusted Exceptionals Reported Net revenue 2,936 2,936 Operating costs −1,130 −135 −1,264 EBITDA 1,813 −135 1,678 EBITDA margin 62% 57% EBIT 1,590 −138 1,452 Net profit 1,106 −102 1,004 Earnings per share (€) 6.03 −0.56 5.47 Going forward, income statement will be published on reported basis only Base year for key Compass 2023 KPIs will be 2019 KPIs reflects our profitable growth ambition Net revenue growth EBITDA growth (reported) EPS growth (reported) Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 34 Our growth ambition is based on multitude of strategic initiatives Mid-term net revenue growth opportunities (€m) ~0.6bn ~4.3bn ~0.2bn ~0.1bn ~0 2,936 ~0.4bn secular 5% cyclical 0% M&A 5% CAGR CAGR CAGR 2019 Trading & Post-trading Pre-trading 2023E Clearing New ETD1 ~110 IFS ~100 Indices ~60 NII ~−130 Closed ~100 M&A EEX ~90 Custody ~90 Analytics ~40 Trading & Clearing, ISS ~300 360T/FX ~70 GSF3 and ~+170 ~30 Post- Pricing ~40 others trading Future ~200 OTC IRS ~35 M&A GFF2 ~30 Buy-in agent ~25 Breakdown by product for indicative purpose 1) Exchange traded derivatives; 2) Global Funding & Financing; 3) Global Securities Financing Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 35 Midterm secular net revenue growth opportunities fully intact Net revenue Growth Segment 2019 (€m) CAGR 2023E t/o secular t/o M&A Eurex 1,009 7-10% >5% ~1% Quantitative Brokers Trading & EEX 289 7-10% >5% ̶ Clearing 360T 92 >10% ~10% ̶ Xetra 329 0-3% 0% ̶ Post- Clearstream 843 0-3% 3-5% ̶ trading IFS 183 >15% ~10% ~6% Ausmaq, UBS Fondcenter Pre- Qontigo 190 >15% ~10% ~5% Axioma trading ISS ~2% >5% secular growth expected for ISS Future M&A ~2% Total 2,936 ~10% ~5% ~5% Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 36 We will continue to pursue our successful M&A agenda Pre- trading Trading & Clearing Post- trading Index and analytics ESG Commodities Foreign-exchange Fixed income Investment fund services Financial guidelines Cash earnings accretive in year 1, latest in year 3 ROI in year 3 should be higher than WACC (~6%) across M&A portfolio Margin dilution accepted for transactions with strong strategic fit Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 37 ISS is an attractive growth business, which fits well with our Compass 2023 financial targets Acquisition of a growing business … … in a strategic partnership format >US$280m Net revenue 2020E ISS management, Deutsche Börse (pro forma IFRS) Genstar Capital 80% 20% >5% CAGR >90% Organic net revenue growth until 2023E pre synergies High recurring net revenue base In 2020 ~35% adjusted EBITDA margin

pre transaction effects with further operating leverage potential

~35% adjusted EBITDA margin pre transaction effects with Due to strong complementarity, revenue synergies expected to result in €15 million additional EBITDA by 2023

expected to result in additional by 2023 ISS will be fully consolidated and forms a new segment within the pre-trading area Purchase price of US$2,275 million

(€1,925m) for 100% cash/debt free

US$2,275 million (€1,925m) for 100% cash/debt free Deutsche Börse is acquiring ~80% , which is financed through ~€1 billion debt and remainder with own cash

, which is financed through and remainder with own Transaction is cash accretive in year 1 (~5% incl. run rate synergies)

cash accretive in year 1 Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021 Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 38 We refined our financial steering logic to support our growth ambition Sustainable growth Overall cost development Financial steering Continuous improvement Profitability Funding of growth initiatives linked to sustainable secular net revenue growth

linked to sustainable In order to support our secular revenue growth ambition , we expect the operating costs to increase

secular revenue growth ambition Reported operating costs will be new cost metric

Continuous improvement (~2% productivity increase p.a. or

~€100m by 2023) will be key measure to capture efficiencies and ensure scalability of core businesses

(~2% productivity increase p.a. or ~€100m by 2023) will be key measure to capture and ensure of core businesses We are planning with a broadly stable EBITDA margin until 2023

Additional cyclical support would result in an increase of the

EBITDA margin Deutsche Boerse Group | November 18, 2020 | 39 Long standing capital management policy is confirmed Rating Dividend policy Use of excess cash Capital allocation AA rating mainly because of post-trading business

post-trading business Net debt / EBITDA below 1.75x

FFO / net debt above 50%

Payout between 40% to 60% of net profit (reported)

With increased earnings, payout ratio expected to decrease

Preferably reinvested into the business to support M&A strategy; otherwise buy-backs would be considered

buy-backs would be considered Permanent review and monitoring of business portfolio

