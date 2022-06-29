Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Börse AG
  News
  Summary
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:06 2022-06-29 am EDT
158.50 EUR   +0.32%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Presentation: Investor Day 2022 (29 June 2022)

Presentation: Investor Day 2022 (29 June 2022)

06/29/2022 | 06:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Day 2022

29 June 2022

Agenda

I.

Strategy update

Theodor Weimer

Chief Executive Officer

II.

Data & Analytics

Stephan Leithner

Member of the Executive Board

III.

Trading & Clearing

Thomas Book

Member of the Executive Board

Commodities deep dive

Peter Reitz

CEO European Energy Exchange

IV.

Fund Services & Securities Services

Stephan Leithner

Member of the Executive Board

Securities Services deep dive

Sam Riley

Member of the Executive Board Clearstream Holding

V.

Financial update

Gregor Pottmeyer

Chief Financial Officer

Q&A session

Deutsche Börse Group │ 29 June 2022

2

Strategy update

Theodor Weimer

Deutsche Börse Group │ 29 June 2022

3

Investor Day 2022 │ Strategy update

We at Deutsche Börse create trust

in the markets of today and tomorrow.

Deutsche Börse Group │ 29 June 2022

4

Investor Day 2022 │ Strategy update

Broad and deep offering in the market infrastructure sector underscores our corporate purpose

  • Global player in the securities services industry, incl. custody, settlement and collateral management

Securities Services

25%

Data & Analytics

15%

55%

recurring

1.7bn

  • Investment intelligence solutions that drive sustainable returns for our clients
  • Global leader in data and research centered around governance and ESG

net revenue

2022 YTD (Jan-May)1

Leading derivatives exchange for

Fund Services

9%

Leading European provider

Low risk

European benchmark products

for investment fund data,

Largest global power trading

profile

processing and distribution

platform

51%

German equity market and

leading FX platform

Trading & Clearing

Deutsche Börse Group │ 29 June 2022

5

1) 2022 YTD always refers to the period January to May

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 10:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 952 M 4 159 M 4 159 M
Net income 2022 1 400 M 1 473 M 1 473 M
Net Debt 2022 2 117 M 2 228 M 2 228 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 29 012 M 30 535 M 30 535 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,88x
EV / Sales 2023 7,27x
Nbr of Employees 9 528
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 158,00 €
Average target price 182,21 €
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG7.41%30 535
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-12.91%63 951
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-29.26%54 222
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC12.09%52 656
NASDAQ-24.80%25 469
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO4.13%12 895