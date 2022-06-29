Presentation: Investor Day 2022 (29 June 2022)

Investor Day 2022
29 June 2022
Agenda
I.
Strategy update
Theodor Weimer
Chief Executive Officer
II.
Data & Analytics
Stephan Leithner
Member of the Executive Board
III.
Trading & Clearing
Thomas Book
Commodities deep dive
Peter Reitz
CEO European Energy Exchange
IV.
Fund Services & Securities Services
Securities Services deep dive
Sam Riley
Member of the Executive Board Clearstream Holding
V.
Financial update
Gregor Pottmeyer
Chief Financial Officer
Q&A session
Deutsche Börse Group │ 29 June 2022
2
Strategy update
Theodor Weimer
3
Investor Day 2022 │ Strategy update
We at Deutsche Börse create trust
in the markets of today and tomorrow.
4
Broad and deep offering in the market infrastructure sector underscores our corporate purpose
Securities Services
25%
Data & Analytics
15%
55%
recurring
€1.7bn
net revenue
2022 YTD (Jan-May)1
Leading derivatives exchange for
Fund Services
9%
Leading European provider
Low risk
European benchmark products
for investment fund data,
Largest global power trading
profile
processing and distribution
platform
51%
German equity market and
leading FX platform
5
1) 2022 YTD always refers to the period January to May
