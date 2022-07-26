|
Presentation: Q2/2022 results - analyst and investor conference call (27 July 2022)
Q2/2022
Financial results
Analyst and Investor Conference Call
27 July 2022
Strong organic growth performance in H1/2022 due to continued secular growth and cyclical tailwinds
|
Organic net revenue grow th
|
M&A contribution Operating costs
+16%
+8% secular+8% cyclical
+3% net revenue growth from M&A
Organic operating costs in-line with expectations
Net revenue
€2,079m
+20%
EBITDA
€1,272m
+22%
-
Continued strong secular net revenue growth, above expectations
-
Key contributors were: financial derivatives (OTC clearing, product innovation), ESG products in Data & Analytics and market share in commodities
-
After a very strong first quarter, cyclical tailwinds continued in the second quarter
-
Main drivers were higher volatility and increased client hedging needs in almost all asset classes because of inflation and higher interest rates
-
M&A contribution mainly from ISS (Jan-Feb 2022)
-
Further contribution from Discovery Data, Crypto Finance and Kneip
-
Constant currency organic operating cost increase of 6% in H1/22
-
Rise mainly driven by some inflationary effects and provisions for variable/share-based compensation
-
Investments in growth and infrastructure on previous year's level
Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding
|
Deutsche Börse Group │ 27 July 2022
|
1
Group financials
H1/2022
|
Net revenue | € m
|
EBITDA | € m
|
Cash EPS 1 | €
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ 2 0 %
|
+ 2 2 %
|
+ 2 2 %
|
+ 1 6 % ( o r g a n i c )
|
+ 2 1 % ( o r g a n i c )
|
+ 2 0 % ( o r g a n i c )
|
2,079
|
|
4.38
|
1,737
|
|
3.60
|
|
1,272
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
H1/21 H1/22
|
H1/21 H1/22
|
H1/21 H1/22
Net interest income
Operating cost
Financial investments
Depreciation2
Financial result
Net profit
EPS
€139m +106%
€839m +15%
+6% (organic w/o FX)
€32m
€166m
€−35m
€762m +21%
€4.15
|
Deutsche Börse Group │ 27 July 2022
|
2
Note: Organic growth incl. ISS (incl. Discovery Data), Crypto Finance, REGIS-TR and Kneip like-for-like
-
EPS before purchase price allocation (ppa)
-
Incl. ~€57m ppa effects and ~€6m one-off impairments (Q1/22)
|
Operating cost development
|
|
|
|
|
H1/2022 │ €m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M&A
|
FX effect
|
Organic ( w / o
|
F X )
|
N o t e
|
|
+ 6 %
|
+ 2 %
|
+6%
|
|
|
|
M&A effects (+6%) mainly driven by
|
|
|
|
+ 1 5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISS as well as Discovery Data, Crypto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
839
|
Finance and Kneip
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
Stronger US-Dollar resulted in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
operating cost increase (but also
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
beneficial to revenue development)
|
730
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unprecedented environment resulted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in slightly higher inflationary effects:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
building operations, general
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
purchasing and higher staff costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Favourable financial development and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share price performance resulted in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
higher provisions for variable/share-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
based compensation
|
H1/21
|
|
|
Inflation
|
Compensation
|
H1/22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding
|
Deutsche Börse Group │ 27 July 2022
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Group financials
Q2/2022
|
Net revenue | € m
|
EBITDA | € m
|
Cash EPS 1 | €
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ 1 5 %
|
+ 1 3 %
|
+ 11 %
|
|
|
|
1.98
|
|
|
|
1.79
|
1,018
|
|
|
|
882
|
|
|
|
|
518
|
585
|
|
Q2/21 Q2/22
|
Q2/21 Q2/22
|
Q2/21 Q2/22
|
Deutsche Börse Group │ 27 July 2022
|
4
Detailed income statement
Note
-
Continued strong net revenue growth: 8% secular + 6% cyclical + 1% M&A
-
Q2/21 numbers included book gain of €40 million due to the full purchase of Fund Centre
-
Constant currency organic operating cost increased 6%, mainly driven by some inflationary pressure and variable/share-based compensation
-
Result from financial investments includes partial reversal of fair value gain on FairX disposal (€−6 million)
-
Financial result includes €−6 million interest on tax provisions
-
EPS before purchase price allocation (ppa)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 17:19:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
