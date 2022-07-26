Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Börse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:06 2022-07-26 pm EDT
163.50 EUR   +1.18%
01:58pDeutsche Börse's H1 Earnings Growth Beats Estimates on Increased Trading Activity
MT
01:37pDeutsche Boerse Q2 profit grows 10%, beats expectations
RE
01:20pPRESENTATION : Q2/2022 results - analyst and investor conference call (27 July 2022)
PU
Presentation: Q2/2022 results - analyst and investor conference call (27 July 2022)

07/26/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
Q2/2022

Financial results

Analyst and Investor Conference Call

27 July 2022

Strong organic growth performance in H1/2022 due to continued secular growth and cyclical tailwinds

Organic net revenue grow th

M&A contribution Operating costs

H1/2022

+16%

+8% secular+8% cyclical

+3% net revenue growth from M&A

Organic operating costs in-line with expectations

Net revenue

2,079m

+20%

EBITDA

1,272m

+22%

  • Continued strong secular net revenue growth, above expectations
  • Key contributors were: financial derivatives (OTC clearing, product innovation), ESG products in Data & Analytics and market share in commodities
  • After a very strong first quarter, cyclical tailwinds continued in the second quarter
  • Main drivers were higher volatility and increased client hedging needs in almost all asset classes because of inflation and higher interest rates
  • M&A contribution mainly from ISS (Jan-Feb 2022)
  • Further contribution from Discovery Data, Crypto Finance and Kneip
  • Constant currency organic operating cost increase of 6% in H1/22
  • Rise mainly driven by some inflationary effects and provisions for variable/share-based compensation
  • Investments in growth and infrastructure on previous year's level

Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding

Deutsche Börse Group │ 27 July 2022

1

Group financials

H1/2022

Net revenue | € m

EBITDA | € m

Cash EPS 1 | €

+ 2 0 %

+ 2 2 %

+ 2 2 %

Note

+ 1 6 % ( o r g a n i c )

+ 2 1 % ( o r g a n i c )

+ 2 0 % ( o r g a n i c )

2,079

4.38

1,737

3.60

1,272

1,039

H1/21 H1/22

H1/21 H1/22

H1/21 H1/22

Net interest income

Operating cost

Financial investments

Depreciation2

Financial result

Net profit

EPS

€139m +106%

€839m +15%

+6% (organic w/o FX)

€32m

€166m

€−35m

€762m +21%

€4.15

Deutsche Börse Group │ 27 July 2022

2

Note: Organic growth incl. ISS (incl. Discovery Data), Crypto Finance, REGIS-TR and Kneip like-for-like

  1. EPS before purchase price allocation (ppa)
  2. Incl. ~€57m ppa effects and ~€6m one-off impairments (Q1/22)

Operating cost development

H1/2022 │ €m

M&A

FX effect

Organic ( w / o

F X )

N o t e

+ 6 %

+ 2 %

+6%

M&A effects (+6%) mainly driven by

+ 1 5 %

ISS as well as Discovery Data, Crypto

839

Finance and Kneip

21

26

Stronger US-Dollar resulted in

operating cost increase (but also

18

beneficial to revenue development)

730

45

Unprecedented environment resulted

in slightly higher inflationary effects:

building operations, general

purchasing and higher staff costs

Favourable financial development and

share price performance resulted in

higher provisions for variable/share-

based compensation

H1/21

Inflation

Compensation

H1/22

Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding

Deutsche Börse Group │ 27 July 2022

3

Group financials

Q2/2022

Net revenue | € m

EBITDA | € m

Cash EPS 1 | €

+ 1 5 %

+ 1 3 %

+ 11 %

1.98

1.79

1,018

882

518

585

Q2/21 Q2/22

Q2/21 Q2/22

Q2/21 Q2/22

Deutsche Börse Group │ 27 July 2022

4

Detailed income statement

Note

  • Continued strong net revenue growth: 8% secular + 6% cyclical + 1% M&A
  • Q2/21 numbers included book gain of €40 million due to the full purchase of Fund Centre
  • Constant currency organic operating cost increased 6%, mainly driven by some inflationary pressure and variable/share-based compensation
  • Result from financial investments includes partial reversal of fair value gain on FairX disposal (€−6 million)
  • Financial result includes €−6 million interest on tax provisions
  1. EPS before purchase price allocation (ppa)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 17:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 992 M 4 042 M 4 042 M
Net income 2022 1 409 M 1 427 M 1 427 M
Net Debt 2022 2 140 M 2 167 M 2 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 29 673 M 30 048 M 30 048 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,97x
EV / Sales 2023 7,31x
Nbr of Employees 9 528
Free-Float 96,6%
