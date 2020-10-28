Log in
Presentation: Q3/2020 results - analyst and investor conference call

10/28/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

Q3/2020

Financial results

Analyst and Investor Conference Call 29 October 2020

Summary Q3/2020 results presentation

Net revenue decreased by −4%1 to €708 million in Q3/20, with

secular net revenue growth of +4% and consolidation effects of +2% partially offsetting strong cyclical headwinds (−9%).

Flat organic operating cost development in Q3/20 reflects cost discipline in light of cyclical headwinds; adjusted EBITDA decreased

by 7% to €431 million and the adjusted EPS amounted to €1.38.

9M/20 net revenue up +10% to €2.4 billion and adjusted net profit up +8% to €928 million.

Despite the weaker development in Q3/20, guidance for 2020 remains unchanged at around €1.20 billion adjusted net profit; amongst others,

this is subject to an increase of market activity in Q4/20.

Next mid-term plan Compass 2023 will be presented at

the Investor Day on 18 November at 2pm CET (Frankfurt & virtual).

1) Number may not add up due to rounding.

+4%

Secular net revenue growth Q3/20

0%

Organic cost growth (adj.) Q3/20

928m

Net profit (adj.) 9M/20

~€1.20bn

Net profit guidance 2020 (adj.)

18 November

Investor Day 2020

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 1

Group financials

Q3/2020 | €m

Net revenue

−4%

−5% (organic)

+4% (secular)

734

708

Operating cost

EBITDA

+5%

−7%

0% (organic)

−6% (organic)

Net profit

  • −11%
  • −8% (organic)

Note

Net interest

€38m

income

−38%

Exceptional cost

€32m

items

Q3/19

Q3/20

274

288

Q3/19

Q3/20

462

431

Q3/19

Q3/20

283

253

Q3/19

Q3/20

Depreciation

€62m

Financial result

−€16m

Tax rate

26%

EPS (adj.)

€1.38

−10%

Note: Adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Axioma (Qontigo), Ausmaq (IFS) and Börse Berlin (Xetra) like-for-like.

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 2

Eurex (financial derivatives)

Q3/2020 | €m

Net revenue

EBITDA

−9%

−19%

256

25 232

16 28 Other1

13

10

15

Eurex data

183

10

Margin fees2

22

55

13

OTC clearing3

149

8

Equity

46

Fixed income

126

99

Index

Q3/19

Q3/20

Q3/19

Q3/20

Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.

  1. Including net revenue from connectivity and member fees.
  2. Including NII and securities collateral fee.
  3. Including margin fees on OTC clearing related collateral.

Business activity

Total

370m

derivatives

−22%

Index

193m

derivatives

−22%

Fixed income

124m

derivatives

−16%

Equity

50m

derivatives

−33%

OTC notional

€18.8tr

outstanding (avg.)

+50%

OTC notional

€7.0tr

cleared (incl. compr.)

+28%

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 3

EEX (commodities)

Q3/2020 | €m

Net revenue

EBITDA

−6%

−12%

70

66

17

18 Other1

10

9

Gas

37

32

27

23

Power derivatives

17

16

Power spot

Q3/19

Q3/20

Q3/19

Q3/20

Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.

1) Including net revenue from connectivity, member fees and emission allowances.

Business activity

Power

146 TWh

spot

+1%

Power

1,320 TWh

derivatives

−8%

Gas

466 TWh

−32%

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 4

360T (foreign exchange)

Q3/2020 | €m

Net revenue

EBITDA

−1%

+3%

24 24

4

Other1

5

12

12

21

19

Trading

Q3/19

Q3/20

Q3/19

Q3/20

Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.

1) Including net revenue from connectivity and member fees.

Business activity

Average daily

€83bn

volumes (ADV)

−4%

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 5

Xetra (cash equities)

Q3/2020 | €m

Net revenue

EBITDA

+5%

+33%

+4% (organic)

+31% (organic)

86

81

11 Other1

11

65

28

Xetra data

28

49

5

Listing

5

38

43

Trading & clearing

Q3/19

Q3/20

Q3/19

Q3/20

Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Börse Berlin (Q3/19) like-for-like.

  1. Including net revenue from connectivity.
  2. Xetra, Börse Frankfurt and Tradegate.

Business activity

Order book volume2

€364bn

Equities

+8%

Order book volume2

€49bn

ETF, ETC, ETN

+25%

EBITDA includes €12.6m equity method valuation result from Tradegate AG Wertpapier- handelsbank for Q1-3 2020.

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 6

Clearstream (post-trading)

Q3/2020 | €m

Net revenue

EBITDA

−8%

−11%

208

20 191

5

22

Other1

19

5

Third party services

18

Collateral management

Business activity

Assets under

€12.1tr

custody

+4%

Settlement

16.3m

transactions (ICSD)

+13%

Cash balances

€12.8bn

46

14 Net interest income

27 Settlement

21

97 104 Custody

Q3/19 Q3/20

128

114

Q3/19

Q3/20

total volume

-18%

t/o US-Dollar

€6.4bn

-23%

Collateral

€534bn

outstandings

+17%

Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.

1) Including net revenue from connectivity, account services and reporting.

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 7

IFS (investment fund services)

Q3/2020 | €m

Net revenue

EBITDA

+14%

+34%

+12% (organic)

+33% (organic)

55

48

15

Other1

14

32

17

Settlement

14

24

21

22

Custody

Q3/19

Q3/20

Q3/19

Q3/20

Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Ausmaq (Q3/19) like-for-like. 1) Including net revenue from connectivity, order routing, Clearstream Fund Desk and Ausmaq.

Business activity

Assets under

€2.7tr

custody

+8%

Settlement

9.1m

transactions

+25%

Clearstream creates Fund Centreafter completing acquisition of majority stake in Fondcenter AG from UBS on 30 Sep 2020.

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 8

Qontigo (index and analytics business)

Q3/2020 | €m

Net revenue

EBITDA

+19%

−7%

− 3% (organic)

0% (organic)

54

45

15 Analytics

6

29

27

22

24

Other licences

8

7

Exchange licences

9

9

ETF

Q3/19

Q3/20

Q3/19

Q3/20

Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Axioma (Q3/19) like-for-like.

Business activity

ETF assets under

€89bn

management

−4%

Exchange licences

180m

traded contracts

−22%

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 9

Group financials

9M/2020 | €m

Net revenue

+10%

+ 8% (organic)

+ 6% (secular)

2,400

2,179

Operating cost

EBITDA

+12%

+9%

+ 6% (organic)

+9% (organic)

Net profit

  • + 8%
  • +10% (organic)

Note

Net interest

€156m

income

−18%

Exceptional cost

€102m

items

9M/19

9M/20

782

879

9M/19

9M/20

1,403

1,534

9M/19

9M/20

863

928

9M/19

9M/20

Depreciation

€186m

Financial result

−€51m

Tax rate

26%

EPS (adj.)

€5.06

+7%

Note: Adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Axioma (Qontigo), Ausmaq (IFS) and Börse Berlin (Xetra) like-for-like.

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 10

Secular growth trend remains intact

9M/2020 | €m

Consolidation

Secular growth

Cyclical growth

+2%

+6%

+2%

+10%

2,400

38

134

2,179

48

9M/19

9M/20

Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Note

Consolidation effects mainly driven by Qontigo (Axioma) and a small contribution from IFS (Ausmaq).

All segments with positive secular growth contribution, with good progress at Eurex, IFS, Qontigo and 360T.

Cyclical growth mainly driven by exceptionally high volatility in Q1 due to the COVID-19 situation, but increasing headwinds since Q2.

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 11

Operating cost development

9M/2020 | €m

Investments

Net inflation

Variable-/ share

Consolidation

based comp.

+6%

+6%

0%

0%

+6% (organic)

879

2

2

47

47

782

9M/19

9M/20

Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding. Adjusted for exceptional items.

Note

Consolidation effects mainly driven by Qontigo (Axioma) and a small contribution from IFS (Ausmaq).

Higher investments in growth and technology, increase in personnel, as well as additional operating costs due to COVID-19 situation (Q1).

Inflationary pressures off-set by increase of operating efficiency.

Variable-/ share based compensation flat, mainly due to share price development.

Organic operating cost growth minimized since Q3 to reflect weaker market environment.

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 12

Outlook

FY/2020 | €m

Net profit guidance

Note

Mid-term target

Despite weaker Q3 development,

+10-15% CAGR

guidance for 2020 remains un-

changed, subject to an increase of

+17%

+10%

~1.20bn

market activity in Q4.

1,106

For FY/2020 Deutsche Börse

1,003

expects:

857

Continued secular net revenue

growth of at least 5% and

around €1.20 billion

adjusted net profit.

FY/17

FY/18

FY/19

FY/20E

Note: Adjusted for exceptional items.

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 13

Appendix

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 14

Income statement - group level reported

(in €m)

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

30 Sep 2020

30 Sep 2019

Sales revenue

773.5

766.6

Net interest income from banking business

37.5

60.6

Other operating income

2.6

3.3

Total revenue

813.6

830.5

Volume-related costs

-106.1

-96.7

Net revenue

707.5

733.8

Staff costs

-194.8

-193.6

Other operating expenses

-125.1

-125.9

Operating costs

-319.9

-319.5

Net income from strategic investments

11.9

1.4

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

399.5

415.7

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

-62.8

-53.9

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)

336.7

361.8

Financial result

-15.8

-16.8

Earnings before tax (EBT)

320.9

345.0

Income tax expense and other tax

-85.1

-89.9

Net profit for the period

235.8

255.1

thereof attributable to Deutsche Börse shareholders

227.1

248.6

thereof attributable to non-controlling interests

8.7

6.5

Earnings per share (basic) (€)

1.24

1.35

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 15

Income statement - group level adjusted

(in €m)

Quarter ended

Quarter ended

30 Sep 2020

30 Sep 2019

Sales revenue

773.5

766.6

Net interest income from banking business

37.5

60.6

Other operating income

2.6

3.3

Total revenue

813.6

830.5

Volume-related costs

-106.1

-96.7

Net revenue

707.5

733.8

Staff costs

-189.9

-178.4

Other operating expenses

-98.1

-95.1

Operating costs

-288.0

-273.5

Net income from strategic investments

11.9

1.4

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)

431.4

461.7

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

-62.3

-53.6

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)

369.1

408.1

Financial result

-15.8

-16.8

Earnings before tax (EBT)

353.3

391.3

Income tax expense and other tax

-91.9

-101.9

Net profit for the period

261.4

289.4

thereof attributable to Deutsche Börse shareholders

252.7

282.9

thereof attributable to non-controlling interests

8.7

6.5

Earnings per share (basic) (€)

1.38

1.54

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 16

Income statement - segmental level I/II

Eurex

EEX

360T

Xetra

(financial derivatives)

(commodities)

(foreign exchange)

(cash equities)

(in €m)

Q3/20

Q3/19

Q3/20

Q3/19

Q3/20

Q3/19

Q3/20

Q3/19

Net revenue

231.8

255.9

66.2

70.4

24.2

24.4

85.5

81.3

Staff costs adj.

-48.0

-45.4

-21.0

-20.1

-8.8

-9.1

-22.1

-22.4

Other operating expenses adj.

-34.4

-29.2

-12.8

-13.6

-3.4

-3.7

-11.1

-10.5

Operating costs adj.

-82.4

-74.6

-33.8

-33.7

-12.2

-12.8

-33.2

-32.9

Operating costs reported

-87.5

-81.0

-38.5

-37.9

-12.8

-12.2

-35.5

-37.3

Result from equity investments

-0.8

1.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

13.0

0.8

EBITDA adj.

148.6

182.5

32.4

36.7

12.0

11.6

65.3

49.2

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 17

Income statement - segmental level II/II

Clearstream

IFS

Qontigo

(post-trading)

(investment fund services)

(index and analytics business)

(in €m)

Q3/20

Q3/19

Q3/20

Q3/19

Q3/20

Q3/19

Net revenue

191.2

208.4

54.5

48.0

54.1

45.4

Staff costs adj.

-54.3

-53.6

-15.4

-17.6

-20.3

-10.2

Other operating expenses adj.

-23.0

-25.9

-6.9

-6.4

-6.5

-5.8

Operating costs adj.

-77.3

-79.5

-22.3

-24.0

-26.8

-16.0

Operating costs reported

-86.0

-85.5

-32.1

-28.3

-27.5

-37.3

Result from equity investments

-0.3

-0.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

EBITDA adj.

113.6

128.3

32.2

24.0

27.3

29.4

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 18

Financial calendar and contact details

Financial calendar

09 Nov 2020

UBS European Virtual Conference 2020 (virtual/ London)

11 Nov 2020

17 Nov 2020

Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2020 (virtual/ Frankfurt)

18 Nov 2020

Investor Day 2020 (Frankfurt & virtual)

23 Nov 2020

DZ Bank Equity Conference 2020 (virtual/ Frankfurt)

30 Nov 2020

Berenberg European Conference (virtual/ London)

01 Dec 2020

Redburn CEO Conference (virtual/ London)

07 Dec 2020

Virtual Group Meeting for US investors organised by HSBC

08 Dec 2020

Deutsche Börse AG

Investor Relations

Mergenthalerallee 61

65760 Eschborn

Germany

Phone: +49 69 211 11670

Fax: +49 69 211 14608

E−Mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com

www.deutsche-boerse.com/ir_e

Deutsche Börse Group | 29 October 2020 | 19

Disclaimer

Cautionary note with regard to forward-lookingstatements: This document contains forward-looking statements and statements of future expectations that reflect management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied and that are beyond Deutsche Börse AG's ability to control or estimate precisely. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words 'may, will, should, expects, plans, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, potential, or continue' and similar expressions identify forward- looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those statements due to, without limitation, (i) general economic conditions, (ii) future performance of financial markets, (iii) interest rate levels (iv) currency exchange rates (v) the behaviour of other market participants

  1. general competitive factors (vii) changes in laws and regulations (viii) changes in the policies of central banks, governmental regulators and/or (foreign) governments (ix) the ability to successfully integrate acquired and merged businesses and achieve anticipated synergies (x) reorganization measures, in each case on a local, national, regional and/or global basis. Deutsche Börse AG does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

No obligation to update information: Deutsche Börse AG does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update any information contained herein.

No investment advice: This presentation is for information only and shall not constitute investment advice. It is not intended for solicitation purposes but only for use as general information.

All descriptions, examples and calculations contained in this presentation are for illustrative purposes only. © Deutsche Börse AG 2020. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 18:14:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 3 239 M 3 806 M 3 806 M
Net income 2020 1 142 M 1 342 M 1 342 M
Net Debt 2020 1 736 M 2 040 M 2 040 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 2,33%
Capitalization 24 424 M 28 904 M 28 699 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,08x
EV / Sales 2021 7,86x
Nbr of Employees 6 427
Free-Float 96,5%
Consensus
