Presentation: Q3/2020 results - analyst and investor conference call

Summary Q3/2020 results presentation

Net revenue decreased by −4%1 to €708 million in Q3/20, with

secular net revenue growth of +4% and consolidation effects of +2% partially offsetting strong cyclical headwinds (−9%).

Flat organic operating cost development in Q3/20 reflects cost discipline in light of cyclical headwinds; adjusted EBITDA decreased

by −7% to €431 million and the adjusted EPS amounted to €1.38.

9M/20 net revenue up +10% to €2.4 billion and adjusted net profit up +8% to €928 million.

Despite the weaker development in Q3/20, guidance for 2020 remains unchanged at around €1.20 billion adjusted net profit; amongst others,

this is subject to an increase of market activity in Q4/20.

Next mid-term plan Compass 2023 will be presented at

the Investor Day on 18 November at 2pm CET (Frankfurt & virtual).

1) Number may not add up due to rounding.