Presentation: Q3/2020 results - analyst and investor conference call
10/28/2020 | 02:15pm EDT
Q3/2020
Financial results
Analyst and Investor Conference Call 29 October 2020
Summary Q3/2020 results presentation
Net revenue decreased by
−4% 1 to €708 million in Q3/20, with
secular net revenue growth of +4% and consolidation effects of +2% partially offsetting strong cyclical headwinds (
−9%).
Flat organic operating cost development in Q3/20 reflects cost discipline in light of cyclical headwinds; adjusted EBITDA decreased
by
−7% to €431 million and the adjusted EPS amounted to €1.38.
9M/20 net revenue up +10% to €2.4 billion and adjusted net profit up +8% to €928 million.
Despite the weaker development in Q3/20, guidance for 2020 remains unchanged at around €1.20 billion adjusted net profit; amongst others,
this is subject to an increase of market activity in Q4/20.
Next mid-term plan Compass 2023 will be presented at
the Investor Day on 18 November at 2pm CET (Frankfurt & virtual).
1) Number may not add up due to rounding.
+4
%
Secular net revenue growth Q3/20
0
%
Organic cost growth (adj.) Q3/20
€928 m
Net profit (adj.) 9M/20
~€
1.20bn
Net profit guidance 2020 (adj.)
18 November
Investor Day 2020
Group financials
Q3/2020 | €m
Net revenue
−4%
−5% (organic)
+4% (secular)
734
708
Operating cost
EBITDA
+5%
−7%
→
0% (organic)
−6% (organic)
Note
Net interest
€38m
income
−38%
Exceptional cost
€32m
items
Depreciation
€62m
Financial result
−€16m
Tax rate
26%
EPS (adj.)
€1.38
−10%
Note: Adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Axioma (Qontigo), Ausmaq (IFS) and Börse Berlin (Xetra) like-for-like.
Eurex (financial derivatives)
Q3/2020 | €m
Net revenue
EBITDA
−9%
−19%
256
25
232
16 28 Other 1
13
10
15
Eurex data
183
10
Margin fees
2
22
55
13
OTC clearing
3
149
8
Equity
46
Fixed income
126
99
Index
Q3/19
Q3/20
Q3/19
Q3/20
Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.
Including net revenue from connectivity and member fees.
Including NII and securities collateral fee.
Including margin fees on OTC clearing related collateral.
Business activity
Total
370m
derivatives
−22%
Index
193m
derivatives
−22%
Fixed income
124m
derivatives
−16%
Equity
50m
derivatives
−33%
OTC notional
€18.8tr
outstanding (avg.)
+50%
OTC notional
€7.0tr
cleared (incl. compr.)
+28%
EEX (commodities)
Q3/2020 | €m
Net revenue
EBITDA
−6%
−12%
70
66
17
18 Other 1
10
9
Gas
37
32
27
23
Power derivatives
17
16
Power spot
Q3/19
Q3/20
Q3/19
Q3/20
Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.
1) Including net revenue from connectivity, member fees and emission allowances.
Business activity
Power
146 TWh
spot
+1%
Power
1,320 TWh
derivatives
−8%
Gas
466 TWh
−32%
360T (foreign exchange)
Q3/2020 | €m
Net revenue
EBITDA
−1%
+3%
24 24
12
12
21
19
Trading
Q3/19
Q3/20
Q3/19
Q3/20
Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.
1) Including net revenue from connectivity and member fees.
Business activity
Average daily
€83bn
volumes (ADV)
−4%
Xetra (cash equities)
Q3/2020 | €m
Net revenue
EBITDA
+5%
+33%
+4% (organic)
+31% (organic)
86
81
11 Other 1
11
65
28
Xetra data
28
49
5
Listing
5
38
43
Trading & clearing
Q3/19
Q3/20
Q3/19
Q3/20
Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Börse Berlin (Q3/19) like-for-like.
Including net revenue from connectivity.
Xetra, Börse Frankfurt and Tradegate.
Business activity
Order book volume
2
€364bn
Equities
+8%
Order book volume
2
€49bn
ETF, ETC, ETN
+25%
EBITDA includes €12.6m equity method valuation result from Tradegate AG Wertpapier- handelsbank for Q1-3 2020.
Clearstream (post-trading)
Q3/2020 | €m
Net revenue
EBITDA
−8%
−11%
208
20
191
5
22
Other
1
19
5
Third party services
18
Collateral management
Business activity
Assets under
€12.1tr
custody
+4%
Settlement
16.3m
transactions (ICSD)
+13%
Cash balances
€12.8bn
46
14 Net interest income
27 Settlement
21
97 104 Custody
Q3/19 Q3/20
total volume
-18%
t/o US-Dollar
€6.4bn
-23%
Collateral
€534bn
outstandings
+17%
Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items.
1) Including net revenue from connectivity, account services and reporting.
IFS (investment fund services)
Q3/2020 | €m
Net revenue
EBITDA
+14%
+34%
+12% (organic)
+33% (organic)
55
48
15
Other
1
14
32
17
Settlement
14
24
21
22
Custody
Q3/19
Q3/20
Q3/19
Q3/20
Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Ausmaq (Q3/19) like-for-like. 1) Including net revenue from connectivity, order routing, Clearstream Fund Desk and Ausmaq.
Business activity
Assets under
€2.7tr
custody
+8%
Settlement
9.1m
transactions
+25%
Clearstream creates
after completing acquisition of majority stake in Fondcenter AG from UBS on 30 Sep 2020.
Fund Centre
Qontigo (index and analytics business)
Q3/2020 | €m
Net revenue
EBITDA
+19%
−7%
− 3% (organic)
→ 0% (organic)
54
29
27
22
24
Other licences
8
7
Exchange licences
9
9
ETF
Q3/19
Q3/20
Q3/19
Q3/20
Note: EBITDA adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Axioma (Q3/19) like-for-like.
Business activity
ETF assets under
€89bn
management
−4%
Exchange licences
180m
traded contracts
−22%
Group financials
9M/2020 | €m
Net revenue
+10%
+ 8% (organic)
+ 6% (secular)
2,400
2,179
Operating cost
EBITDA
+12%
+9%
+ 6% (organic)
+9% (organic)
Note
Net interest
€156m
income
−18%
Exceptional cost
€102m
items
Depreciation
€186m
Financial result
−€51m
Tax rate
26%
EPS (adj.)
€5.06
+7%
Note: Adjusted for exceptional items. Organic growth incl. Axioma (Qontigo), Ausmaq (IFS) and Börse Berlin (Xetra) like-for-like.
Secular growth trend remains intact
9M/2020 | €m
Consolidation
Secular growth
Cyclical growth
+2%
+6%
+2%
+10%
2,400
38
134
2,179
48
9M/19
9M/20
Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding.
Note
Consolidation effects mainly driven by Qontigo (Axioma) and a small contribution from IFS (Ausmaq).
All segments with positive secular growth contribution, with good progress at Eurex, IFS, Qontigo and 360T.
Cyclical growth mainly driven by exceptionally high volatility in Q1 due to the COVID-19 situation, but increasing headwinds since Q2.
Operating cost development
9M/2020 | €m
Investments
Net inflation
Variable-/ share
Consolidation
based comp.
+6%
+6%
→
0%
→
0%
+6% (organic)
879
2
2
47
47
782
9M/19
9M/20
Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding. Adjusted for exceptional items.
Note
Consolidation effects mainly driven by Qontigo (Axioma) and a small contribution from IFS (Ausmaq).
Higher investments in growth and technology, increase in personnel, as well as additional operating costs due to COVID-19 situation (Q1).
Inflationary pressures off-set by increase of operating efficiency.
Variable-/ share based compensation flat, mainly due to share price development.
Organic operating cost growth minimized since Q3 to reflect weaker market environment.
Outlook
FY/2020 | €m
Net profit guidance
Note
Mid-term target
Despite weaker Q3 development,
+10-15% CAGR
guidance for 2020 remains un-
changed, subject to an increase of
+17%
+10%
~1.20bn
market activity in Q4.
1,106
For FY/2020 Deutsche Börse
1,003
expects:
857
Continued secular net revenue
growth of at least 5% and
around €1.20 billion
adjusted net profit.
Note: Adjusted for exceptional items.
Income statement - group level reported
(in €m)
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
30 Sep 2020
30 Sep 2019
Sales revenue
773.5
766.6
Net interest income from banking business
37.5
60.6
Other operating income
2.6
3.3
Total revenue
813.6
830.5
Volume-related costs
-106.1
-96.7
Net revenue
707.5
733.8
Staff costs
-194.8
-193.6
Other operating expenses
-125.1
-125.9
Operating costs
-319.9
-319.5
Net income from strategic investments
11.9
1.4
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
399.5
415.7
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
-62.8
-53.9
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
336.7
361.8
Financial result
-15.8
-16.8
Earnings before tax (EBT)
320.9
345.0
Income tax expense and other tax
-85.1
-89.9
Net profit for the period
235.8
255.1
thereof attributable to Deutsche Börse shareholders
227.1
248.6
thereof attributable to non-controlling interests
8.7
6.5
Earnings per share (basic) (€)
1.24
1.35
Income statement - group level adjusted
(in €m)
Quarter ended
Quarter ended
30 Sep 2020
30 Sep 2019
Sales revenue
773.5
766.6
Net interest income from banking business
37.5
60.6
Other operating income
2.6
3.3
Total revenue
813.6
830.5
Volume-related costs
-106.1
-96.7
Net revenue
707.5
733.8
Staff costs
-189.9
-178.4
Other operating expenses
-98.1
-95.1
Operating costs
-288.0
-273.5
Net income from strategic investments
11.9
1.4
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
431.4
461.7
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
-62.3
-53.6
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
369.1
408.1
Financial result
-15.8
-16.8
Earnings before tax (EBT)
353.3
391.3
Income tax expense and other tax
-91.9
-101.9
Net profit for the period
261.4
289.4
thereof attributable to Deutsche Börse shareholders
252.7
282.9
thereof attributable to non-controlling interests
8.7
6.5
Earnings per share (basic) (€)
1.38
1.54
Income statement - segmental level I/II
Eurex
EEX
360T
Xetra
(financial derivatives)
(commodities)
(foreign exchange)
(cash equities)
(in €m)
Q3/20
Q3/19
Q3/20
Q3/19
Q3/20
Q3/19
Q3/20
Q3/19
Net revenue
231.8
255.9
66.2
70.4
24.2
24.4
85.5
81.3
Staff costs adj.
-48.0
-45.4
-21.0
-20.1
-8.8
-9.1
-22.1
-22.4
Other operating expenses adj.
-34.4
-29.2
-12.8
-13.6
-3.4
-3.7
-11.1
-10.5
Operating costs adj.
-82.4
-74.6
-33.8
-33.7
-12.2
-12.8
-33.2
-32.9
Operating costs reported
-87.5
-81.0
-38.5
-37.9
-12.8
-12.2
-35.5
-37.3
Result from equity investments
-0.8
1.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
13.0
0.8
EBITDA adj.
148.6
182.5
32.4
36.7
12.0
11.6
65.3
49.2
Income statement - segmental level II/II
Clearstream
IFS
Qontigo
(post-trading)
(investment fund services)
(index and analytics business)
(in €m)
Q3/20
Q3/19
Q3/20
Q3/19
Q3/20
Q3/19
Net revenue
191.2
208.4
54.5
48.0
54.1
45.4
Staff costs adj.
-54.3
-53.6
-15.4
-17.6
-20.3
-10.2
Other operating expenses adj.
-23.0
-25.9
-6.9
-6.4
-6.5
-5.8
Operating costs adj.
-77.3
-79.5
-22.3
-24.0
-26.8
-16.0
Operating costs reported
-86.0
-85.5
-32.1
-28.3
-27.5
-37.3
Result from equity investments
-0.3
-0.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
EBITDA adj.
113.6
128.3
32.2
24.0
27.3
29.4
Financial calendar and contact details
Financial calendar
09 Nov 2020
UBS European Virtual Conference 2020 (virtual/ London)
11 Nov 2020
17 Nov 2020
Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum 2020 (virtual/ Frankfurt)
18 Nov 2020
Investor Day 2020 (Frankfurt & virtual)
23 Nov 2020
DZ Bank Equity Conference 2020 (virtual/ Frankfurt)
30 Nov 2020
Berenberg European Conference (virtual/ London)
01 Dec 2020
Redburn CEO Conference (virtual/ London)
07 Dec 2020
Virtual Group Meeting for US investors organised by HSBC
08 Dec 2020
Deutsche Börse AG
Investor Relations
Mergenthalerallee 61
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 69 211 11670
Fax: +49 69 211 14608
E−Mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com
www.deutsche-boerse.com/ir_e
Disclaimer
Cautionary note with regard to forward-looking statements: This document contains forward-looking statements and statements of future expectations that reflect management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied and that are beyond Deutsche Börse AG's ability to control or estimate precisely. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words 'may, will, should, expects, plans, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, potential, or continue' and similar expressions identify forward- looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those statements due to, without limitation, (i) general economic conditions, (ii) future performance of financial markets, (iii) interest rate levels (iv) currency exchange rates (v) the behaviour of other market participants
general competitive factors (vii) changes in laws and regulations (viii) changes in the policies of central banks, governmental regulators and/or (foreign) governments (ix) the ability to successfully integrate acquired and merged businesses and achieve anticipated synergies (x) reorganization measures, in each case on a local, national, regional and/or global basis. Deutsche Börse AG does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.
No obligation to update information: Deutsche Börse AG does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update any information contained herein.
No investment advice: This presentation is for information only and shall not constitute investment advice. It is not intended for solicitation purposes but only for use as general information.
All descriptions, examples and calculations contained in this presentation are for illustrative purposes only. © Deutsche Börse AG 2020. All rights reserved.
Disclaimer
Deutsche Börse AG published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 18:14:02 UTC
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.