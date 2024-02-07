FRANKFURT/ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - After a record year in 2022, Deutsche Borse is expected to present even better figures for 2023 this Wednesday (7 p.m.). The Management Board recently targeted an increase in net proceeds of around 15 percent to around five billion euros. The target for operating profit (EBITDA) has been increased to around 2.9 billion euros. That would also be almost 15 percent more than in 2022.

Reasons for the optimism include: higher interest income and the recently sealed takeover of Danish software provider Simcorp. With the largest acquisition in its history, Deutsche Borse wants to strengthen its data business and make itself less dependent on fluctuations on the financial markets. In the coming years, the Management Board intends to further increase net income and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Shareholders are also set to benefit from this growth: At the beginning of January 2024, the DAX-listed company launched its first share buyback program in six years. The company intends to buy back its own shares for up to 300 million euros by May 3 at the latest.

This Thursday (February 8), the Executive Board led by CEO Theodor Weimer will answer questions from journalists. In all likelihood, this will be Weimer's last press conference on the financial statements as head of Deutsche Borse. At the end of June, the manager, whose contract expires on December 31, 2024, said that he was not seeking another term in office. A change at the top of the Executive Board would make sense after seven years, Weimer said: "A company needs to keep getting new blood, new ideas."/ben/DP/jha