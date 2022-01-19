Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Börse AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trading volumes on EPEX SPOT power exchange hit new record high in 2021

01/19/2022 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
High-voltage power lines are seen during sunset near Ulm

(Corrects date in headline to 2021)

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Prompt electricity trading volumes on Europe's EPEX SPOT exchange hit a record high in 2021, up 1.1%, as the geographical area it serves expanded, it said in a statement.

Spot electricity trading for much of western Europe on the 12-year old exchange increased to 621.5 terawatt hours (TWh) last year from 614.8 TWh in 2020, Paris-based EPEX SPOT said in a statement.

Europe's biggest power market, Germany, last year saw 562 TWh of power usage.

Power markets last year were hit by unprecedented price rises, reflecting the need for investment in generating capacity, the bourse said.

The bourse last year launched a Polish day-ahead market and after-market products in Belgium and the Netherlands, and will in the second quarter add spot auctions for Guarantees of Origin (GOs) that certify renewable electricity production.

Germany, Luxembourg, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria are the largest markets on the exchange, setting benchmarks in day-ahead trading.

The intraday market - for delivery within a day - is a smaller but much faster-growing area, supported by the spread of renewable energy capacity.

Day-ahead volumes were up 1.1% and intraday volumes rose by 10.9% in the twelve months.

EPEX SPOT said it has added 28 new members, bringing its total number to 308.

(This story corrects date in headline to 2021)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 1.31% 158.2 Delayed Quote.6.19%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -3.42% 60.89 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
All news about DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
11:02aTrading volumes on EPEX SPOT power exchange hit new record high in 2021
RE
04:42aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse and Guangzhou Futures Exchange launch cooperation on carbon markets
PU
01/18EU gives itself three more years to end euro clearing reliance on London
RE
01/17Bank of England to get more powers over clearing and settlement
RE
01/17DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/13Regulators tell exchanges to get ready for "hybrid" working
RE
01/13TRACKINSIGHT : Cold weather and supply shortages lift heating oil to 7-year high
TI
01/11Exchanges and clients head for clash over UK market data shake up
RE
01/06Amsterdam retains share-trading supremacy over London a year after Brexit
RE
2021DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Raised to Buy by UBS
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 462 M 3 925 M 3 925 M
Net income 2021 1 201 M 1 362 M 1 362 M
Net Debt 2021 2 461 M 2 790 M 2 790 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 28 666 M 32 483 M 32 498 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,99x
EV / Sales 2022 8,30x
Nbr of Employees 6 881
Free-Float -
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 156,20 €
Average target price 164,15 €
Spread / Average Target 5,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.19%32 483
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-0.61%73 490
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-7.44%71 203
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.13%56 146
NASDAQ, INC.-12.49%30 732
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-11.27%13 876