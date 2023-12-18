ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - The major Swiss bank UBS has upgraded Deutsche Borse from "Neutral" to "Buy" and raised its price target from 185 to 210 euros. His concerns about the takeover of Simcorp have eased after the borse operator's capital markets day and the transaction and growth prospects for 2024 are positive, analyst Michael Werner wrote in a study published on Monday. In addition, the attractive valuation of the share is attractive. His earnings estimates (EPS) are above the consensus forecasts and the new price target now prices in the Simcorp takeover./gl/tih

Publication of the original study: 15.12.2023 / 16:40 / GMT First dissemination of the original study: 15.12.2023 / 16:40 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------