Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UK's euro clearing access to EU requires careful analysis post Brexit - ECB official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 06:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: ECB headquarters in Frankfurt

LONDON, Sept 2(Reuters) - Detailed analysis is needed before the European Union can decide on long-term access for the London Stock Exchange to clear euro denominated derivatives for customers in the bloc, a European Central Bank official said on Wednesday.

The LSE dominates euro derivatives clearing and EU policymakers have called for the activity to be relocated to the bloc given that Britain will no longer have to comply with EU rules after Dec. 31 when a post-Brexit transition period ends.

The EU's executive, the European Commission, has said it will grant Britain "time limited" clearing access from January to allow the bloc to build up its own euro clearing capacity and avoid disrupting markets.

Klaus Loeber, a senior supervisor at the ECB, was being quizzed by members of the European Parliament on Wednesday about his appointment as chair of a new EU clearing committee that will advise the European Commission and directly supervise foreign clearing houses serving the bloc.

There was a need to look closely at longer term implications by taking into account the ability of EU firms to access global markets without undue costs and the role of sovereignty in EU markets, Loeber said.

"This requires analysis, very concretely of specific products, services, to see where there is a significant interest on the side of the EU to have a more direct influence."

The LSE has already moved clearing of euro repurchase agreement or repo contracts from London to its Paris subsidiary, but the clearing of over 90% of euro interest rate swaps remains in London.

The EU has found itself in the "slightly unusual position" of having a major financial centre close by that is outside the euro zone and, from January, outside the direct influence of EU law, Loeber said.

"What is key for me is that there is clear analysis for the stability implications, both in regards to relocation and non-relocation, and to balance this with a clear strategy and a clearly communicated strategy," Loeber said. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carmel Crimmins)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 1.37% 159.2 Real-time Quote.12.09%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.21% 0.88796 Delayed Quote.5.63%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 2.24% 8924 Delayed Quote.12.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
06:17aUK's euro clearing access to EU requires careful analysis post Brexit - ECB o..
RE
04:43aDeutsche Boerse wants power to name and shame in Wirecard's wake
RE
09/01MARKUS BRAUN : How Germany's Wirecard fell from grace
RE
08/29DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Iran says to fight U.S. suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deut..
RE
08/28DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Iran Judgment Creditors Name Deutsche Boerse Subsidiary in Comp..
DJ
08/27DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Iran creditors seek to recover funds from Deutsche Boerse unit
RE
08/27DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Additional judgment creditors of Iran filed a complaint in t..
EQ
08/24EEX's new clearing services for Japan futures attract strong demand
RE
08/24EEX's new clearing services for Japan futures attract strong demand
RE
08/22Euronext, CDP group bids for Borsa Italiana bond platform unit - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 259 M 3 866 M 3 866 M
Net income 2020 1 148 M 1 362 M 1 362 M
Net Debt 2020 2 047 M 2 428 M 2 428 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
Yield 2020 2,00%
Capitalization 28 817 M 34 441 M 34 188 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,47x
EV / Sales 2021 9,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 427
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 158,53 €
Last Close Price 157,10 €
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG12.09%34 441
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED55.81%64 322
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.15.09%57 870
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC12.65%41 138
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO39.75%22 833
NASDAQ25.88%22 145
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group