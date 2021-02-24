Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Börse AG    DB1   DE0005810055

DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG

(DB1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK will resist EU pressure on banks over clearing: BoE's Bailey

02/24/2021 | 10:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England press conference

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will resist "very firmly" any European Union attempts to arm-twist banks into shifting trillions of euros in derivatives clearing from Britain to the bloc after Brexit, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

Europe's top banks are being asked to justify why they should not have to shift clearing of euro-denominated derivatives from London to the EU, a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

Trading in EU shares and derivatives has already left Britain for the continent after the UK's full departure from the bloc's single market on Dec. 31.

The EU is now targetting clearing which is dominated by the London Stock Exchange's LCH arm.

"It would be very controversial in my view, because legislating extra-territorially is controversial anyway and obviously of dubious legality, frankly, ..." Bailey told lawmakers in Britain's parliament on Wednesday.

Some 75% of euro clearing positions at clearing house LCH are not held by EU counterparties and the EU should not be targetting them, Bailey said.

"I have to say to you quite bluntly that that would be highly controversial and I have to say that that would be something that we would, I think, have to and want to resist very firmly," he said.

Brussels has given LCH permission to continue clearing euro trades for EU firms until mid-2022, providing time for banks to shift positions from London to the bloc.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Alistair Smout; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Huw Jones)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG -1.28% 134.7 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.02% 9506 Delayed Quote.6.99%
All news about DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
10:28aUK WILL RESIST EU PRESSURE ON BANKS : BoE's Bailey
RE
08:59aDGAP-AFR : Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
DJ
08:59aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
EQ
02/23PRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG increases green electricity production by 29% in 2020
DJ
02/22PRESS RELEASE : Metalcorp Group with satisfactory result 2020: preliminary Group..
DJ
02/22DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Lakestar SPAC I SE listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt ..
PU
02/18Retail trading boom sparks 500%-plus rally in small German brokers
RE
02/18AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -4-
DJ
02/18AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms
DJ
02/18AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC : Final Terms -11-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 226 M 3 913 M 3 913 M
Net income 2020 1 118 M 1 356 M 1 356 M
Net Debt 2020 1 860 M 2 256 M 2 256 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 2,28%
Capitalization 24 992 M 30 389 M 30 318 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,32x
EV / Sales 2021 7,98x
Nbr of Employees 6 467
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Börse AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 157,80 €
Last Close Price 136,25 €
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Theodor Weimer Chief Executive Officer
Gregor Pottmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Martin Jetter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Böhm Chief Operating & Information Officer
Mareike Sich Head-Financial, Corporate & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-1.94%30 389
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED31.29%91 008
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.99%71 186
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.36%62 585
NASDAQ6.69%23 021
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-3.57%20 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ