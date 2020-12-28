Log in
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP    DEQ   DE0007480204

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

(DEQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/28 06:30:00 am
17.865 EUR   -1.84%
06:08aDGAP-PVR : Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according -5-
DJ
06:08aDGAP-PVR : Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according -4-
DJ
06:08aDGAP-PVR : Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according -3-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according -5-

12/28/2020 | 06:08am EST
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock UK Holdco |          %|           %|               %| 
|Limited             |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Asset     |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management Schweiz  |           |            |                | 
|AG                  |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock, Inc.     |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 2, |          %|           %|               %| 
|Inc.                |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Financial |          %|           %|               %| 
|Management, Inc.    |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock           |          %|           %|               %| 
|International       |           |            |                | 
|Holdings, Inc.      |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BR Jersey           |          %|           %|               %| 
|International       |           |            |                | 
|Holdings L.P.       |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Holdco 3, |          %|           %|               %| 
|LLC                 |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Cayman 1  |          %|           %|               %| 
|LP                  |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Cayman    |          %|           %|               %| 
|West Bay Finco      |           |            |                | 
|Limited             |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Cayman    |          %|           %|               %| 
|West Bay IV Limited |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Group     |          %|           %|               %| 
|Limited             |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Finance   |          %|           %|               %| 
|Europe Limited      |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Investment|          %|           %|               %| 
|Management (UK)     |           |            |                | 
|Limited             |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|BlackRock Fund      |          %|           %|               %| 
|Managers Limited    |           |            |                | 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
|-                   |          %|           %|               %| 
+--------------------+-----------+------------+----------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|28 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
 
2020-12-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Deutsche EuroShop AG 
          Heegbarg 36 
          22391 Hamburg 
          Germany 
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1157543 2020-12-28

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2020 06:07 ET (11:07 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP -1.65% 17.9 Delayed Quote.-31.11%
PVR LIMITED 2.39% 1310.4 Delayed Quote.-31.35%
Financials
Sales 2020 198 M 243 M 243 M
Net income 2020 -309 M -378 M -378 M
Net Debt 2020 1 361 M 1 666 M 1 666 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,61x
Yield 2020 4,30%
Capitalization 1 124 M 1 370 M 1 377 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,42 €
Last Close Price 18,20 €
Spread / Highest target 9,89%
Spread / Average Target -9,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilhelm Wellner Chief Executive Officer
Reiner Strecker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf G. Borkers Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Otto Member-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP-31.11%1 370
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.18%37 372
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED22.47%34 926
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.84%28 757
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-19.46%28 740
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.55%28 160
