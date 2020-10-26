Log in
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

(DEQ)
Deutsche EuroShop AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/26/2020 | 06:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.10.2020 / 11:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Claudia
Last name(s): Plath

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI
529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.02 EUR 6911.50 EUR
12.02 EUR 5108.50 EUR
12.12 EUR 12120.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.0700 EUR 24140.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


26.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63279  26.10.2020 

© EQS 2020

