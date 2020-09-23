Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche EuroShop    DEQ   DE0007480204

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

(DEQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 02:50pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.09.2020 / 20:47
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Street: Heegbarg 36
Postal code: 22391
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Non- Application of Trading Book Exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Sep 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.45 % 6.26 % 6.72 % 61783594
Previous notification 0.01 % 1.66 % 1.67 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007480204 0 280946 0 % 0.45 %
Total 280946 0.45 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 1567211 2.54 %
    Total 1567211 2.54 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
CFD 24.04.2030 Cash 2249439 3.64 %
Swap 14.01.2021 Cash 53350 0.09 %
      Total 2302788 3.73 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % 5.04 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 Sep 2020


23.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1135927  23.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1135927&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
02:50pDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
10:50aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
09/21DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/21DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP : September 2020 update on the coronavirus pandemic
EQ
09/18DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/26DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : NorldLB gives a Neutral rating
MD
08/19DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/19DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
08/17DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/17DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Independant Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 216 M 252 M 252 M
Net income 2020 -304 M -355 M -355 M
Net Debt 2020 1 270 M 1 484 M 1 484 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,03x
Yield 2020 8,33%
Capitalization 597 M 697 M 697 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,65x
EV / Sales 2021 9,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Duration : Period :
Deutsche EuroShop Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,94 €
Last Close Price 9,85 €
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wilhelm Wellner Chief Executive Officer
Reiner Strecker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf G. Borkers Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Otto Member-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP-62.72%713
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.81%36 792
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED21.23%33 916
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-10.18%32 618
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.09%29 645
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-35.29%27 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group