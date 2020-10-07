Log in
Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/07/2020 | 03:50am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.10.2020 / 09:44
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Street: Heegbarg 36
Postal code: 22391
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Alexander Otto
Date of birth: 07 Jul 1967

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
DESAG Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H., Hamburg

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Oct 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 20.02 % 0.00 % 20.02 % 61783594
Previous notification 17.33 % 0.00 % 17.33 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007480204 351000 12015041 0.57 % 19.45 %
Total 12366041 20.02 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Alexander Otto % % %
AROSA Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft m.b.H. % % %
DESAG Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H. 15.05 % % 15.05 %
- % % %
Alexander Otto % % %
KG ARENA Vermögensverwaltung (G.m.b.H. & Co.) % % %
- % % %
Alexander Otto % % %
KG CURA Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H. & Co. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
05 Oct 2020


07.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139346  07.10.2020 

© EQS 2020
