AFR: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
April 04, 2024 at 05:24 am EDT
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
04.04.2024 / 11:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Deutsche EuroShop AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/einzelabschluss
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/geschaeftsbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/annualreport
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/halbjahresbericht
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/halfyearreport
Deutsche Euroshop AG is a Germany-based company that invests in retail centers and shopping malls in cities. It focuses on retail centers in Germany, such as in Wildau, Norderstedt, Dessau, Dresden, Hamburg, Hameln, Magdeburg, Wolfsburg and Wuppertal, but also owns retail centers in Gdansk, Poland, in Klagenfurt, Austria and in Pecs, Hungary.