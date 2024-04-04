EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche EuroShop AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

04.04.2024 / 11:22 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche EuroShop AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/einzelabschluss

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/geschaeftsbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 26, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/annualreport

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/halbjahresbericht

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/halfyearreport

Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

 
