EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche EuroShop AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



04.04.2024 / 11:22 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche EuroShop AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 26, 2024

Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/einzelabschluss



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 26, 2024

Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/geschaeftsbericht



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 26, 2024

Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/annualreport



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/halbjahresbericht



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024

Address: https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/halfyearreport



04.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

